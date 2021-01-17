NJPW Road To The New Beginning Results 1/17/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Will Ospreay & The Great O-Khan w/Bea Priestley vs. Satoshi Kojima & Yota Tsuji

Will Ospreay and Satoshi Kojima will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ospreay pie faces Kojima. Kojima slaps Ospreay in the chest. Forearm Exchange. Ospreay drives his knee into the midsection of Kojima. Ospreay applies a side headlock. Kojima whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay runs into Kojima. Ospreay with a Spinning Back Kick. Kojima drops Ospreay with a shoulder tackle. Kojima scores the forearm knockdown. Kojima with clubbing blows to Ospreay’s back. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Ospreay’s chest. Kojima is choking Ospreay with his boot. Khan and Tsuji are tagged in. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji unloads three chops. Khan denies The Big Biel Throw. Khan pulls Tsuji down to the mat. Khan applies The Head & Arm Clutch. Khan is choking Tsuji with his knee. Khan stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Khan with three waist lock takedowns for a two count. Khan drives Tsuji chest first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan punches Tsuji in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan.

Priestley attacks Tsuji behind the referee’s back. Khan tags in Ospreay. Khan knocks Kojima off the ring apron. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Ospreay whips Kojima across the ring. Ospreay scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Ospreay repeatedly drives his knee into Kojima’s back. Ospreay applies a rear chin lock. Tsuji with heavy bodyshots. Ospreay sends Tsuji to the corner. Tsuji is displaying his fighting spirit. Ospreay kicks Tsuji in the gut. Tsuji with a Back Body Drop. Tsuji tags in Kojima. Kojima kicks Ospreay in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Kojima with forearm shivers. Ospreay answers with a gut punch. Kojima reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Ospreay holds onto the ropes. Ospreay with The Rolling Elbow. Ospreay with a Vertical Suplex. Ospreay tags in Khan. Khan stands on the back of Kojima’s neck. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Kojima kicks Khan in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter.

Kojima tags in Tsuji. Tsuji knocks Ospreay off the apron. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji sends Khan to the corner. Tsuji with a running elbow smash. Tsuji with machine gun forearms. Tsuji runs into Khan. Khan with a forearm smash. Khan whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji holds onto the ropes. Tsuji kicks Khan in the chest. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Khan. Tsuji drops Khan with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Kojima with clubbing blows to Khan’s back. Double Irish Whip. Tsuji with a flying forearm smash. Kojima with a running elbow smash. Tsuji bodyslams Khan. Tsuji follows that with The Flying Splash for a two count. Ospreay runs interference. Ospreay kicks Kojima in the face. Second Forearm Exchange. Ospreay blocks The Lariat. Ospreay nails Kojima with The Hook Kick. Tsuji continues to throw forearms at Khan. Khan goes for The Mongolian Chop,but Tsuji counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Tsuji rocks Khan with a forearm smash. Khan responds with The Pump Kick. Khan connects with The Eliminator to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay & The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

Second Match: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Douki vs. Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, Gedo, and Jado In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Suzuki is choking Gedo with his boot. Phantasmo punches Kanemaru in the back. Gedo rakes the eyes of Suzuki. Suzuki delivers a gut punch. Suzuki with a knee lift. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Jado with clubbing blows to Suzuki’s back. Suzuki with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Suzuki dumps Jado out of the ring. Suzuki tags in Kanemaru. Suzuki sends Gedo to the corner. Douki with a running elbow smash. Desperado with a corner clothesline. Kanemaru follows that with a running elbow smash. Suzuki wraps this sequence with The Helluva Kick. Kanemaru stomps on Gedo’s back. Kanemaru goes for The Reverse DDT, but Phantasmo gets in the way. Phantasmo kicks the back of Kanemaru’s left knee. Phantasmo stomps on the left knee of Kanemaru. Every rule is being broken inside Korakuen Hall. Gedo tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo works on the right leg of Kanemaru.

Back Rake Party. Phantasmo tags in Jado. Jado taunts Douki. Jado with rapid fire haymakers. The referee is trying to calm down Suzuki who’s holding a steel chair. Desperado is putting the boots to Jado. Ishimori attacks Desperado from behind. Ishimori dumps Desperado out of the ring. Jado applies a rear chin lock. Kanemaru with elbows into the midsection of Jado. Jado drops Kanemaru with a shoulder tackle. Jado is playing mind games with Douki. Jado rakes the back of Kanemaru. Jado with a forearm shot across the back of Kanemaru. Jado tags in Gedo. Relentless back rakes from Bullet Club. Gedo stands on Kanemaru’s face. Kanemaru kicks Gedo in the gut. Gedo rakes the eyes of Kanemaru. Gedo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori and Kanemaru are trading back and forth shots. Ishimori seds Kanemaru to the corner. Ishimori with a ShotGun Meteora. Following a snap mare takeover, Kanemaru dodges The PK. Kanemaru with a Low Enzuigiri. Kanemaru tags in Desperado.

Desperado with a shoulder tackle. Desperado clears the ring. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Desperado. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Desperado catches Ishimori in mid-air. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Suzuki gets Gedo trapped in The CrossFace. Ishimori grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado goes for Pinche Loco, but Ishimori counters with a Headscissors Takeover. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo dives off the middle rope. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Desperado. Kanemaru denies The SuperKick. Desperado with a straight right hand. Desperado tags in Douki. Douki repeatedly stomps on Phantasmo’s chest. Suzuki joins the fray. Double Irish Whip. Douki with a running elbow smash. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK. Douki with The Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Ishimori runs interference. Douki goes for The Day Break, but Ishimori counters with The SuperKick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, Gedo, and Jado via Pinfall

Third Match: Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, and Tomohiro Ishii vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

EVIL is playing mind games with Okada. Hirooki Goto and Yujiro Takahashi will start things off. Takahashi kicks Goto in the gut. Takahashi applies a side headlock. Goto whips Takahashi across the ring. Takahashi runs into Goto. Shoulder Block Exchange. Goto tells Takahashi to bring it. Goto kicks Takahashi in the gut. Takahashi sends Goto to the corner. Goto kicks Takahashi in the face. Goto with clubbing blows to Takahashi’s back. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Goto. Takahashi with a shoulder block. Goto goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi blocks it. Takahashi starts biting Goto’s fingers. Goto drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Ishii and Togo are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ishii applies a side headlock. Togo with heavy bodyshots. Togo whips Ishii across the ring. Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Togo drops down on the canvas. Togo with two haymakers. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Togo. Ishii with the irish whip. Togo kicks Ishii in the face. Togo ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii kicks Togo in the face. Misfired Clotheslines. Ishii swats away a dropkick from Togo. Togo avoids The Sliding Lariat. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring.

Ishii is distracted by EVIL. Togo attacks Ishii from behind. Double Irish Whip. Ishii holds onto the ropes. Chaos charges into the ring with stereo forearm smashes. Chaos throws Takahashi into the ring. Takahashi begs for mercy. Chaos gangs up on Takahashi. Ishii with forearm shivers. Togo reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. EVIL trips Ishii from the outside. Togo punches Ishii in the back. Togo dumps Ishii out of the ring. EVIL sends Ishii back first into the steel barricade. EVIL stomps on Ishii’s chest. Togo is choking Ishii with his boot. EVIL runs Okada into the barricade. EVIL removes the ringside padding. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Togo rolls Ishii back into the ring. Togo with an elbow drop. Togo repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. Togo applies a wrist lock. Togo tags in Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Ishii in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling Headbutt Combination for a two count. Takahashi whips Ishii into the exposed steel. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL stands on the back of Ishii’s neck. EVIL stomps on Ishii’s back. EVIL sends Ishii back first into the exposed steel. Ishii is trapped in Bullet Club’s corner. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii unloads three knife edge chops. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. Ishii side steps EVIL into the exposed steel. Ishii creates distance with a Vertical Suplex. Ishii tags in Okada.

Okada with forearm shivers. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Okada scores the forearm knockdown. Okada knocks Togo off the ring apron. Okada with the irish whip. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks EVIL in the gut. Okada drops EVIL with The DDT for a two count. Okada blocks a boot from Takahashi. Okada with The Big Boot. Okada with forearm shivers. EVIL blocks a boot from Okada. EVIL throws the right leg of Okada into the referee’s hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Okada. EVIL with a corner clothesline. Okada denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Okada uppercuts EVIL. Togo trips Okada from the outside. EVIL tags in Togo. Double Irish Whip. Okada side steps Togo into the turnbuckle pad. Okada scores the forearm knockdown. Togo kicks Okada in the face.

Okada hits The Flapjack. Okada tags in Goto. Goto knocks Takahashi off the apron. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Togo denies The Ushigoroshi. Misfired Clotheslines. EVIL clotheslines Goto. Takahashi kicks Okada off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Two Corner Clotheslines. EVIL follows that with The Fisherman’s Buster. Togo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Togo wraps the choker around Goto’s neck. Okada attacks Togo from behind. Okada with The Big Boot to EVIL. Takahashi blocks a boot from Okada. Takahashi sends Okada face first into the canvas. Takahashi with The Sliding Dropkick. Ishii blocks a boot from Takahashi. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Togo scores the elbow knockdown. Togo ducks a clothesline from Goto. Togo with a straight right hand. Goto responds with The Ushigoroshi. Goto connects with The GTR to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, and Tomohiro Ishii via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomoaki Honma vs. Sanada, Shingo Takagi, and Tetsuya Naito In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Shingo Takagi and Hiroshi Tanahashi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi backs Tanahashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Takagi pats Tanahashi on the chest. Tanahashi dodges the back fist. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Takagi with heavy bodyshots. Takagi whips Tanahashi across the ring. Tanahashi runs into Takagi. Shoulder Block Exchange. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Tanahashi decks Takagi with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi plays the air guitar. Tanahashi knocks Sanada off the ring apron. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Naito kicks Tanahashi in the back. Honma returns the favor. Tanahashi clears the ring. Honma with clubbing blows to Takagi’s back. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Takagi avoids The Double Kokeshi HeadButt. Sanada blasts Ibushi off the apron. Takagi dumps Tanahashi out of the ring.

Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi drives Tanahashi back first into the ring apron. Takagi rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Takagi with a Slingshot Foot Stomp. Takagi stands on Tanahashi’s chest. Takagi bodyslams Tanahashi. Takagi tags in Sanada. Sanada hammers down on the back of Tanahashi’s neck. Sanada with the irish whip. Sanada blocks a boot from Tanahashi. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick for a two count. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Naito applies the cravate. Tanahashi with heavy bodyshots. Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi with an open palm strike to Takagi. Naito with clubbing blows to Tanahashi’s back. Naito tags in Takagi. Takagi with clubbing axe handle strikes. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi sends Tanahashi to the corner. Tanahashi side steps Takagi into the turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Takagi. Tanahashi creates distance with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Ibushi and Sanada are tagged in.

Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi drops Sanada with The Big Boot. Ibushi plays to the crowd. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Ibushi with The Mid-Kick. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Ibushi with three sharp elbow strikes. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Ibushi. Sanada with a SlingShot Pescado. Sanada rolls Ibushi back into the ring. Sanada hooks the outside leg for a two count. Ibushi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sanada kicks Ibushi in the gut. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada skins the cat. Sanada dives over Ibushi. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. Sanada denies The Last Ride. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Ibushi. Sanada applies Skull End. Ibushi with The RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi tags in Honma. Honma knocks Naito off the apron. Honma with forearm shivers. Honma sends Sanada to the corner. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with a Running Bulldog.

Sanada avoids The Kokeshi Headbutt. Sanada tags in Naito. Takagi blasts Tanahashi off the apron. Naito whips Honma across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito with a low dropkick. Honma reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito decks Honma with a back elbow smash. Naito ducks a clothesline from Honma. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies The Puma Blanca. Takagi and Tanahashi are brawling on the outside. Honma with forearm shivers. Naito rakes the eyes of Honma. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Honma denies The Destino. Honma punches Naito in the back. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma goes for The Flying Kokeshi HeadButt, but Naito ducks out of the way. Honma takes a ride on the LIJ Train. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito bodyslams Honma. Following a snap mare takeover, LIJ with a Double Basement Dropkick for a two count. Sanada dumps Ibushi out of the ring. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber. Naito connects with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sanada, Shingo Takagi, and Tetsuya Naito via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi vs. SHO & Master Wato

Bushi and Master Wato will start things off. Bushi kicks Wato in the gut. Bushi punches Wato in the back. Bushi whips Wato across the ring. Wato kicks Takahashi off the ring apron. Bushi with another shot across the back of Wato. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Wato leapfrogs over Bushi. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Bushi. Wato with a back elbow smash. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Takahashi trips Wato from the outside. Takahashi with The Apron Sunset Bomb. Takahashi is choking Sho with his boot. Bushi is choking Wato with his knee. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Bushi tags in Takahashi. Takahashi unloads five knife edge chops. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi slaps Wato in the chest. Takahashi is choking Wato with his boot. Takahashi tags in Bushi. Bushi bodyslams Wato for a one count. Bushi applies The STF.

Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi stomps on Wato’s chest. Bushi tags in Takahashi. Takahashi slams Wato’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi is lighting up Wato’s chest. Takahashi with the irish whip. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi follows that with a basement dropkick for a two count. Takahashi sends Wato face first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi tags in Bushi. Bushi slaps Wato in the chest. Bushi with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Bushi toys around with Wato. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Wato with a leaping knee strike. Bushi tags in Takahashi. Takahashi stops Wato in his tracks. Takahashi is putting the boots to Wato. Takahashi with a blistering chop. Double Irish Whip. Double Cutter for a two count. Takahashi continues to chop Wato in the chest. Takahashi is choking Wato with his boot. Wato with Three Mid-Kicks. Takahashi answers with a knife edge chop. Wato side steps Takahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi blocks a boot from Wato. Takahashi hammers down on the left knee of Wato. Wato dropkicks Takahashi. Wato tags in Sho.

Sho drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Sho knocks Bushi off the apron. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combination kicks. Sho blasts Takahashi with The PK for a two count. Sho applies a waist lock. Takahashi with three sharp elbow strikes. Sho ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Sho Spears Takahashi for a two count. Sho goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi blocks it. Sho with three arm-ringers. Sho with The Deadlift Vertical Suplex for a two count. Sho applies a wrist lock. Takahashi transitions into The Sleeper Hold. Sho dumps Takahashi back first on the canvas. Sho goes for The Cross-Arm-Breaker, but Takahashi rolls him over for a two count. Takahashi blocks a boot from Sho. Sho with an open palm strike. Takahashi goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Sho blocks it. Takahashi denies The PowerBreaker. Sho ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi avoids The Spear. Sho denies The SuperKick. Sho with a forearm smash. Takahashi SuperKicks Sho. Takahashi goes for The Dynamite Plunger, but Sho lands back on his feet. Sho ducks under two clotheslines from Takhashi. Second Forearm Exchange. Takahashi with a running clothesline. Takahashi decks Sho with a back elbow smash. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Bushi and Wato are tagged in.

Wato with rapid fire hamstring kicks. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato sends Bushi to the corner. Bushi launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato drops Bushi with The Springboard European Uppercut for a two count. Bushi denies The Recientemente. Bushi blocks The Mid-Kick. Bushi hammers down on the right knee of Wato. Bushi with The DDT. Wato side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Wato negates The CodeBreaker. Wato with a Modified SlingBlade. Takahashi shoves Wato off the top turnbuckle. Bushi has Wato draped across the top strand. Bushi with The Coast to Coast. Bushi with The Draping DDT. LIJ goes for The LAT, but Sho gets in the way. Sho with a Release German Suplex. Bushi responds with The CodeBreaker. Bushi goes for The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker, but Wato blocks it. Wato drops Bushi with The Dreamcast Kick. Third Forearm Exchange. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wato with a Jumping Knee Strike. Bushi answers with The Rewind Kick. Bushi drills Wato with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Sho avoids The SuperKick. Sho with a forearm smash. Double Clothesline. Standing Switch Exchange. Assisted Sunset Flip/German Suplex Combination. LIJ connects with their SitOut PowerBomb/Vertical Suplex Combination for a two count. Wato plants Bushi with The Bridging Jackknife Cover to pickup the victory.

Winner: SHO & Master Wato via Pinfall

