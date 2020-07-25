NJPW Sengoku Lord Results 7/25/20

Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

Aichi, Japan

First Match: Taiji Ishimori vs. Yuya Uemura

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Uemura brings Ishimori down to the mat. Ishimori grapples around Uemura. Ishimori applies a waist lock. Uemura grabs a side headlock. Ishimori answers with the headscissors escape. That lead us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Ishimori kicks Uemura in the chest. Ishimori applies a wrist lock. Uemura reverses the hold. Uemura applies a side headlock. Ishimori with heavy bodyshots. Ishimori whips Uemura across the ring. Uemura drops Ishimori with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Uemura with a series of pinning combinations. Ishimori regroups on the outside. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Uemura. Ishimori kicks Uemura in the gut. Ishimori with a knife edge chop. Ishimori whips Uemura into the steel barricade. Ishimori rolls Uemura back into the ring.

Ishimori with the lateral press for a two count. Ishimori stomps on Uemura’s back. Uemura with forearm shivers. Ishimori drops Uemura with a knife edge chop. Ishimori applies the cravate. Ishimori with a Delayed NeckBreaker for a two count. Ishimori puts his leg on the back of Uemura’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori cranks on Uemura’s neck for a two count. Ishimori applies a rear chin lock. Uemura with elbows into the midsection of Ishimori. Uemura goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori kicks Uemura in the gut. Uemura dropkicks Ishimori. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Uemura with a flying forearm smash.

Uemura follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Ishimori grabs the bottom rope to create separation. Uemura repeatedly stomps on Ishimori’s back. Ishimori drops Uemura with a HandSpring Enzuigiri. Ishimori goes for a Bodyslam, but Uemura lands back on his feet. Rollup Exchange. Uemura drives his knee into the midsection of Ishimori. Uemura with a sunset flip for a two count. Uemura hits The Oklahoma Roll for a two count. Uemura with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Uemura with clubbing headbutts. Ishimori negates The Double OverHook Suplex. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Ishimori connects with The Cipher Utaki for a two count. Ishimori makes Uemura tap out to The Yes Lock!

Winner: Taiji Ishimori via Submission

Second Match: Togi Makabe, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Satoshi Kojima vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and Gabriel KiddIn A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kidd shoves Makabe before the bell rings. Makabe and Kidd will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kidd backs Makabe into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Kidd slaps Makabe in the chest. Kidd tells Makabe to bring it. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Kidd applies a side headlock. Kidd runs into Makabe. Kidd ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Makabe drops Kidd with a shoulder tackle. Makabe bodyslams Kidd. Forearm Exchange. Kidd drives Makabe back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Taguchi and Yano are tagged in. They start arguing with each other. Will Taguchi fall for Yano’s silly games? Taguchi wants Yano to shake his hand. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Will Taguchi shakes Yano’s hand. Taguchi mock Yano. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Taguchi. Taguchi unloads Three Hip Attacks. Taguchi starts calling plays: Corner Clotheslines and Running Elbow Smashes. Kojima kicks Yano in the gut. Taguchi stands on the middle turnbuckle. Taguchi delivers The OMG! Yano with a desperation boot in mid-air. Kojima and Ishii are tagged in.

Kojima runs into Ishii. Ishii with a forearm shiver. Shoulder Block Exchange. Kojima drops Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Kojima kicks Ishii in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Ishii to the corner. Kojima with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima with a Rolling Elbow. Ishii PowerSlams Kojima. Ishii blasts Kojima with a knife edge chop. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but Kojima lands back on his feet. Kojima ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Kojima creates distance with The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Makabe. Makabe drops Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Makabe clears the ring. Makabe sends Ishii back first into the exposed steel. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transition into a corner mount. Makabe goes for The Northern Lights Suplex, but Yano gets in the way. Yano whips Makabe into the exposed steel. Double Irish Whip. Taguchi with a Flying Hip Attack to Ishii. Yano kicks Taguchi in the gut. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Taguchi delivers another Hip Attack.

Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Taguchi. Taguchi goes for a Running Hip Attack, but Ishii counters with a German Suplex. Ishii tags in Kidd. Kidd starts running into Makabe. Second Forearm Exchange. Makabe sends Kidd to the red corner. Kidd kicks Makabe in the face. Kidd drops Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Kidd toys around with Makabe. Kidd slaps Makabe in the back. Third Forearm Exchange. Kidd slaps Makabe in the face. Makabe PowerSlams Kidd. Kojima punches Kidd in the back. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Makabe applies a waist lock. Kidd with a series of back elbow smashes. Yano trips Makabe from the outside. Yano with a shoulder block. Yano slams Makabe’s head on the top rope. Kidd connects with the schoolboy rollup for a two count. Kidd applies The Boston Crab. Yano dumps Taguchi out of the ring. Kidd rolls Makabe over for a two count. Kidd uppercuts Makabe. Makabe clotheslines Kidd for a two count. Makabe goes for a German Suplex, but Kidd rolls him over for a two count. Kidd dropkicks Makabe. Kidd slaps Makabe in the face. Makabe responds with an Inside Out Lariat. Makabe plants Kidd with The Bridging German Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Togi Makabe, Satoshi Kojima, and Ryusuke Taguchi via Pinfall

Third Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi vs. Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and SHO In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bushi and Sho will start things off. Bushi kicks Sho in the gut. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Sho leapfrogs over Bushi. Sho drops down on the canvas. Sho goes for a dropkick, but Bushi holds onto the ropes. Bushi kicks Sho in the gut. Sho with a running knee lift. Sho kicks Bushi in the back. Sho applies a front face lock. Goto tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Goto with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Goto applies a rear chin lock. Sanada breaks the submission hold. Goto repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Goto punches Bushi in the back. Bushi reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Naito charges in with a running boot into the midsection of Bushi. Bushi flips Goto into a basement dropkick from Naito. LIJ clears the ring. Pier six brawl on the outside. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Goto’s neck. Bushi drops Goto with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi tags in Sanada. Sanada hammers down on the back of Goto’s neck. Sanada with the irish whip. Sanada blocks a boot from Goto. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada with a low dropkick for a two count. Sanada tags in Naito.

Naito kicks Goto in the gut. Naito with a straight right hand. Naito whips Goto across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito with a basement dropkick. Naito follows that with an abdominal stretch/hammerlock combination. Goto unloads a series of open hand chops. Bushi attacks Goto from behind. Naito stomps on Goto’s back. Double Irish Whip. Goto side steps Naito into the turnbuckle pad. Goto clotheslines Bushi. Naito kicks Goto in the gut. Goto responds with The Ushigoroshi. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi knocks Sanada off the apron. Hashi pulls off Naito’s t-shirt. Forearm Exchange. Hashi with three knife edge chops. Hashi kicks Naito in the gut. Hashi has Naito draped across the top strand. Hashi dropkicks Naito’s back for a two count. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Hashi in the gut. Naito punches Hashi in the back. Hashi answers with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hashi denies The Satellite DDT. Hashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Naito lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Naito decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Naito creates distance with The Pop Up SpineBuster.

Bushi and Sho are tagged in. Second Forearm Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Combination Kicks. Sho SuperKicks Bushi. Bushi kicks Sho in the face. Sho avoids MX. Sho applies a waist lock. Bushi with two sharp elbow strikes. Sho dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Sho goes for a German Suplex, but Bushi counters with a Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi tags in Sanada. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Sanada with the irish whip. Sanada decks Sho with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Sho. Sho with a forearm smash. Sanada goes for a Hurricanrana, but Sho blocks it. Sho goes for The PowerBreaker, but Naito gets in the way. Double Irish Whip. Sho shoves Naito into Sanada. Sho with a Release German Suplex to Naito. Sho ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Sho delivers another German Suplex. Goto knocks Bushi off the ring apron. Combination Attack by Chaos. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Sanada. Sho Spears Sanada for a two count. Goto dumps Bushi out of the ring. Sho goes for The PowerBreaker, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sho takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Sanada applies Skull End. Sanada negates Shock Arrow. Sho connects with an inside cradle for a two count. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sho with forearm shivers. Sanada makes Sho tap out to Skull End.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi via Submission

Fourth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Yuji Nagata, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Master Wato vs. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, Douki, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Traditional Pre-Match Attack From Suzuki Gun. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Muay Thai Knee Strike Exchange. Nagata punches Suzuki in the back. Forearm Exchange. Nagata with a Big Boot. Suzuki denies The Exploder Suplex. Suzuki with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Suzuki with combination palm strikes. Suzuki kicks Nagata in the chest. Wato and Kanemaru are tagged in. Nagata runs after Suzuki. Wato kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Wato hammers down on the back of Kanemaru’s neck. Wato drives his knee into the midsection of Kanemaru. Wato with a forearm smash. Wato kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Douki kicks Wato in the back. Kanemaru knocks Tanahashi off the ring apron. Suzuki Gun are double teaming Wato. Double Irish Whip. Wato side step Kanemaru into the turnbuckle pad. Wato drops Douki with a Spinning Heel Kick. Kanemaru with a Running Boot. Kanemaru kicks Tenzan in the gut. Kanemaru punches Tenzan in the back. Tenzan reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Tenzan hits The Mountain Bomb.

Tenzan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Tenzan kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Tenzan HeadButt Kanemaru. Tenzan sends Kanemaru to the corner. Tenzan levels Kanemaru with a Body Avalanche. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato delivers his combination offense. Wato with a Jumping Knee Strike for a two count. Wato with a Mid-Kick. Kaemaru hammers down on the left knee of Wato. Kanemaru kicks Wato in the gut. Wato goes for a dropkick, but Kanemaru holds onto the ropes. Kanemaru dumps Wato out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Nagoya. Suzuki wrap a cable chord around Nagata’s back. Wato gets back in the ring at the count of eight. Kanemaru tags in Douki. Suzuki Gun has complete control of this match. Douki stomps on Wato’s chest. Douki whips Wato across the ring. Douki scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Douki dumps Wato out of the ring. Taichi sends Wato back first into the steel barricade. Kanemaru with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Sabre rolls Wato back into the ring. Douki tags in Suzuki. Suzuki with clubbing chest kicks. Suzuki slaps Wato in the face. Wato is displaying his fighting spirit. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Wato. Suzuki drops Wato with The Big Boot. Suzuki tags in Taichi.

Suzuki Gun keenly breaking every rule in the playbook. Sabre grapevines the legs of Wato. The referee is trying to calm down Tanahashi. Taichi stomp on Wato’s back. Taichi applies an illegal choke. Taichi taunts Tanahashi. Suzuki Gun continues to manipulate the referee’s focus. Taichi toys around with Wato. Wato with heavy bodyshots. Taichi drives Wato back first into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi is choking Wato. The referee admonishes Taichi. Wato dropkicks Taichi. Wato tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Tanahashi with two open palm strikes. Tanahashi knocks Kanemaru off the ring apron. Suzuki kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Tanahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Suzuki goes for The Big Boot, but Tanahashi counters with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Taichi. Tanahashi with another Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi is fired up. Kanemaru attacks Tanahashi from behind. Kanemaru punches Tanahashi in the back. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. Ibushi kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Ibushi dumps Kanemaru on top of Taichi. Tanahashi with a Double SomerSault Senton. Tanahashi stomps on Taichi’s back. Taichi dodges The SlingBlade. Taichi goes for a Back Drop Driver, but Tanahashi blocks it. Tanahashi hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Taichi with a Big Boot. Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Taichi responds with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Ibushi and Sabre tagged in. Ibushi with a Leaping Hurricanrana. Ibushi with a Mid-Kick. Ibushi tells Sabre to get up. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Sabre dodges The PK. Sabre applies The Rear Naked Choke. Sabre locks in The Cobra Twit. Ibushi with a Hip Toss. Ibushi follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Pier six brawl on the outside. Ibushi goes for The Last Ride, but Sabre block it. Rollup Exchange. Ibushi denies The PK. Sabre uppercuts Ibushi. Sabre dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Sabre with an OverHead Wrist Kick. Sabre kicks out the legs of Ibushi. Sabre tags in Douki. Douki with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Douki connects with The Bridging Gory Bomb for a two count. Douki applies a waist lock. Ibushi decks Douki with a back elbow smash. Douki with a throat thrust. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Tanahashi dodges The Axe Bomber. Tanahashi drops Taichi with Twist and Shout. Suzuki and Nagata are treading back and forth shots. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Sabre. Tenzan with Three Mongolian Chops. Sabre answers with Three European Uppercuts. Tenzan with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut to Kanemaru. Douki is trying to hit Ibushi with the scepter. Ibushi with a RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi plants Douki with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Yuji Nagata, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Master Wato via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Yujiro Takahashi w/Gedo

Takahashi is playing mind games with Okada. Takahashi lures Okada to the outside. Takahashi kicks Okada in the gut. Okada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Okada uppercuts Takahashi. Okada punches Takahashi in the back. Okada rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Takahashi predictably exits the ring. Okada ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Okada with forearm shivers. Okada whips Takahashi into the steel barricade. Takahashi drop toe holds Okada into the barricade. Takahashi hits The Reverse DDT on the floor. Okada gets back in the ring at the count of fourteen. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Takahashi applies a rear chin lock. Takahashi with a Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi stomps on Okada’s back. Takahashi pie faces Okada. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi delivers The Helluva Kick. Takahashi follows that with a Full Nelson Leg Sweep FaceBuster for a two count.

Takahashi talks smack to Okada. Takahashi stomps on Okada’s chest. Takahashi toys around with Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Okada. Takahashi with the irish whip. Okada kicks Takahashi in the face. Okada delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. Okada with forearm shivers. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Okada drops Takahashi with a running elbow smash. Okada with the irish whip. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Takahashi in the gut. Okada with The Snap DDT for a two count. Okada whips Takahashi across the ring. Takahashi kicks Okada in the face. Takahashi starts biting Okada’s fingers. Okada kicks Takahashi in the gut. Takahashi sends Okada face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Boot. Takahashi with a Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Okada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Okada. Okada with The FlapJack.

Okada blocks a boot from Takahashi. Second Forearm Exchange. Takahashi with a Big Boot. Okada dropkicks Takahashi. Okada with The TombStone PileDriver. Okada applies The Cobra Clutch. Takahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. The referee is distracted by Gedo who’s holding a wrench. Takahashi drills Okada with the pimp stick. Takahashi connects with The Miami Shine fore a two count. Okada negates Pimp Juice. Takahashi unloads Three SuperKicks for a two count. Okada goes for a Bodyslam, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi kicks Okada in the gut. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Okada goes for a dropkick, but Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi drops Okada with a Running Lariat for a two count. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Okada’s chest. Okada floats over into The Cobra Clutch. Takahashi bites the left hand of Okada. Okada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takahashi clotheslines Okada. Takahashi goes for Pimp Juice, but Okada counters with a Back Body Drop. Takahashi kicks Okada in the face. Okada dropkicks Takahashi. Okada knocks Gedo off the ring apron. Okada plants Takahashi with The Spinning TombStone PileDiver. Okada makes Takahashi tap out to The Cobra Clutch.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Submission

Sixth Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. El Desperado For The NEVER OpenWeight Championship

Desperado tries to hit Takagi with The NEVER OpenWeight Title before the bell rings. Takagi clotheslines the back of Desperado’s neck. Takagi brings the title into the ring. Red Shoes admonishes Takagi. Takagi drops Desperado with a shoulder tackle. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex. Takagi brings Desperado to the corner. Takagi with a chop/jab combination. Takagi HeadButts the back of Desperado. Takagi kicks Desperado in the back. Desperado exits the ring. Takagi punches Desperado in the back. Takagi repeatedly slams Desperado’s head on the ring apron. Takagi repeatedly sends Desperado back first into the steel barricade. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Desperao ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Desperado drives Takagi face first into the steel ring post. Desperado wraps the left leg of Takagi around the barricade. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Takagi. Desperado delivers a massive chair shot. Desperado rolls Takagi back into the ring.

Desperado toys around with Takagi. Takagi with a chop/forearm combination. Desperado kicks the left knee of Takagi. Desperado with a Knee Crusher. Desperado wraps the left leg of Takagi around the middle rope. Desperado abuses Red Shoes five count. Takagi with boots to the midsection of Desperado. Desperado drops Takagi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Desperado grapevines the legs of Takagi. Takagi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado stomps on the left knee of Takagi. Takagi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Desperado lands back on his feet. Desperado kicks the left hamstring of Takagi. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi drops Desperado with a Western Lariat. Desperado denies the irish whip. Takagi with a Double Dragon Screw Leg Whip for a two count. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Desperado dodges The Sliding Lariat. Desperado kicks out the legs of Takagi. Takagi launches Desperado to the corner. Takagi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Short-Arm Reversal by Desperado. Desperado hits The SpineBuster.

Desperado applies Numero Dos. Takagi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado with a corner clothesline. Desperado slaps Takagi in the chest. Takagi with a running short-arm clothesline. Takagi goes for Noshigami, but Desperado counters with Numero Dos. Takagi negates Pinche Loco. Stalemate in the center of the ring. Takagi with a Snap DDT. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat. Takagi follows that with Noshigami. Desperado regroups on the outside. Desperado slaps Takagi in the face. Desperado clocks Takagi with The NEVER OpenWeight Title. Takagi gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Desperado Spears Takagi. Desperado goes for Pinche Loco, but Takagi blocks it. Desperado with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Desperado locks in Numero Dos. Takagi refuses to quit. Desperado rolls Takagi over for a two count.

Takagi is favoring his left knee. Desperado talks smack to Takagi. Takagi with forearm shivers. Desperado with a double knee drop for a two count. Desperado repeatedly kicks Takagi in the face. Takagi HeadButts Desperado. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi with a Stiff Lariat. Takagi with combination forearm strikes. Desperado kicks the left hamstring of Takagi. Takagi decks Desperado with a back elbow smash. Takagi connects with Made In Japan for a two count. Desperado fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Desperado with The El Es Culero for a two count. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Desperado was trying to shove Takagi into Red Shoes. Takagi denies the low blow. Takagi with a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Desperado. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber. Takagi plants Desperado with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NEVER OpenWeight Champion, Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

Seventh Match: EVIL (c) w/Dick Togo vs. Hiromu Takahashi In The IWGP Heavyweight & IWGP Intercontinental Double Championship Match

Takahashi starts things off with a ShotGun Dropkick. Takahashi with two corner clotheslines. Following a snap mare takeover, EVIL avoids the basement dropkick. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Takahashi kicks EVIL in the gut. Takahashi dropkicks EVIL to the floor. Takahashi with Two Missile Dropkicks off the ring apron. Takahashi is distracted by Dick Togo. Takahashi rolls EVIL back into the ring. Takahashi stomps on EVIL’s back. Takahashi unloads two knife edge chops. EVIL denies the irish whip. Takahashi with a blistering chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Takahashi. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi kicks the middle rope into EVIL’s face. Togo trips Takahashi from the outside. EVIL dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Togo repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s back. EVIL wraps a chair around Takahashi’s neck. Home Run Shot. Takahashi gets back in the ring at the count of eleven.

EVIL punches Takahashi in the back. EVIL hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Takahashi with a series of open hand chops. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL repeatedly whips Takahashi into the exposed steel. EVIL applies a rear chin lock. Takahashi gets back to a vertical base. Takahashi with elbows into the midsection of EVIL. Togo continues to trip Takahashi behind Red Shoes back. EVIL with a winging NeckBreaker for a two count. EVIL goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi blocks it. EVIL with a double hand chop. EVIL goes for a Senton Splash, but Takahashi duck out of the way. EVIL with a knife edge chop. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a running basement dropkick. Short-Arm Reversal by Takahashi. Takahashi kicks the middle rope into EVIL’s face. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Takahashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Takahashi knocks Togo off the ring apron. Takahashi PowerBombs EVIL into Togo. Takahashi rolls EVIL back into the ring. Takahashi throws Togo into the steel barricade. Takahashi with The Falcon Arrow for a two count.

EVIL fights out of the fireman’s carry position. EVIL pulls Takahashi down to the mat. EVIL blocks a boot from Takahashi. EVIL clotheslines the back of Takahashi’s neck. EVIL with a Draping Foot Stomp. Takahashi negates Darkness Falls. Takahashi SuperKicks EVIL. Takahashi hits The Death Valley Driver on the ring apron. Both men are jockeying for position on the middle turnbuckle. Takahashi HeadButts EVIL. Takahashi with a Diving Senton Splash. Takahashi tosses EVIL back inside the ring. Takahashi with The Dynamite Plunger for a two count. Takahashi unloads three knife edge chops. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. EVIL shoves Red Shoes towards Takahashi. EVIL kicks Takahashi in the gut. EVIl goes for The Assisted Magic Killer, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi SuperKicks EVIL. Takahashi with a ShotGun Dropkick. EVIL kicks Takahashi in the gut. EVIL with a Snap Vertical Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL puts Takahashi on the top turnbuckle. EVIL with an Avalanche BrainBuster for a two count.

EVIL goes for Everything Is EVIL, but Takahashi blocks it. EVIL decks Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Takahashi leapfrogs over EVIL. EVIL with a Release German Suplex. Takahashi rises back on his feet. Lariat Exchange. Takahashi SuperKicks EVIL. German Suplex Exchange. Takahashi with a Running Lariat. EVIL responds with Four German Suplex’s. Takahashi struggles to get back on his feet. Takahashi drives EVIL back first into the exposed steel. Takahashi applies a Triangle Choke. EVIL rams his boot across Takahashi’s face. Takahashi rolls EVIL over for a two count. Takahashi with a Cazadora FlatLiner. Takahashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but EVIL blocks it. EVIL tugs on Takahashi’s hair. Takahashi with clubbing palm strikes. Takahashi hits Victory Royal for a two count.

Misfire Signature Moves. Takahashi denies the low blow. Takahashi slaps EVIL in the face. Takahashi with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Takahashi blasts Togo off the apron. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL fights out of the fireman’s carry position. EVIL side steps Takahashi into Red Shoes. Togo clotheslines Takagi. Togo is raining down haymakers. Togo stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Assisted Magic Killer. Takahashi negates The Scorpion Death Lock. Togo gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Takahashi hits Everything Is EVIL. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the exposed steel. Takahashi connects with The Time Bomb for a two count. Takahashi follows that with The Cradle Time Bomb for a two count. Togo pulls Red Shoes out of the ring. Togo wraps a rope around Takahashi’s neck. Takahashi SuperKicks Togo. Takahashi goes for The Time Bomb, but EVIl counters with the low blow. Togo continues to choke Takahashi with the rope. Togo rolls Red Shoes back into the ring. EVIL connects with Darkness Falls. EVIL plants Takahashi with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IWGP Heavyweight & Intercontinental Champion, EVIL via Pinfall

