NJPW Strong Results 12/17/22

The Vermont Hollywood

Hollywood, California

Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni & Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Bateman vs. Jakob Austin Young

Test Of Strength. Wrist Lock Exchange. Young scores an ankle pick. Bateman fish hooks Young. Bateman applies a waist lock. Young grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bateman won’t give Young any space. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bateman applies a chin bar. Bateman with a wrist lock takedown. Bateman works on his joint manipulation game. Bateman stands on the left elbow of Young. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Young unloads two knife edge chops. Young with a corner clothesline. Bateman reverses out of the irish whip from Young. Young side steps Bateman into a turnbuckle pad. Young with a shoulder block. Young with the sunset flip for a two count. Bateman kicks Young in the gut. Bateman punches Young in the back. Bateman whips Young across the ring. Young holds onto the ropes. Young drops down on the canvas.

Young dropkicks Bateman. Young with a chop/forearm combination. Short-Arm Reversal by Bateman. Bateman rocks Young with a forearm smash. Bateman goes for a Bodyslam, but Young lands back on his feet. Young goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Bateman holds onto the ropes. Bateman sends Young chest first into the canvas. Bateman with a low dropkick for a two count. Bateman with an elbow smash. Bateman continues to fish hook Young. Forearm Exchange. Young with a flurry of bodyshots. The referee admonishes Young. Young kicks Bateman in the face. Young ducks a clothesline from Bateman. Young drops Bateman with The Tornado DDT. Bateman hammers down on the back of Young’s neck. Young with a leaping forearm smash. Young with The Saito Suplex for a two count. Bateman kicks the left knee of Young. Bateman kicks Young in the face. Bateman with The Rolling Elbow. Young denies The BrainBuster. Young applies The Octopus Stretch. Bateman with a back elbow smash. Bateman connects with This Is A Kill to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bateman via Pinfall

Second Match: KENTA vs. Bad Dude Tito

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tito outpowers Kenta. Tito says that Kenta is too little. Strong lockup. Kenta kicks Tito in the gut. Kenta stomps on the left foot of Tito. Kenta applies a side headlock. Tito whips Kenta across the ring. Kenta runs into Tito. Shoulder Block Exchange. Kenta starts doing push-ups. Kenta is playing mind games with Tito. Tito drops Kenta with a shoulder tackle. Tito bodyslams Kenta. Tito with an elbow drop for a two count. Tito goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kenta blocks it. Kenta slams Tito’s head on the top rope. Kenta with a chop block. Kenta with a running shoulder tackle. Kenta repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Tito. Kenta drops his elbow on the left knee of Tito. Kenta applies a leg lock. Tito grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Kenta drops his weight on the left leg of Tito. Kenta repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Tito.

Kenta with two hamstring kicks. Kenta rocks Tito with a forearm smash. Kenta applies the toe and ankle hold. Kenta hyperextends the left leg of Tito. Haymaker/Knee Kick Exchange. Kenta kicks out the legs of Tito. Kenta with a Mid-Kick. Tito tells Kenta to bring it. Tito blocks a boot from Kenta. Tito clotheslines Kenta. Tito scores the elbow knockdown. Tito with a Northern Lights Suplex. Tito thrust kicks the midsection of Kenta. Tito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tito with a Deadlift German Suplex for a two count. Kenta fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Kenta rakes the eyes of Tito. Kenta repeatedly kicks Tito in the face. Tito denies The Tornado DDT. Tito goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kenta lands back on his feet. Kenta shoves Tito towards the referee. Kenta kicks the left knee of Tito. Kenta with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Kenta with a Soaring Boot. Kenta follows that with The Shibata Dropkick. Tito blocks The GTS. Kenta kicks Tito in the face. Tito hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Kenta clings onto the referee’s t-shirt. Kenta delivers the low blow. Kenta connects with The Small Package to pickup the victory.

Winner: KENTA via Pinfall

– Next week, Fred Rosser will put his STRONG Openweight Championship on the line against JR Kratos.

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Stray Dog Army For The NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship

Chris Sabin and Barrett Brown will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabin with a deep arm-drag. Brown kicks Sabin in the gut. Brown mocks Sabin. Sabin with a back elbow smash. Brown with a Spinning Back Kick. Brown with a Running Knee. Brown follows that with a running back elbow smash. Brown with a running clothesline. Brown chops Sabin. Shelley tags himself in. Brown whips Sabin across the ring. Sabin ducks under two clotheslines from Brown. Sabin pulls Misterioso off the ring apron. Shelley applies The Sleeper Hold. Double PK to Brown. Shelley repeatedly drives his knee into Brown’s ribs. Shelley applies a front face lock. Shelley tags in Sabin. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Block. Sabin sends Brown face first into the canvas. Shelley with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Sabin hooks the outside leg for a two count. Sabin with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Sabin bodyslams Brown. Sabin with a Senton Splash for a two count. Sabin applies The Cobra Twist. Chop Exchange. Sabin drives his knee into the midsection of Brown. Brown with a Spinning Back Fist. Sabin answers with The Kitchen Sink. Sabin tags in Shelley.

Shelley with a shoulder block. Shelley with a Top Rope Stunner. Sabin sweeps out the legs of Brown. Shelley with a Slingshot Splash. Sabin with a Slingshot Senton. Shelley follows that with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Shelley applies a waist lock. Brown decks Shelley with a back elbow smash. Brown tags in Misterioso. Brown with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Misterioso with a Roll Through Dropkick. Brown knocks Sabin off the apron. Misterioso lands The SomerSault Plancha. Brown bodyslams Shelley. Misterioso with The Slingshot Senton for a one count. Misterioso kicks Shelley in the ribs. Misterioso with a straight right hand. Misterioso with clubbing shoulder blocks. Misterioso tags in Brown. Double Irish Whip. Brown with a running elbow smash. Misterioso with a Corner Meteora. Brown follows that with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Brown puts his knee on the back of Shelley’s neck. Brown with a knife edge chop. Brown tags in Misterioso.

Misterioso chops Shelley. Double Irish Whip. Shelley launches Misterioso over the top rope. Rising Knee/Apron Enzuigiri Combination. Brown with a basement dropkick. Misterioso with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Misterioso hooks the outside leg for a one count. Misterioso kicks Shelley in the chest. Shelley with combo forearms. Shelley goes for The Rolling Elbow, but Misterioso counters with The Rolling Senton. Misterioso goes for a MoonSault, but Shelley gets his knees up in the air. Misterioso tags in Brown. Shelley with a Flatliner into the turnbuckle pad. Shelley tags in Sabin. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Brown. Sabin dropkicks Misterioso off the apron. Sabin kicks Brown in the face. Sabin scores two forearm knockdowns. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Apron Enzuigiri/Running Back Elbow Combination. Sabin drops Brown with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Brown denies The Cradle Shock.

Sabin with a back elbow smash. Brown launches Sabin over the top rope. Shelley with a corner clothesline. Sabin blasts Misterioso with The PK. MCMG connects with The Skull and Bones for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabin inadvertently clocks Shelley with The Helluva Kick. Sabin blocks The Half & Half Suplex. Double SuperKick. Brown lands The Suicide Dive. Misterioso with The Asai MoonSault. Misterioso rolls Sabin back into the ring. Brown drills Sabin with The BrainBuster. Misterioso with a Flying Leg Drop. Brown hooks the outside leg for a two count. Misterioso with a BackStabber. Brown inadvertently clocks Misterioso with The Running Boot. Shelley with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Brown. Muta Lock/Basement Dropkick Combination. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabin with a Cutter to Misterioso. Double Thrust Kick to the midsection of Brown. MCMG plants Brown with The Victory Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions, The Motor City Machine Guns via Pinfall

