Roman Reigns is in the middle of a feud with Kevin Owens on television and decided to take to social media to send a warning to his next opponent.

During Friday’s SmackDown, Reigns attacked Owens in the backstage area after he avoided a confrontation in the ring. When he was done beating down Owens, he addressed Owens’ wife and kids.

He stated that if they don’t talk sense into Owens then he will make sure they face the consequences and he’ll be the guy to take the food off their table.

After the show, Reigns took to Twitter and sent out the following:

“Force my hand… and I will make sure you understand… who I am…

The Tribal Chief.

The Head of the Table.

The Best of the Best.

The Provider.

The Protector.

The Gentleman.

The Giver.

The Taker.

Give the family my love.”

Reigns will defend the Universal Title against Owens in a TLC Match at the TLC pay-per-view event next Sunday.