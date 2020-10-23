NJPW Road To Power Struggle Results 10/23/20

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Chain grappling exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tsuji applies a side headlock. Uemura with a drop toe hold. Uemura with an arm-bar takedown. Uemura applies an arm-bar. Uemura transitions into a side wrist lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Uemura applies a rear chin lock. Uemura grabs a side headlock. Tsuji reverses the hold. Uemura answers with the headscissors neck lock. Uemura applies a hammerlock. Uemura rolls Tsuji over for a two count. Uemura maintains wrist control. Uemura brings Tsuji down to the mat. Tsuji applies the headscissors neck lock. Tsuji repeatedly slaps Uemura in the back. Tsuji cranks on Uemura’s neck. Uemura with a wrist lock takedown. Uemura with a Dragon Screw Arm Whip. Uemura follows that with another arm-bar takedown. Uemura applies The Key Lock.

Tsuji put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Uemura hammers down on the left shoulder of Tsuji. Uemura grabs a side wrist lock. Uemura backs Tsuji into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Uemura goes for a Hip Toss, but Tsuji blocks it. Tsuji pulls Uemura down to the mat. Tsuji bodyslams Uemura. Tsuji applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Tsuji applies The Camel Clutch. Tsuji with a Standing Frog Splash. Tsuji applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Tsuji transitions into The Boston Crab. Uemura grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Uemura lands back on his feet. Uemura dropkicks Tsuji for a two count. Uemura applies another Key Lock. Forearm Exchange. Tsuji bodyslams Uemura for a two count. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Uemura answers with a deep arm-drag. Uemura connects with The Bridging Double OverHook Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yuya Uemura via Pinfall

Second Match: Kazuchika Okada & Gabriel Kidd vs. Will Ospreay & The Great O-Khan w/Bea Priestly

Ospreay and Khan attacks Okada and Kidd before the bell rings. Ospreay and Khan are double teaming Okada. Double Irish Whip. Ospreay with a gut punch. Khan with a back chop. Ospreay dropkicks the right knee of Okada. Khan with a Running Crossbody Block. Khan dumps Okada out of the ring. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Kidd’s neck. Ospreay stomps on Kidd’s back. Forearm Exchange. Ospreay kicks Kidd in the gut. Kidd with a gut punch. Kidd bodyslams Ospreay for a one count. Kidd hammers down on the back of Ospreay’s neck. Kidd with a forearm smash. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Kidd. Priestley trips Kidd from the outside. Ospreay clotheslines Kidd over the top rope. Ospreay with a Flying Foot Stomp off the ring apron. Following a snap mare takeover, Priestley hits The PK. Okada with clubbing blows to Khan’s back. Ospreay attacks Okada from behind. Khan whips Okada into the steel barricade. Ospreay rolls Kidd back into the ring. Ospreay bodyslams Kidd for a two count. Ospreay slams Kidd’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan punches Kidd in the back. Ospreay kicks Kidd in the back. Ospreay tags in Khan.

Khan grabs Kidd by his left ear. Khan with a tomahawk chop. Khan with a GutWrench Slam for a two count. Khan applies a rear chin lock. Khan slams Kidd’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. The Ospreay Empire is mauling Kidd in the corner. The referee is trying to get Okada out of the ring. Khan tags in Ospreay. Kidd with forearm shivers. Ospreay kicks Kidd in the gut. Ospreay whips Kidd across the ring. Ospreay scores the elbow knockdown. Ospreay kicks Kidd in the back for a two count. Ospreay rocks Kidd with a forearm smash. Ospreay toys around with Kidd. Kidd with machine gun forearms. Ospreay blasts Kidd with a knife edge chop. Ospreay talks smack to Kidd. Kidd reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Kidd dropkicks Ospreay. Kidd tags in Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Okada with a running elbow knockdown. Okada sends Ospreay to the corner. Okada with a running elbow smash. Okada kicks Ospreay in the gut. Okada drops Ospreay with The DDT for a two count. Okada goes for The Reverse NeckBreaker, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Okada with a forearm smash. Ospreay side steps Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Ospreay kicks Okada in the back. Ospreay clotheslines Okada. Ospreay tags in Khan.

Khan with a FaceBuster for a two count. Khan drives Okada shoulder first into the turnbuckle pad. Khan puts Okada on the top turnbuckle. Khan delivers The Mongolian Chop. Okada is tied up in the tree of woe. Khan repeatedly stomps on Okada’s chest. Khan with The Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Okada hammers down on the back of Khan’s neck. Khan kicks Okada in the gut. Okada ducks under two clotheslines. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada knocks Ospreay off the apron. Khan denies The TombStone PileDriver. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Okada dropkicks Khan. Okada tags in Kidd. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd uppercuts Khan. Kidd with a running forearm smash. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Kidd. Kidd kicks Khan in the face. Kidd ducks under two clotheslines from Khan. Kidd scores the forearm knockdown. Kidd plays to the crowd. Kidd goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Khan blocks it. Khan goes for The PowerSlam, but Kidd lands back on his feet. Kidd dropkicks Khan. Khan negates The Double Arm Suplex. Khan with a Back Body Drop. Khan connects with The Reverse BladeBuster for a two count. Khan applies The Iron Claw. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio. Khan plants Kidd with The Claw ChokeSlam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay & The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

Third Match: Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi vs. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bushi and El Desperado will start things off. Kanemaru immediately attacks Bushi from behind. Desperado knocks Takagi and Takahashi off the ring apron. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Bushi side steps Desperado into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a Running Hurricanrana to Kanemaru. Desperado kicks Bushi in the gut. Desperado hammers down on the back of Bushi’s neck. Bushi kicks Desperado in the gut. Takahashi dropkicks the left knee of Desperado. Bushi with a basement dropkick. Bushi is putting the boots to Desperado. Bushi slaps Desperado in the chest. Bushi with the irish whip. Desperado launches Bushi over the top rope. Bushi with a forearm smash. Bushi is distracted by Kanemaru. Desperado with an open palm strike. Desperado kicks Takahashi off the apron. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Suzuki sends Takagi chest first into the steel barricade. Takagi with a chop/forearm combination. Suzuki applies a wrist lock. Suzuki wraps the left shoulder of Takagi around the barricade. Desperado rams the IWGP Junior HeavyWeight Tag Team Title Belt across Bushi’s face. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Desperado rolls Bushi back into the ring. Desperado stomps on Bushi’s chest. Desperado talks smack to Bushi. Desperado HeadButts Bushi. Desperado tags in Suzuki.

Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Bushi. Suzuki toys around with Bushi. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki pulls Bushi down to the mat. Suzuki applies The Boston Crab. Takagi unloads three chops. Takagi scores a right jab. Suzuki answers with a forearm smash. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Takagi. Suzuki tags in Desperado. Desperado bodyslams Bushi. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kanemaru stomps on Bushi’s back. Kanemaru whips Bushi into the blue turnbuckle pad. Suzuki Gun are double teaming Bushi. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado stomps on Bushi’s back. Desperado continues to run his mouth. Bushi with a forearm smash. Desperado delivers a gut punch. Desperado goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Desperado avoids The Dropkick from Bushi. Bushi kicks Desperado in the face. Bushi creates distance with a Flying Hurricanrana. Bushi tags in Takahashi. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Takahashi knocks Suzuki off the apron. Takahashi kicks Desperado in the gut. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi side steps Kanemaru into Desperado. Takahashi with a Double ShotGun Dropkick. Takahashi plays to the crowd. Takahashi delivers The Double Missile Dropkick off the apron. Takahashi rolls Desperado back into the ring. Takahashi hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count.

Takahashi goes for The Running Death Valley Driver, but Desperado lands back on his feet. Takahashi kicks Desperado in the face. Desperado with The SpineBuster. Chop Exchange. Desperado stomps on the left foot of Takahashi. Desperado with a straight right hand. Desperado goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi SuperKicks Desperado. Desperado Spears Takahashi. Takahashi with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. Suzuki and Takagi are tagged in. Suzuki with a Runing Boot. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Takagi decks Suzuki with a back elbow smash. Suzuki with a Running Boot. Takagi answers with a short pumping bomber. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Takagi counters with a Back Body Drop. Suzuki avoids The Sliding Lariat. Suzuki kicks Takagi in the face. Suzuk ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Suzuki goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Takagi negates The Gotch Style PileDriver. Takagi with The Death Valley Driver. Suzuki responds with The PK. Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki dodges The Discus Lariat. Suzuki grabs another sleeper hold. Takagi backs Suzuki into the blue turnbuckle pad.

Kanemaru tags himself in. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Kanemaru drops Takagi with The Tilt-A-Whirl DDT. Bushi stomps on Kanemaru’s back. Bushi punches Kanemaru in the back. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Bushi. Suzuki with a straight right hand. Double Irish Whip. Kanemaru with a running elbow smash. Suzuki delivers The Helluva Kick. Running Dropkick/Spinning Back Drop Driver Combination for a two count. Suzuki dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Kanemaru goes for Deep Impact, but Takagi counters with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Kanemaru shoves the referee towards Takagi. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kanemaru rolls Takagi over for a two count. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Takagi. Takagi decks Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Kanemaru. Kanemaru takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Stereo Low Dropkicks. Takagi hits The Sliding Lariat. LIJ dumps Suzuki out of the ring. Bushi with a SlingShot Hurricanrana on the floor. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi follows that with The Pop Up Death Valley Driver. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomoaki Honma vs. Jay White, KENTA, and Gedo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club is playing mind games with The Golden Aces. Honma and Gedo will start things off. Gedo rakes the eyes of Honma. Gedo applies a side headlock. Honma whips Gedo across the ring. Honma with a shoulder block. Honma flexes his muscles. Gedo with a thumb to the eye. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma drops Gedo with a shoulder tackle. Honma knocks Kenta and White off the ring apron. Honma plays to the crowd. Gedo avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma kicks Gedo in the gut. Honma bodyslams Gedo. White trips Honma from the outside. White pulls Honma out of the ring. White rakes the eyes of Honma. White repeatedly sends Honma back first into the steel barricade. Kenta slams Honma’s head on the apron. Bullet Club rolls Honma back into the ring. Gedo with the lateral press for a two count. Gedo tags in White. White punches Honma in the back. White with clubbing blows to Honma’s back. White applies a front face lock. White pulls Honma down to the mat. White repeatedly hooks the outside leg for a two count. White argues with the referee.

White with clubbing shoulder blocks. White tags in Kenta. Kenta buries his shoulder into the midsection of Honma. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta kicks Honma in the back. Kenta with Two Knee Drops. Kenta with a back heel kick. Kenta mocks Tanahashi. Kenta hammers down on the back of Honma’s neck. Honma with forearm shivers. Honma with a knife edge chop. Kenta scores the elbow knockdown. Kenta taunts Honma. Kenta knocks Tanahashi off the apron. Kenta unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Kenta is throwing haymakers at Honma. Honma creates distance with a Vertical Suplex. Honma tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi blasts Bullet Club off the apron. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Kenta. Tanahashi drops Kenta with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi bodyslams Kenta. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Kenta kicks Tanahashi in the face. Kenta rolls Tanahashi over for a two count. Kenta kicks Tanahashi in the face. Kenta with a Tornado DDT across the top rope. Kenta with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Tanahashi denies The GTS. Kenta with a forearm smash. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. Kenta answers with The Spinning Back Fist. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Ibushi and White are tagged.

Ibushi ducks a clothesline from White. Ibushi with forearm shivers. White reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Ibushi with a Mid-Kick. Ibushi follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi goes for an O’Connor Roll, but White holds onto the ropes. White with three sharp elbow strikes. White dodges The RoundHouse Kick. White with a double leg takedown. White with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. White ducks a clothesline from Ibushi. White drops Ibushi with The DDT. White tags in Gedo. Gedo decks Ibushi with a JawBreaker. Gedo SuperKicks Ibushi for a two count. Kenta brings the red briefcase into the ring. Tanahashi kicks Kenta out of the ring. Ibushi negates The Blade Runner. Honma with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Ibushi with a RoundHouse Kick to Gedo. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt. Ibushi connects with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomoaki Honma via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. EVIL & Dick Togo

Naito and EVIL will start things off. Naito kicks EVIL in the gut. Naito hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. Naito applies a side headlock. EVIL tugs on Naito’s hair. EVIL grabs a side headlock. Naito whips EVIL across the ring. EVIL drops Naito with a shoulder tackle. Naito drops down on the canvas. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito kicks EVIL in the gut. Naito with a Running Hurricanrana. Naito applies a front face lock. Sanada tags himself in. Sanada kicks EVIL in the ribs. Sanada punches EVIL in the back. Sanada with a straight right hand. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Sanada whips EVIL across the ring. Sanada scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Sanada hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito with a straight right hand. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss. Naito applies a rear chin lock. Sanada with a low dropkick. Naito hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Naito repeatedly stomps on EVIL’s back. Naito applies the cravate. Naito backs EVIL into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Naito with forearm shivers. EVIL denies the irish whip. Naito kicks EVIL in the gut. Naito with a haymaker. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Togo drives his knee into Naito’s back. Naito takes a swipe at Togo. EVIL dumps Naito out of the ring. EVIL knocks Sanada off the ring apron. Togo is throwing haymakers at Naito. Togo whips Naito into the steel barricade. Togo with a high elbow smash. Togo rolls Naito back into the ring. EVIL stomps on Naito’s chest. Naito unloads three open hand chops. Naito with forearm shivers. EVIL whips Naito into the exposed steel. EVIL tags in Togo. Togo repeatedly stomps on Naito’s chest. Togo rakes the eyes of Naito. Togo rams his boot across Naito’s face. Togo applies a rear chin lock. Togo with a fist drop for a two count. Togo applies an illegal choke hold. The referee admonishes Togo. Togo tags in EVIL.

EVIL dumps Naito out of the ring. EVIL whips Naito into the barricade. EVIL stands on Naito’s face. EVIL stomps on the left knee of Naito. EVIL rolls Naito back into the ring. EVIL with a cocky cover for a one count. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Bullet Club with Two Senton Splashes for a two count. Naito denies The Fisherman’s Buster. EVIL kicks Naito in the gut. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito dropkicks the left knee of EVIL. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada knocks Togo off the apron. EVIL kicks Sanada in the gut. EVIL whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of EVIL. Sanada with a single leg takedown to Togo. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick. Sanada with a SlingShot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls EVIL back into the ring. Sanada with the lateral press for a two count. EVIL denies The TKO. EVIL rakes the eyes of Sanada. EVIL shoves Sanada towards the referee. EVIL with a Side Walk Slam. EVIL tags in Togo.

Togo repeatedly stomps on Sanada’s chest. Togo ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Togo applies a Full Nelson Lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Togo applies The CrossFace. Togo punches Sanada in the back. Togo with a straight right hand. Sanada avoids the exposed steel. Sanada decks Togo with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Togo. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Togo. EVIL trips Sanada from the outside. EVIL rolls a steel chair into the ring. Togo delivers multiple chair shots. Sanada negates The Pedigree. Sanada with a Back Body Drop on the chair. Sanada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Sanada applies a waist lock. EVIL with three sharp elbow strikes. Naito pulls EVIL out of the ring. Naito whips EVIL over the barricade. Sanada applies Skull End. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada connects with The TKO for a two count. Sanada makes Togo tap out to Skull End. After the match, Naito applies The Pluma Blanca on the floor.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito & Sanada via Submission

Sixth Match: Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and Yoshi Hashi (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki For The NEVER OpenWeight 6-Man Tag Team Championship

Hashi and Douki will start things off. Forearm Exchange. Douki with the irish whip. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Douki shoves Hashi. Douki with forearm shivers. Hashi drops Douki with a knife edge chop. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Douki. Hashi with a NeckBreaker. Sabre and Taichi attacks Hashi from behind. That leads us to a pier six brawl. Suzuki Gun have a meeting of the minds. Chaos with stereo shoulder tackles. Goto with a corner clothesline. Double Shoulder Tackle. Chaos follows that with The Double Mid-Kick/SuperKick Combination. Chaos gangs up on Sabre and Taichi. Hashi hammers down on the back of Douki’s neck. Hashi slaps the back of Douki’s head. Hashi punches Douki in the back. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Sabre kicks Hashi in the back. Red Shoes admonishes Sabre. Douki wraps the staff around Hashi’s neck. Sabre knocks Goto off the apron. Sabre dumps Ishii out of the ring.

Douki whips Hashi into the steel barricade. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Douki continues to choke Hashi with the staff. Taichi wraps a cable chord around Hashi’s neck. Taichi stomps on Hashi’s back. Taichi sends Hashi back first into the barricade. Sabre stomps on the left elbow of Hashi. Taichi starts choking Ishii. Taichi wraps the left shoulder of Hashi around the barricade. Sabre kicks the barricade. Sabre rolls Hashi back into the ring. Douki stomps on Hashi’s face. Douki tags in Taichi. Taichi applies an illegal choke hold. Suzuki Gun abuses Red Shoves five count. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre is choking Hashi with his boot. Sabre repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. Red Shoes is trying to get Ishii out of the ring. Sabre with three uppercuts. Sabre drops Hashi with The Big Boot. Sabre tags in Douki. Taichi repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s back. Hashi is displaying his fighting spirit. Douki rakes the eyes of Hashi. Douki tags in Sabre. Sabre wrenches on the left wrist of Hashi. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Sabre uppercuts the left shoulder of Hashi. Sabre applies a double wrist lock. Hashi creates distance with a Vertical Suplex. Hashi tags in Goto.

Goto drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Goto knocks Suzuki Gun off the apron. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Goto with clubbing blows to Sabre’s back. Goto goes for a German Suplex, but Sabre counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sabre uppercuts Goto. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Goto. Sabre applies The Octopus Hold. Sabre fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sabre blocks a lariat from Goto. Sabre sweeps out the legs of Goto. Goto denies The PK. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Ishii and Taichi are tagged in. Ishii dodges The Big Boot. Ishii applies a waist lock. Ishii avoids the back elbow smash. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii sends Taichi to the corner. Taichi side steps Ishii into the turnbuckle pad. Ishii dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii with a forearm smash. Taichi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii drops Taichi with a shoulder tackle. Ishii unloads three knife edge chops. Taichi repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Ishii. Ishii tells Taichi to bring it. Taichi kicks the right knee of Ishii. Taichi stomps on the right foot of Ishii. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Ishii. Douki with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Taichi punches Hashi in the back. Double Irish Whip. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Hashi with a Running Hurricanrana to Douki. Hashi SuperKicks Taichi. Ishii with a Back Drop Driver.

Ishii goes for a PowerBomb, but Sabre gets in the way. Taichi kicks the right knee of Ishii. Sabre goes for an Assisted Dragon Screw Leg Whip, but Goto blocks it. Taichi kicks Goto in the gut. Taichi punches Goto in the back. Double Irish Whip. Goto with a double clothesline. Chaos with a series of running clotheslines. Ishii goes for a PowerBomb, but Taichi lands back on his feet. Ishii denies The RoundHouse Kick. Ishii with a forearm smash. Douki nails Ishii with the staff. Taichi clotheslines Ishii. Sabre hits The PK. Sabre with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Taichi follows that with The Buzzsaw Kick for a two count. Suzuki Gun clears the ring. Taichi PowerBombs Ishii for a two count. Taichi applies the single leg crab. Goto breaks up the submission hold. Sabre dumps Goto out of the ring. Taichi rips off his pants. Ishii denies The SuperKick. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Taichi kicks the left hamstring of Ishii. Ishii HeadButts Taichi. Ishii tags in Hashi. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Taichi kicks the right shoulder of Hashi. Hashi with a blistering chop. Taichi side steps Hashi into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi tags in Douki. Douki with two running lariats. Second Forearm Exchange. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hashi denies The Gory Bomb. Douki punches Hashi in the back. Douki blocks a boot from Hashi. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Douki. Hashi drops Douki with The Head Hunter.

Chaos with Two Corner Clotheslines. Hashi with a running elbow smash. Goto kicks Douki in the gut. Goto gets Douki in position for The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Suzuki Gun pulls Hashi out of the ring. Suzuki Gun sends Hashi chest first into the barricade. Douki dumps Goto out of the ring. Douki dropkicks the right knee of Ishii. Douki lands The Diving Senton Bomb. Douki rolls Hashi back into the ring at the count of sixteen. Douki hits The SitOut Gory Bomb for a two count. Hashi avoids The Day Break. Douki fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Goto shoves Sabre into Douki. Goto applies a waist lock. Sabre decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Sabre denies The Magic Killer. Sabre shoves Goto into Ishii. Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto kicks Taichi in the gut. Chaos goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Taichi blocks it. Suzuki Gun with Stereo Uppercuts. Stereo Mid-Kicks. Hashi unloads a series of knife edge chops. Taichi side steps Hashi into the turnbuckle pad. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Douki follows that with The Day Break for a two count. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Taichi with a RoundHouse Kick. Douki rolls Hashi over for a two count. Douki still has Hashi trapped in The Italian Stretch No. 32. Suzuki Gun with Stereo Cobra Twists. Hashi refuses to quit.

Douki goes for a WheelBarrow Suplex, but Hashi counters with a Deep Arm-Drag. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Douki. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Ushigoroshi/SuperKick Cmbination. Ishii follows that with The Sliding Lariat. Hashi with The Running Meteora for a two count. Hashi with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Douki negates Karma. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Taichi hits The Back Drop Driver. Douki with the lateral press for a two count. Douki drops Hashi with a Running Lariat. Douki with a SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki connects with The Suplex De Luna for a two count. Douki uppercuts Goto. Goto responds with The GTW. Double Lariat. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii clotheslines Taichi. Ishii with a German Suplex to Sabre. Sabre answers with The PK. Hashi with a back elbow smash. Douki ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Douki dropkicks Hashi. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Hashi transitions into The Sleeper Hold. Hashi goes for Karma, but Douki counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Douki with The La Magistral for a two count. Douki decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Taichi goes for Black Mephisto, but Goto gets in the way. Assisted Reverse GTR to Taichi. Sabre uppercuts Goto. Ishii clotheslines Sabre. Douki SuperKicks Ishii. Douki ducks a clothesline from Goto. GTR/SitOut PowerBomb Combination. Hashi plants Douki with Karma to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NEVER OpenWeight 6-Man Tag Team Champions, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

