New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that “Filthy” Tom Lawlor will defend the NJPW STRONG Openweight championship against Fred Rosser at tomorrow’s Collision in Philadelphia event from the 2300 Arena. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

After months of campaigning, Fred Rosser will finally have one last shot at the STRONG Openweight Championship Sunday in Philadelphia. The opportunity came despite Rosser losing a handicap match this week on STRONG to the West Coast Wrecking Crew, after he showed his resolve by shaving his own head. Lawlor would again deny Mr. No Days Off his title shot before granting it on the condition that Rosser’s career on STRONG ends if he loses. It’s title versus loser leaves STRONG Sunday in Philly!

-Tom Lawlor vs. Fred Rosser for the NJPW STRONG Openweight championship

-Chris Dickinson vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

-Killer Kross vs. Yuya Uemera

-Tony Deppen vs. Minoru Suzuki

-Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight, & The DKC vs. Team Filthy

-Brody King vs. Jake Something

-Karl Fredericks vs. QT Marshall

-David Finlay vs. Danny Limelight

-Tomohiro Ishii/Rocky Romero/Chuck Taylor/Ren Narita/Mascara Dorada vs. Good Brothers/Hikuelo/Juice Robinson/Jay White

-Delirious vs. Ariya Daivari