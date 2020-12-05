NJPW Strong Results 12/4/20

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

First Match: The DKC w/Clark Connors vs. Sterling Riegel w/Logan Riegel

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Riegel grabs the left leg of DKC. Riegel applies a side headlock. DKC backs Riegel into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Chain grappling exchange. Riegel applies a front face lock. DKC bends the left shoulder of Riegel. Riegel applies a headscissors neck lock. DKC floats over into a front face lock. Riegel applies a hammerlock. Riegel with a side headlock takeover. DKC slings Riegel across the ring. DKC applies The Triangle Choke. Riegel puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Riegel launches DKC over the top rope. Riegel lands The Suicide Dive. Riegel rolls DKC back into the ring. Riegel delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Riegel stomps on the midsection of DKC. Riegel punches DKC in the back.

Riegel hammers down on the back of DKC’s neck. Riegel with two haymakers. Riegel with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, Riegel hooks the outside leg for a two count. Riegel applies a rear chin lock. DKC with elbows into the midsection of Riegel. Riegel scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Riegel drags DKC to the corner. Riegel goes for The MoonSault, but DKC ducks out of the way. DKC with The RoundHouse Kick. DKC drops Riegel with The Karate Chop. DKC ducks a clothesline from Riegel. DKC delivers his combination offense. DKC hooks the outside leg for a two count. DKC hammers down on the back of Riegel’s neck. DKC runs into a forearm smash from Riegel. DKC with heavy bodyshots. Riegel drives his knee into the midsection of DKC. Riegel punches DKC in the back. Riegel with The Double Foot Stomp. Riegel hits The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Riegel bodyslams DKC. Riegel goes for The Flying Elbow Drop, but DKC counters with The Head & Arm Clutch. Riegel rolls DKC over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sterling Riegel via Pinfall

Second Match: Alex Zayne vs. Blake Christian

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Zayne applies a side headlock. Christian whips Zayne across the ring. Christian drops Zayne with a shoulder tackle. Zayne drops down on the canvas. Christian with a waist lock go-behind. Christian rolls Zayne over for a two count. Zayne ducks a clothesline from Christian. Zayne with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Christian goes for a leaping elbow drop, but Zayne ducks out of the way. Christian avoids The Standing Shooting Star Press. Zayne side steps Christian into the middle rope. Zayne jumps over Christian’s back. Zayne with The SlingShot Senton. Zayne follows that with The Corkscrew Senton for a two count. Zayne kicks Christian in the face. Forearm Exchange. Zayne repeatedly stomps on Christian’s chest. Christian blocks a boot from Zayne. Christian with a back heel trip. Christian with The Double Foot Stomp. Christian with The Standing MoonSault for a two count.

Christian rocks Zayne with a forearm smash. Christian kicks Zayne in the gut. Zayne sends Christian tumbling to the floor. Christian avoids The Asai MoonSault. Christian turns a 450 Splash into The Hurricanrana on the floor. Christian with a forearm smash. Christian rolls Zayne back into the ring. Zayne with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Zayne applies a rear chin lock. Zayne punches Christian in the back. Zayne stomps on Christian’s back. Christian with forearm shivers. Christian with a knife edge chop. Zayne reverses out of the irish whip from Christian. Christian drops Zayne with The HandSpring Back Elbow Smash for a two count. Christian unloads a flurry of mid-kicks. Christian with The Delayed Dropkick for a two count. Christian with forearm shivers. Christian sends Zayne to the corner. Zayne rolls Christian over for a two count. Zayne with a low enuzigiri. Zayne kicks Christian in the gut. Zayne hits The SomerSault Leg Drop for a two count.

Zayne slaps Christian in the face. Zayne sends Christian off the ropes. Zayne goes for The Taco Driver, but Christian lands back on his feet. Christian drills Zayne with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Second Forearm Exchange. Christian trips Zayne. Christian with The 619. Christian goes for The 450 Splash, but Zayne ducks out of the way. Christian with The Standing Spanish Fly. Christian connects with The SpringBoard 450 Splash for a two count. Christian goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Zayne blocks it. Zayne sends Christian to the corner. Zayne with The Leaping FrankenSteiner. Zayne with The Diving Corner Clothesline. Zayne follows that with The CrunchWrap Supreme for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Zayne ducks a clothesline from Christian. Zayne plants Christian with The Taco Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Alex Zayne via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Bullet Club (Jay White, KENTA, The Guerrillas Of Destiny, and Hikuleo) vs. Juice Robinson, David Finlay, ACH, Brody King, and Karl Fredericks In A 10-Man Tag Team Elimination Match

Brody King and Hikuleo will start things off. Bullet Club immediately King from behind. Team FinJuice joins the fray. Team FinJuice dumps Hikuleo over the top rope. Hikuleo has been eliminated. Bullet Club regroups on the outside. King tags in Finlay. Finlay ducks a clothesline from White. Finlay drops down on the canvas. Finlay dropkicks White. Finlay applies a wrist lock. Finlay tags in Robinson. Robinson with a Flying Axe Handle Strike. Robinson taunts Bullet Club. Robinson grabs a side wrist lock. Robinson tags in ACH. Team FinJuice continues to work on the left wrist of White. Finlay kicks White in the gut. White reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay dives over White. Kenta kicks Finlay in the back. White pulls Finlay down to the mat. Tonga slams Finlay’s head on the top rope. White repeatedly stomps on Finlay’s chest. White tags in Loa.

Loa bodyslams Finlay. GOD with Two SlingShot Senton’s. Loa stops Finlay in his tracks. Loa drives Finlay back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Loa tags in Kenta. Kenta kicks Finlay in the gut. Kenta hammers down on the right shoulder of Finlay. Kenta whips Finlay into the blue turnbuckle pad. Kenta stomps on Finlay’s face. Kenta tags in White. White sends Finlay to the apron. White repeatedly stomps on Finlay’s chest. White is trying to throw Finlay over the top rope. White continues to pull Finlay down to the mat. The referee admonishes White. White tags in Loa. Loa slaps Finlay across the ribs. Loa tags in Tonga. Loa whips Finlay across the ring. Tonga with a gut punch. Loa uppercuts Finlay. Tonga drops Finlay with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Tonga tags in Loa. Tonga punches Finlay in the back. Loa goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Finlay decks Loa with a back elbow smash. Finlay creates distance with The Flying European Uppercut. White and ACH are tagged in.

ACH scores two forearm knockdowns. White reverses out of the irish whip from ACH. ACH with a Low RoundHouse Kick. ACH dropkicks the left knee of White. ACH with a basement dropkick. ACH clears the ring. ACH goes for The BrainBuster, but White lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. White with a back elbow smash. ACH with a Step Up Enzuigiri. ACH hits The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. ACH applies a waist lock. White with three sharp elbow strikes. White slams ACH’s head on the top rope. White drops ACH with The Snap DDT. White tags in Kenta. ACH with The Hurricanrana. ACH tags in Fredericks. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Fredericks with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Kenta. Kenta kicks Fredericks in the gut. Fredericks dropkicks Kenta. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Loa. Fredericks uppercuts Loa. Fredericks with a Snap BackBreaker. Fredericks lands The Stinger Splash. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Fredericks delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Tonga kicks Fredericks in the gut. Fredericks with a Vertical Suplex. Fredericks denies The GTS. Fredericks whips Kenta across the ring. Fredericks hits The SpineBuster.

Kenta skins the cat. Fredericks is throwing haymakers at Kenta. Kenta rocks Fredericks with a forearm smash. White throws Fredericks over the top rope behind the referee’s back, but played it off as if it was a low bridge scenario. Karl Fredericks has been eliminated. Kenta with a shoulder block. Kenta tags in Tonga. Double Irish Whip. Robinson kicks Kenta in the face. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Robinson denies The GunStun. Juice Jabs. Robinson drops Tonga with The Fake Out DDT. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Robinson follows that with The Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Tonga fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Tonga tries to dump Robinson over the top rope. Tonga dropkicks Robinson off the apron. Juice Robinson has been eliminated. Tonga delivers a gut punch to ACH. ACH sends Tonga over the top rope. ACH knocks Tonga off the apron with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Tama Tonga has been eliminated.

White attacks ACH from behind. ACH with a shoulder block. Tonga pulls ACH off the apron behind the referee’s back. ACH has been eliminated. Bullet Club to manipulate the referee’s vision during this match. Finlay with The Stunner. Finlay clotheslines White over the top rope. Jay White has been eliminated. Loa shoves Finlay off the apron. David Finlay has been eliminated. King with forearm shivers. King with a corner clothesline. Loa sends King chest first into the turnbuckle pad. King with another corner clothesline. King drops Loa with The Running Lariat for a two count. Kenta repeatedly stomps on King’s back. Bullet Club are double teaming King. King kicks Loa in the chest. King rocks Kenta with a forearm smash. Forearm Exchange. King reverses out of the irish whip from Loa. Loa holds onto the ropes. Loa kicks King in the face. King clotheslines Loa over the top rope. Tanga Loa has been eliminated. Kenta begs for mercy. Kenta slaps King in the face. Kenta with Two Running Boots. King clotheslines Kenta. King connects with The Gonso Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Juice Robinson, David Finlay, ACH, Brody King, and Karl Fredericks via Pinfall

