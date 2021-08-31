New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that their weekly U.S. program STRONG will now be moving from Friday night at 11pm EST to Saturdays at 8pm EST. Full details can be found below.

September 18 will see a brand new era for NJPW STRONG. After growing consistently on Friday nights at 10/9c, September will see weekends get even STRONGer, with a new timeslot on NJPW World and FITE of Saturdays at 8PM eastern, and 5PM Pacific. With a new day, a new time, and new crowds, we can’t wait to have you join us for a new STRONG starting on September 17!