NJPW STRONG has been one of New Japan’s most popular series since it launched back in 2020, but it appears the program is about to be rebranded in some way.

Top NJPW superstar Hiroshi Tanahashi wrote the following on a blog post stating that tonight’s taping will be the end of STRONG as fans know it, and a new version will be introduced in the future.

#NJPWSTRONG, which has been going on for over two years, will come to an end with this recording. It seems that overseas tournaments will be announced in a different form in the future.

This lines up with a tweet made by company president Takami Ohbari last month, who hinted that the NJPW STRONG will be “rebuilt” in 2023.