First Match: Clark Connors & The DKC vs. The Riegel Twins

Clark Connors and Sterling Riegel will start things off. Double Shoulder Block. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Connors uppercuts Sterling. Sterling ducks a clothesline from Connors. Sterling scores the elbow knockdown. Sterling knocks DKC off the ring apron. Sterling with clubbing shoulder blocks. Logan tags himself in. Logan blasts DKC off the apron. Logan with a Running European Uppercut. Sterling sweeps out the legs of Connors. Logan with The SlingShot Senton. Logan tags in Sterling. Sterling with The SlingShot Splash for a two count. Sterling with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Sterling tags in Logan. Logan with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Logan applies a wrist lock. Logan tags in Sterling. Riegel Twins goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but DKC gets in the way. Riegel Twins with Stereo Clotheslines. Riegel Twins goes for The Assisted PowerBomb, but Connors ducks out of the way. Connors creates distance with The Misdirection Pounce.

Connors tags in DKC. DKC with forearm shivers. DKC with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. DKC follows that with the karate chop. DKC with The Running Bulldog. DKC applies The Bone Lock. Connors gets Logan trapped in The Boston Crab. Sterling grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. DKC repeatedly stomps on Sterling’s back. Connors punches Sterling in the back. Flying Leg Drop/SpineBuster Combination for a two count. Connors and DKC goes for The Doomsday Device, but Sterling lands back on his feet. Sterling shoves Connors into DKC. Sterling drops Connors with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Sterling tags in Logan. Logan with clubbing blows to DKC’s back. Double Uranage Slam for a two count. Connors unloads a series of knife edge chops. Connors avoids the double clothesline. Connors goes for The Double Spear, but Riegel Twins counters with The Double Vertical Suplex. DKC is displaying his fighting spirit. Double Dropkick. Riegel Twins goes for The Assisted DDT, but Connors gets in the way. Connors pulls Sterling out of the ring. DKC connects with an inside cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: Clark Connors & The DKC via Pinfall

Second Match: Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and Misterioso vs. Bullet Club (Tanga Loa, Chase Owens and Hikuleo) In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Misterioso and Tanga Loa will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Misterioso applies a side headlock. Loa whips Misterioso across the ring. Loa drops down on the canvas. Misterioso showcases his athleticism. Misterioso ducks a clothesline from Loa. Misterioso with a Running Hurricanrana. Misterioso applies a front face lock. Robinson tags himself in. Robinson with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Robinson applies a wrist lock. FinJuice works on the left wrist of Loa. Double Irish Whip. Double Boot into the midsection of Loa. Double Bulldog. Finlay is putting the boots to Loa. Finlay with a forearm smash. Finlay sends Loa to the corner. Loa kicks Finlay in the face. Loa applies a side headlock. Hikuleo tags himself in.

Finlay whips Loa across the ring. Loa holds onto the ropes. Hikuleo drops Finlay with a Big Boot. Hikuleo knocks Misterioso off the ring apron. Hikuleo stomps on Finlay’s chest. Hikuleo with a forearm smash. Hikuleo is choking Owens with his boot. Loa attacks Finlay behind the referee’s back. Finlay delivers a gut punch. Hikuleo repeatedly stomps on Finlay’s chest. Hikuleo with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Hikuleo throws Finlay into the blue turnbuckle pad. Hikuleo tags in Owens. Owens stomps on Finlay’s chest. Owens repeatedly punches Finlay in the jaw. Owens with an elbow smash. Finlay fires back with bodyshots. Owens uppercuts Finlay. Owens goes for a Bodyslam, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Finlay crawls under Owens. Finlay tags in Robinson. Juice Jabs. Owens kicks Robinson in the gut. Robinson reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Owens kicks Robinson in the chest. Robinson drops Owens with The DDT.

Robinson clears the ring. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Robinson hits The Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Robinson goes for The Juice Box, but Owens lands back on his feet. Owens applies a waist lock. Robinson decks Owens with a back elbow smash. Owens dumps Robinson face first on the turnbuckle pad. Misterioso and Loa are tagged in. Misterioso rolls under a clothesline from Loa. Misterioso thrust kicks the left knee of Loa. Loa denies The SuperKick. Loa sends Misterioso face first into the canvas. Loa whips Misterioso across the ring. Misterioso with a HandSpring Back Elbow Smash. Loa side steps Misterioso into the turnbuckle pad. Misterioso with a back elbow smash. Misterioso connects with The MoonSault Reverse DDT for a two count. Misterioso goes for The MoonSault, but Loa gets his feet up in the air. Loa plants Misterioso with Ape Shit to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bullet Club via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: ACH vs. Tama Tonga

Tonga is playing mind games with ACH. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tonga drives his knee into the midsection of ACH. Tonga with a double sledge across the back of ACH. Tonga applies a wrist lock. ACH with a deep arm-drag. ACH with a double leg takedown. Tonga drops down on the canvas. Tonga goes for a leapfrog, but ACH counters with an Inverted Atomic Drop. ACH with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Tonga regroups on the outside. Tonga denies The PK. Tonga sends ACH face first into the ring apron. Tonga rolls ACH back into the ring. Tonga with an elbow smash. Tonga rakes the eyes of ACH. Tonga with clubbing blows to ACH’s back. Tonga repeatedly stomps on ACH’s chest. Tonga is choking ACH with his boot. Tonga whips ACH across the ring. Tonga scores the elbow knockdown for a one count.

Tonga with clubbing crossfaces. Tonga with heavy bodyshots. Tonga follows that with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tonga continues to target the midsection of ACH. ACH with forearm shivers. Tonga delivers a gut punch. Tonga hammers down on the back of ACH’s neck. Tonga sends ACH to the corner. Tonga lands The Stinger Splash. Tonga with The Running Boot for a two count. Tonga applies the nerve hold. Tonga transitions into a rear chin lock. ACH with heavy bodyshots. Tonga punches ACH in the back. Tonga clotheslines the back of ACH’s neck. Tonga talks smack to ACH. Tonga whips ACH across the ring. ACH ducks a clothesline from Tonga. ACH sweeps out the legs of Tonga. ACH with a basement dropkick. ACH with a Discus Corner Clothesline. ACH follows that with Two Rolling Vertical Suplex’s. Bodyshot Exchange.

Tonga goes for a Vertical Suplex, but ACH lands back on his feet. ACH with The Rolling Elbow. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from ACH. ACH dives over Tonga. ACH kicks Tonga in the face. ACH PowerSlams Tonga for a two count. ACH applies a waist lock. Tonga with three sharp elbow strikes. ACH with a Step Up Enzuigiri. ACH hits The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. ACH goes for The BrainBuster, but Tonga lands back on his feet. Tonga drops ACH with The Tongan Twist for a two count. ACH negates The GunStun. ACH with a Rewind Kick. ACH connects with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. ACH dives over Tonga. ACH with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tonga goes for a German Suplex, but ACH rolls him over for a two count. Tonga goes for The GunStun, but ACH rolls him over for a two count. Tonga denies The SuperKick. Tonga plants ACH with The GunStun to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tama Tonga via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Jay White vs. Karl Fredericks

White is playing mind games with Fredericks. Fredericks charges towards White. White applies a side headlock. White with two side headlock takeovers. Fredericks puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. White grabs a side headlock. Fredericks backs White into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. White kicks Fredericks in the gut. White grabs a side headlock. Fredericks whips White across the ring. Double Shoulder Block. White pulls Fredericks down to the mat. Fredericks drops down on the canvas. Fredericks leapfrogs over White. White applies a waist lock. Fredericks decks White with a back elbow smash. Fredericks nails White with The Pump Kick. Fredericks drops White with a shoulder tackle. White regroups on the outside. Fredericks with clubbing blows to White’s back. Fredericks dumps White face first on the ring apron. Fredericks rolls White back into the ring. Fredericks uppercuts White. White dodges The Running Boot. White with Two NeckBreakers for a two count.

White repeatedly drives his knee into Fredericks back. White applies a rear chin lock. Following a snap mare takeover, White with a knee drop for a two count. White repeatedly stomps on Fredericks chest. White applies the single leg crab. Fredericks grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. White with a knife edge chop. White whips Fredericks across the ring. White scores the elbow knockdown. White goes back to the rear chin lock. Fredericks with heavy bodyshots. White blasts Fredericks with a knife edge chop. White talks smack to Fredericks. White ducks a clothesline from Fredericks. White pulls Fredericks down to the mat. White is lighting up Fredericks chest. White with a forearm smash. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from White. Fredericks with an OverHead Kick. Fredericks lands The Stinger Splash. Fredericks goes for The Back Drop Driver, but White lands back on his feet. White shoots Fredericks into the ropes. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from White. Fredericks uppercuts White. Fredericks with The Snap BackBreaker for a two count.

White denies The Boston Crab. Fredericks repeatedly stomps on White’s chest. White shoves the referee towards Fredericks. Fredericks with a gut punch. Fredericks goes for The MD, but White lands back on his feet. White with an Inverted Atomic Drop. White drops Fredericks with The Snap DDT. Fredericks side steps White into the turnbuckle pad. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Fredericks delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Fredericks applies the single leg crab. White grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Fredericks with clubbing blows to White’s back. White drives Fredericks back first into the turnbuckle pad. Standing Switch Exchange. White hits The Snap Saito Suplex. White goes for The BladeBuster, but Fredericks rolls him over for a two count. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Fredericks rolls him over for a two count. White with a knife edge chop. Fredericks reverses out of the irish whip from White. Fredericks connects with The SpineBuster for a two count. White negates The MD. White drills Fredericks with The Sleeper Suplex. White plants Fredericks with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White via Pinfall

