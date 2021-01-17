NXT superstar Adam Cole recently took to Twitter and promised that 2021 will be another big year for the Undisputed Era following his epic world title reign last year. Cole writes, “#UndisputedERA has run @WWENXT since we’ve arrived…2021 will be no different. Enjoy the ride boys & girls. @KORcombat @roderickstrong @theBobbyFish.”

Later when a fan pressed Cole to join the WWE main roster in 2021 he responded with, “@WWENXT is main roster. No debate. End of story.”

Check out these tweets below.