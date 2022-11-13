NJPW Strong Results 11/12/22

The Vermont Hollywood

Hollywood, California

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni & Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Kenny King vs. Che Cabrera

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Pose Off. King attacks Cabrera from behind. King with clubbing blows to Cabrera’s back. King repeatedly stomps on Cabrera’s chest. Cabrera side steps King into the turnbuckle pad. Cabrera clotheslines King. Cabrera with a Hip Toss. Cabrera whips King across the ring. King ducks a clothesline from Cabrera. Cabrera catches King in mid-air. Cabrera goes for a Vertical Suplex, but King lands back on his feet. Cabrera clotheslines King over the top rope. King hides behind the referee. King pulls Cabrera down to the mat. King with a running clothesline. Cabrera decks King with a back elbow smash. King sweeps out the legs of Cabrera. King kicks Cabrera in the ribs. King with a Roundhouse Kick for a one count. King hammers down on the back of Cabrera’s neck. King kicks Cabrera in the gut. King with a straight right hand. Cabrera reverses out of the irish whip from King.

Cabrera escapes The Victory Roll. King drops Cabrera with The SpineBuster for a two count. King applies The Camel Clutch. King transitions into a cravate. King rakes the eyes of Cabrera. King bodyslams Cabrera. King goes for a SpringBoard Leg Drop, but Cabrera ducks out of the way. Cabrera kicks King in the face. Cabrera dives over King. Cabrera Powerslams King. Cabrera ducks a clothesline from King. Cabrera clotheslines King. Cabrera with three haymakers. Cabrera whips King across the ring. Cabrera with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Cabrera with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. King regroups on the outside. Cabrera with The Slingshot Pescado.

Cabrera rolls King back into the ring. King kicks Cabrera in the face. King with a Snap Dragon Suplex. King hits The Tiger Driver for a two count. Cabrera fights out of the fireman’s carry position. King kicks Cabrera in the gut. Cabrera blocks The Butterfly Suplex. Cabrera drops King with The Anarchy Suplex for a two count. Cabrera goes for The Fisherman’s Suplex, but King counters with an inside cradle for a two count. King delivers The Scorpion Kick. King hammers down on the back of Cabrera’s neck. Cabrera avoids The BlockBuster. Cabrera with The Alabama Slam for a two count. Cabrera ascends to the top turnbuckle. King with a Running Uppercut. Cabrera blocks The SuperPlex. King with a Step Up Enzuigiri. King connects with The Royal Flush to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kenny King via Pinfall

Second Match: Danny Limelight & JR Kratos vs. Adrian Quest & Jordan Cruz

Danny Limelight and Adrian Quest will start things off. Limelight kicks Quest in the gut. Limelight applies a side headlock. Quest whips Limelight across the ring. Limelight drops Quest with a shoulder tackle. Limelight flexes his muscles. Quest drops down on the canvas. Quest with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Limelight launches Quest over the top rope. Quest with a straight right hand. Quest with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Quest follows that with a Wheelbarrow Rollup for a two count. Quest scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Quest punches Limelight in the back. Quest tags in Cruz. Quest sends Limelight into the ropes. Quest with a drop toe hold. Cruz with Two GutBusters. Cruz with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Cruz stomps on Limelight’s chest. Cruz with a knife edge chop. Cruz with a forearm smash. Cruz slams Limelight’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cruz with a blistering chop. Cruz rocks Limelight with a forearm smash.

Cruz goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Limelight counters with an eye rake. Limelight tags in Kratos. Kratos with a Running Lariat. Kratos knocks Quest off the ring apron. Limelight repeatedly stomps on Cruz’s chest. Team Filthy Pose. Kratos slams Cruz’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Kratos with two forearm smashes. Kratos whips Cruz into another turnbuckle pad. Cruz with a forearm smash. Kratos kicks Cruz in the face. Kratos with a Release Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kratos whips Cruz into an Apron Enzuigiri from Limelight. Kratos drops Cruz with The Big Boot. Limelight dropkicks Quest off the apron. Assisted Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Kratos tags in Limelight. Limelight kicks Cruz in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Limelight kicks Cruz in the back for a one count. Limelight applies a rear chin lock. Cruz with a chop/forearm combination. Limelight dropkicks Cruz. Limelight with a diving corner clothesline. Limelight with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Limelight knocks Quest off the apron. Limelight tags in Kratos. Kratos drives his knee into the midsection of Cruz. Cruz blocks a palm strike from Kratos. Cruz kicks the right shoulder of Kratos.

Cruz with two forearm smashes. Kratos answers with a palm strike. Cruz ducks a clothesline from Kratos. Kratos fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Kratos rocks Cruz with a forearm smash. Kratos goes for a Running Frog Splash, but Cruz ducks out of the way. Cruz clotheslines the back of Kratos neck. Quest and Limelight are tagged in. Quest clotheslines Limelight. Quest scores the elbow knockdown. Quest is throwing haymakers at Limelight. Quest whips Limelight across the ring. Limelight slips over Quest’s back. Quest with a Roundhouse Kick. Quest SuperKicks Limelight. Quest with a Running Uppercut. Quest with a Parkour CodeRed for a two count. Quest tags in Cruz. Quest goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Limelight lands back on his feet. Limelight shoves Quest into Cruz. Limelight tags in Kratos. Kratos delivers The Pounce. Kratos with a Rising Knee Strike. Kratos with The SuperPlex for a two count. Limelight dumps Quest out of the ring. Kratos tags in Limelight. Limelight connects with The Bourica Destroyer to pickup the victory.

Winner: Danny Limelight & JR Kratos via Pinfall

– In the coming weeks Chris Bey will battle Blake Christian. Plus, Juice Robinson will take on Jake Something.

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Minoru Suzuki vs. Fred Yehi

Knuckle Lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Suzuki applies a hammerlock. Yehi with a waist lock go-behind. Yehi with a single leg takedown. Yehi applies a front face lock. Yehi with an inside cradle for a one count. Suzuki talks smack to Yehi. Suzuki applies a double wrist lock. Suzuki transitions into a hammerlock. Suzuki grabs a side headlock. Suzuki with a side headlock takeover. Yehi backs Suzuki into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Yehi applies a waist lock. Suzuki grabs Yehi’s ears. Suzuki chops the left ear of Yehi. Suzuki laughs at Yehi. Yehi kicks Suzuki in the gut. Yehi with a forearm smash. Chop Exchange. Yehi scores the ankle pick. Yehi repeatedly stomps on Suzuki’s chest. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki kicks Yehi in the gut. Yehi with a blistering chop. Yehi starts biting Suzuki’s forehead. Suzuki blocks a hammer throw from Yehi. Suzuki kicks Yehi in the face. Suzuki grabs a steel chair. Suzuki rolls Yehi back into the ring.

Suzuki and Yehi engages in a tug of war. The referee snatches the chair away from Yehi. Suzuki kicks Yehi in the gut. Suzuki channels his inner Eddie Guerrero, but the referee wasn’t taking the bait. Suzuki whips Yehi into the steel barricade. Suzuki slams Yehi’s head on the timekeeper’s table. Yehi scrambles away from Suzuki. Suzuki with two toe kicks. Suzuki with two overhand chops. Yehi struggles to get back in the ring. Suzuki with two knee lifts. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki applies a rear chin lock. Suzuki pulls back the arms of Yehi. Suzuki applies a deep hammerlock. Suzuki works on his joint manipulation game. Suzuki applies a double hammerlock. Quest puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki toys around with Yehi.

Suzuki with forearm shivers. Yehi with an arm-ringer. Yehi with a chop/forearm combination. Yehi viciously stomps on Suzuki’s chest. Yehi drops Suzuki with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Yehi applies The Koji Clutch. Suzuki puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Yehi continues to stomp on Suzuki’s chest. Yehi with a blistering chop. Suzuki reverses out of the irish whip from Yehi. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK for a two count. Yehi with a chop/forearm combination. Suzuki applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Suzuki kicks Yehi in the back. Suzuki tells Yehi to bring it. Forearm Exchange. Yehi with a drop toe hold. Yehi with rabid punches. Yehi reapplies The Koji Clutch. Suzuki refuses to quit. Yehi repeatedly kicks Suzuki in the face. Yehi with a forearm smash. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Yehi. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki rocks Yehi with a forearm smash. Suzuki connects with The Gotch Style PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 335 of The Hoots Podcast