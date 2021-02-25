NJPW Road To Castle Attack Results 2/25/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Satoshi Kojima, and Yota Tsuji vs. The Great O-Khan, Will Ospreay, and Jeff Cobb In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Khan attacks Tanahashi before the bell rings. Khan repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Khan poses with the NEVER Open-Weight Title. Khan stomps on Tanahashi’s back. Khan with a forearm smash. Khan kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Khan with the irish whip. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi follows that with an elbow drop. Team Tanahashi gangs up on Khan. Kojima punches Khan in the back. Kojima kicks Khan in the back. Double Irish Whip. Khan side steps Tsuji into the turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Khan ducks out of the way. Ospreay pulls Kojima out of the ring. Khan kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Khan punches Tanahashi in the back. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Khan shoves Tanahashi into the canvas for a two count. Khan applies The Head & Arm Clutch. Khan rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. Khan stomps on Tanahashi’s face. Khan applies a front face lock. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb headbutts the back of Tanahashi. Cobb applies The BackBreaker Stretch. Cobb drives Tanahashi back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. The Empire is mauling Tanahashi in the corner.

Ospreay repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Cobb clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Ospreay blasts Tanahashi with The PK for a two count. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Tanahashi side steps Ospreay into the turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Ospreay. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi tags in Kojima. Kojima kicks Ospreay in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Kojima with forearm shivers. Ospreay answers with a gut punch. Ospreay with the irish whip. Kojima launches Ospreay over the top rope. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Ospreay drops Kojima with Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count. Ospreay goes for The Storm Breaker, but Kojima counters with a Back Body Drop. Kojima blocks a lariat from Ospreay. Kojima kicks Ospreay in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Tsuji and Cobb are tagged in.

Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji goes for a Bodyslam, but Cobb blocks it. Tsuji reverses out of the irish whip from Cobb. Tsuji with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tsuji goes for a Bodyslam, but Cobb lands back on his feet. Tsuji kicks Cobb in the gut. Tsuji runs into Cobb. Tsuji bodyslams Cobb. Tsuji delivers Mount Tsuji for a two count. Tanahashi knocks Khan off the apron. Tanahashi applies The Full Nelson Lock. Cobb kicks Tsuji in the face. Cobb decks Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Cobb shoves Tanahashi into Tsuji. Cobb clotheslines Tanahashi. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji slaps Cobb in the chest. Cobb catches Tsuji in mid-air. Cobb goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Tsuji lands back on his feet. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Ospreay breaks up the submission hold. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Ospreay drives his knee into the midsection of Tsuji. Tsuji reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Tsuji goes for a Back Body Drop, but Cobb gets in the way. Assisted OsCutter. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory. After the match, Khan attacks the left knee of Tanahashi.

Winner: The Great O-Khan, Will Ospreay, and Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Second Match: Kazuchika Okada, SHO, and Toru Yano vs. EVIL, Chase Owens, and Dick Togo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks Chaos before the bell rings. Togo is choking Sho with his boot. EVIL dumps Okada out of the ring. Owens tees off on Yano. Owens repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Owens is choking Yano with his boot. EVIL repeatedly whips Okada into the steel barricade. Togo starts choking Yano with his boot. Double Irish Whip into the exposed steel. Togo stands on Yano’s back.

Double Irish Whip. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano sends Owens tumbling to the floor. Yano ducks a clothesline from Togo. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Yano connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory. After the match, Owens wraps the leather strap around Yano’s neck. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano whips Owens into the exposed steel. Owens exits the ring. Okada and EVIL gets into a massive pull apart brawl on the outside.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, SHO, and Toru Yano via Pinfall

Third Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi Hashi vs. Jay White & The Guerrillas Of Destiny w/Gedo & Jado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

White is playing mind games with Ishii. Yoshi Hashi and Tanga Loa will start things off. White continues to taunt Ishii. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Loa with heavy bodyshots. Tonga knocks Goto off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Hashi side steps Tonga into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Tonga. Hashi kicks Tonga in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Goto with a toe kick. Following a wrist lock takeover, Hashi stomps on Tonga’s chest. Goto kicks Tonga in the back. Hashi SuperKicks Tonga. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Hashi stomps on Loa’s back. Hashi hammers down on the back of Loa’s neck. Jado trips Hashi from the outside. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Loa. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Loa reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Loa. Hashi with a Sliding Dropkick to Jado. Loa blasts Goto off the apron. White pulls Hashi out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall.

White repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. Ishii starts brawling with Tonga. Loa starts choking Goto. White throws Hashi into the steel barricade. White rakes the eyes of Ishii. Loa rolls Hashi back into the ring. White is choking Ishii with his boot. Loa punches Hashi in the back. Loa with a forearm smash. Loa with The Running Powerslam. Loa tags in White. White with repeated boots into the midsection of Hashi. Ishii storms into the ring with a steel chair. The referee admonishes Ishii. GOD gangs up on Hashi. Tonga slams Hashi’s head on the apron. White drops Hashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, White applies a rear chin lock. Hashi with elbows into the midsection of White. White punches Hashi in the back. Hashi with a knife edge chop. White rakes the eyes of Hashi. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. White slaps the back of Hashi’s head. White tags in Tonga. Tonga HeadButts Hashi. Tonga with clubbing blows to Hashi’s chest. The referee is trying to calm down Ishii and Goto. Tonga tags in White. White applies a rear chin lock. White pulls Hashi down to the mat. Hashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hashi creates distance with The Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi tags in Ishii.

White ducks a clothesline from Ishii. White exits the ring. Goto rolls White back into the ring. White ducks a forearm smash from Ishii. White drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. White punches Ishii in the back. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from White. White runs into Ishii. White kicks Ishi in the gut. White with two uppercuts. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from White. White side steps Ishii into the turnbuckle pad. White continues to dodge everything Ishii throws at him. White uppercuts Ishii. White runs away from Ishii. White with a knife edge chop. Ishii finally drops White with a forearm smash. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but White lands back on his feet. White tags in Tonga. Tonga with clubbing blows to Ishii’s back. Ishii with a Vertical Suplex. Ishii tags in Goto. Goto knocks Loa off the apron. Goto with forearm shivers. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Misfired Clotheslines. Loa trips Goto from the outside. Stereo Baseball Slide Dropkicks. Tonga delivers a gut punch. White with a Running European Uppercut. Tonga with a gut punch/uppercut combination. Loa clotheslines Goto. Tonga hooks the outside leg for a two count. Hashi SuperKicks Loa. Tonga scores the elbow knockdown. Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Sleeper Hold Exchange. Gedo runs interference. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Tonga lands back on his feet. Hashi SuperKicks Tonga. Ushigoroshi/SuperKick Combination. Ishii delivers The Sliding Lariat. Hashi with a Running Meteora. Chaos connects with The GYW to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kota Ibushi, Yuji Nagata, and Tomoaki Honma vs. Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Sanada In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kota Ibushi and Tetsuya Naito will start things off. Naito applies a front face lock. Ibushi with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ibushi with a single leg takedown. Chain grappling exchange. Naito grabs a side headlock. Side Headlock Exchange. Ibushi puts his foot on the middle rope which forces the break. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Naito applies a front chancery. Ibushi brings Naito down to the mat. Ibushi grapples around Naito. Cross-Arm-Breaker Exchange. Naito applies a side headlock. Ibushi with a drop toe hold. Ibushi grabs a side headlock. Naito applies a hammerlock. Naito backs Ibushi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Honma and Sanada are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Honma hammers down on the left shoulder of Sanada. Third Wirst Lock Exchange. Honma applies an arm-bar. Nagata tags himself in.

Nagata kicks Sanada in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Nagata repeatedly stomps on Sanada’s chest. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Takagi kicks Nagata in the back. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Nagata. Naito with a basement dropkick. Sanada clears the ring. Takagi slams Nagata’s head on the ring apron. Takagi sends Nagata face first into the steel ring post. Naito repeatedly stomps on Ibushi’s chest. Sanada hammers down on the back of Nagata’s neck. Sanada with two toe kicks. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Nagata. Sanada tags in Takagi. Takagi toys around with Nagata. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi tags in Naito. Takagi punches Nagata in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, LIJ gangs up on Nagata. The referee admonishes Naito. Naito applies the cravate. Sanada tags himself in. Sanada continues to kick Nagata in the gut. Nagata is pissed. Forearm Exchange. Sanada blocks a boot from Nagata. Sanada hammers down on the left knee of Nagata. Nagata goes for The BrainBuster, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Nagata drops Sanada with The Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Naito and Ibushi are tagged in.

Ibushi dives over Naito. Naito drops down on the canvas. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Ibushi decks Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Ibushi’s neck. Naito sends Ibushi to the corner. Ibushi kicks Naito in the face. Ibushi dives over Naito. Naito Powerslams Ibushi. Naito applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Honma repeatedly stomps on Naito’s back. Takagi punches Honma in the back. Takagi dumps Honma out of the ring. Nagata is putting the boots to Naito. Sanada kicks Nagata in the gut. Sanada throws Nagata out of the ring. Naito repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Ibushi. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Ibushi avoids the back elbow smash. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Ibushi. Naito ducks a clothesline from Ibushi. Naito with a back elbow smash. Ibushi responds with The RoundHouse Kick. Honma and Takagi are tagged in. Shoulder Block Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Honma reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Honma whips Takagi across the ring. Honma scores the elbow knockdown. Takagi avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Takagi sends Honma to the corner. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Honma drills Takagi with The Counter BrainBuster.

Chop/Mid-Kick Combination. Double Irish Whip. Honma with a running elbow smash. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex. Honma follows that with The Kokeshi HeadButt. Takagi negates The Michinoku Driver. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Honma goes for his DDT/Flatliner Combination, but LIJ counters with The Double Vertical Suplex. Sanada with a Sliding Dropkick to Nagata. Honma takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Nagata gets in the way. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Nagata. Ibushi dropkicks Sanada. Naito kicks Ibushi in the gut. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ibushi responds with a Hurricanrana. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taakgi avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Takagi with The Release German Suplex. Lariat Exchange. Takagi with combination forearm strikes. Honma HeadButts Takagi. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takagi connects with Last Of The Dragon Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Sanada via Pinfall

Fifth Match: El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru For The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Suzuki Gun attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Desperado repeatedly stomps on Phantasmo’s chest. Desperado is choking Phantasmo with his boot. Desperado with a Knee Crusher. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Phantasmo. Desperado stomps on the left knee of Phantasmo. Phantasmo with elbows into the midsection of Desperado. Phantasmo with a knife edge chop. Desperado rakes the eyes of Phantasmo. Kanemaru does the same thing from the apron. Suzuki Gun are abusing Red Shoes five count. Kanemaru is putting the boots to Phantasmo. Kanemaru hyperextends the left leg of Phantasmo. Kanemaru knocks Ishimori off the ring apron. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Phantasmo’s back and left knee. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Kanemaru with a single leg takedown. Wish Bone Attack. Desperado slams the left knee of Phantasmo on the canvas. Suzuki Gun won’t allow Ishimori to stand on the apron.

Desperado puts his leg on the back of Phantasmo’s neck. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Ishimori kicks Desperado in the back. Desperado with a straight right hand. Desperado side steps Phantasmo into the ropes. Desperado rolls Phantasmo over for a two count. Desperado kicks Phantasmo in the gut. Phantasmo uses Red Shoes as a human shield. Desperado blocks a boot from Phantasmo. Desperado hammers down on the right knee of Phantasmo. Ishimori sends Desperado tumbling to the floor. Ishimori whips Desperado into the steel barricade. Ishimori drives Desperado shoulder first into the steel ring post. Phantasmo wraps his t-shirt around Kanemaru’s neck. Ishimori slams the left shoulder of Desperado on the floor. Ishimori rolls Desperado back into the ring. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with a Flying Back Rake. Ishimori hammers down on the back of Desperado’s neck. Ishimori delivers The Sacrifice. Phantamso slaps Desperado in the face. Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Ishimori puts his knee on Desperado’s back. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo.

Ishimori applies a front face lock. Ishimori with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Phantasmo with a Flying Back Rake for a two count. Phantasmo whips Desperado into the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishimori kicks Kanemaru off the apron. Phantasmo gets Desperado tied up in the tree of woe. Ishimori with a Sliding Dropkick. Nether Regions Attack. Ishimori whips Kanemaru into the steel barricade. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Phantasmo continues to rake the back of Desperado. Double Irish Whip. Desperado holds onto the ropes. Desperado kicks Phantasmo in the face. Desperado sends Ishimori crashing to the outside. Phantasmo applies the nipple hold. Desperado with a straight right hand. Ishimori wisely pulls Kanemaru off the apron. Phantasmo with another back rake. Phantasmo whips Desperado across the ring. Desperado dodges The Polish Hammer. Desperado Spears Phantasmo. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Ishimori kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Ishimori punches Kanemaru in the back. Double Irish Whip. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Phantasmo. Ishimori punches Kanemaru in the back. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Kanemaru dropkicks Ishimori. Kanemaru with the irish whip. Phantasmo decks Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Phantasmo for a two count. Kanemaru hits The British Fall for a two count.

Kanemaru argues with Red Shoes. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Desperado pulls Ishimori out of the ring. Desperado sends Ishimori chest first into the steel barricade. Phantasmo grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru stomps on the right knee of Phantasmo. Kanemaru goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Kanemaru goes for The Spinning DDT, but Phantasmo counters with The BrainBuster. Desperado and Ishimori are tagged in. Forearm Exchange. Desperado with a thumb to the eye. Desperado with a corner clothesline. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Desperado with a back elbow smash. Desperado whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori goes for a HandSpring Back Elbow Smash, but Desperado counters with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Desperado goes for Guitarra De Angel, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Desperado. Ishimori leapfrogs over Desperado. Ishimori with a running elbow smash. Ishimori with forearm shivers. Desperado hits The SpineBuster for a two count.

Desperado applies Numero Dos. Ishimori responds with The YES! Lock. Desperado goes back to Numero Dos. Ishimori breaks the grip. Ishimori kicks the left shoulder of Desperado. Second Forearm Exchange. Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination for a two count. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Kanemaru gets Phantasmo trapped in The Cobra Twist. Phantasmo breaks the submission with The Death Valley Driver. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Double Irish Whip. Ishimori with a ShotGun Meteora. Assisted CodeBreaker. Phantasmo lands The MoonSault for a two count. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. SpringBoard Knee Strike/Spinning NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Ishimori connects with The 450 Splash for a two count. Kanemaru with two haymakers. Phantasmo stomps on the right foot of Kanemaru. Ishimori nails Kanemaru with The Pump Kick. Desperado is displaying his fighting spirit. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Assisted Cipher Utaki. Phantasmo delivers The Headbanger Splash for a two count. Bullet Club are displaying their frustration. Phantasmo inadvertently clocks Ishimori with Sudden Death. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kanemaru drops Phantasmo with The Spinning DDT. Desperado plants Ishimori with Pinche Loco to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

