The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Nick Gage Invitational 7 event that took place on Saturday night from the Summit Park District in Summit, Illinois, courtesy of Fightful:
– NGI First Round: Alex Colon def. Hunter Freeman and Sawyer Wreck
– NGI First Round: Ciclope def. Toshiyuki Sakuda
– NGI First Round: Cole Radrick def. Miedo Extremo
– NGI First Round: John Wayne Murdoch def. Big F’N Joe
– NGI Semifinals: Alex Colon def. Ciclope
– NGI Semifinals: John Wayne Murdoch def. Cole Radrick
– Jordan Oliver def. Jimmy Lloyd, Alec Price, Nick Wayne, and Blake Christian
– NGI Finals: John Wayne Murdoch def. Alex Colon