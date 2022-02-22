New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that they will be returning to the Vermont Hollywood on Sunday April 10th for their NJPW STRONG Mutiny event. Full details, including the different tiers of ticket prices, can be found below.

NJPW STRONG will return to the Vermont Hollywood on Sunday April 10 for Mutiny. With a world of instability across the professional wrestling landscape, Mutiny is an apt series title for what will be another memorable night in Hollywood. Meanwhile with statements to be made off the back of big matches in Dallas Texas, and Windy City Riot to follow in Chicago on April 16, there will be plenty connected to STRONG and NJPW at large that want to make some declarative statements.

Tickets for Mutiny go on sale on February 25 at 10 AM PST. Stay tuned for more information on what is sure to be a stunning night of action!

NJPW STRONG Tapings: MUTINY

Vermont Hollywood, Sunday April 10

Tickets on sale February 25

Ringside A: $90

Ringside B: $60

Ringside C: $50

Balcony seats: $50

Floor standing: $30

Balcony standing: $25