The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Nick Gage Invitational 7 event that took place on Saturday night from the Summit Park District in Summit, Illinois, courtesy of Fightful:

– NGI First Round: Alex Colon def. Hunter Freeman and Sawyer Wreck

– NGI First Round: Ciclope def. Toshiyuki Sakuda

– NGI First Round: Cole Radrick def. Miedo Extremo

– NGI First Round: John Wayne Murdoch def. Big F’N Joe

– NGI Semifinals: Alex Colon def. Ciclope

– NGI Semifinals: John Wayne Murdoch def. Cole Radrick

– Jordan Oliver def. Jimmy Lloyd, Alec Price, Nick Wayne, and Blake Christian

– NGI Finals: John Wayne Murdoch def. Alex Colon