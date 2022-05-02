NJPW’s Tetsuya Naito will be undergoing eye surgery according to a report by Tokyo Sports.

He will have surgery on his right eye to repair superior oblique muscle paralysis, which has been causing him to have double vision. He got a similar surgery in 2019 and was out of action for 20 days.

The article has quotes of Naito saying his eye is in worse shape now than when he first underwent surgery. If he heals up as quickly as the first surgery then he could be back in time for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26.

His most recent bout saw Naito challenge Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title in the main event of Wrestling Dontaku today where Okada retained the title.