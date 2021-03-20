NJPW Strong Results 3/19/21

First Match: Jeff Cobb vs. Alex Coughlin

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Cobb backs Coughlin into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Test Of Strength. Coughlin with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Coughlin applies a hammerlock. Cobb with a fireman’s carry takeover. Cobb applies an arm-bar. Coughlin rolls back to a vertical base. Coughlin with three toe kicks. Coughlin applies a side headlock. Cobb whips Coughlin across the ring. Coughlin runs into Cobb. Shoulder Block Exchange. Coughlin drives his knee into the midsection of Cobb. Coughlin punches Cobb in the back. Cobb drops Coughlin with a shoulder tackle. Cobb with forearm shivers. Cobb repeatedly stomps on Coughlin’s chest. Cobb whips Coughlin across the ring. Cobb scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Cobb hooks the outside leg for a two count. Cobb HeadButts Coughlin. Knife Edge Chop Exchange.

Cobb applies The Bear Hug. Coughlin hammers down on the back of Cobb’s neck. Coughlin ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Cobb sends Coughlin face first into the canvas. Cobb toys around with Coughlin. Coughlin dropkicks Cobb. Coughlin ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Coughlin with a flying shoulder tackle. Coughlin with a flying corner clothesline. Coughlin follows that with three european uppercuts. Coughlin goes for a Bodyslam, but Cobb blocks it. Cobb with two sharp elbow strikes. Coughlin bodyslams Cobb for a two count. Cobb denies The Boston Crab. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle for a two count. Cobb whips Coughlin across the ring. Coughlin holds onto the ropes. Coughlin kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb decks Coughlin with a back elbow smash. Cobb scores a right jab. Cobb clotheslines Coughlin. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Second Match: Ren Narita vs. Misterioso In A New Japan Cup USA Qualifying Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Wrist Lock Exchange. Misterioso with a single leg takedown. Misterioso applies a leg lock. Narita transitions into a cross-arm-breaker. Misterioso rolls Narita over for a two count. Test Of Strength. Misterioso has the leverage advantage. Narita bridges out of the pinning predicament. Narita with a monkey flip. Narita applies a side headlock. Misterioso whips Narita across the ring. Rollup Exchange. Leg Sweep Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Narita kicks the right hamstring of Misterioso. Narita with a toe kick. Narita with a knife edge chop. Forearm Exchange.

Narita drives his knee into the midsection of Misterioso. Narita punches Misterioso in the back. Narita is putting the boots to Misterioso. Narita is mauling Misterioso in the corner. Narita uppercuts Misterioso. Narita repeatedly stomps on Misterioso’s chest. Narita is choking Misterioso with his boot. Narita with the irish whip. Narita with a leaping back elbow smash. Narita follows that with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Narita drops Misterioso with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Narita figure fours the legs of Misterioso. Misterioso with forearm shivers. Narita applies The Ankle Lock. Misterioso grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Narita stomps on Misterioso’s back. Narita goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Misterioso lands back on his feet. Misterioso slips over Narita’s back. Misterioso with a leaping clothesline. Misterioso with a deep arm-drag. Narita regroups on the outside.

Misterioso with The Orihara MoonSault. Misterioso dumps Narita face first on the ring apron. Misterioso resets the referee’s twenty count. Misterioso repeatedly stomps on Narita’s chest. Misterioso rolls Narita back into the ring. Misterioso with a Slingshot Senton for a two count. Misterioso with the lateral press for a two count. Misterioso repeatedly kicks Narita in the back. Misterioso slaps Narita in the chest. Misterioso whips Narita across the ring. Misterioso Powerslams Narita. Misterioso with a Rebound MoonSault. Narita with a single leg takedown. Misterioso denies The Boston Crab. Misterioso kicks Narita in the face. Misterioso with an Avalanche GourdBuster for a two count. Misterioso with forearm shivers. Narita shruggs off a lariat from Misterioso. Narita applies The Sleeper Hold. Narita transitions into The Cobra Twist. Narita drives his knee into the midsection of Misterioso. Narita with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Narita makes Misterioso tap out to The Narita Special.

Winner: Ren Narita via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Brody King w/The Riegel Twins vs. Bateman In A New Japan Cup USA Qualifying Match

Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Bateman applies a wrist lock. King with a waist lock takedown. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King backs Bateman into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Bateman kicks King in the face. King slaps Bateman in the face. Forearm Exchange. Bateman rakes the eyes of King. Bateman delivers his combination offense. King sends Bateman into the ropes. Bateman dropkicks the left knee of King. King drops Bateman with a shoulder tackle. Bateman trips King. Bateman slams the left knee of King on the canvas. Bateman with a blistering chop. King sends Bateman chest first into the canvas. King with a Senton Splash for a two count. King with a chop/forearm combination. Following a snap mare takeover, King applies the sitting abdominal stretch. King cranks on Bateman’s neck. King with clubbing blows to Bateman’s chest for a two count. King kicks Bateman in the face.

King toys around with Bateman. King with a forearm smash. King punches Bateman in the back. Second Forearm Exchange. Bateman denies The GutWrench Suplex. Bateman with a low forearm smash. Bateman stomps on the left hamstring of King. Bateman with the cover for a one count. Bateman rakes the eyes of King. The referee admonishes Bateman. Bateman stomps on King’s chest. Bateman with a forearm smash. Chop Exchange. Bateman with a straight right hand. Bateman dropkicks King. Bateman continues to attack the left knee of King. Bateman with a forearm smash. King reverses out of the irish whip from Bateman. King with a forearm smash. King ducks a clothesline from Bateman. Bateman decks King with a back elbow smash. Bateman removes his elbow pads. King with The Exploder Suplex into the red turnbuckle pad.

King with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Third Forearm Exchange. King unloads two knife edge chops. Bateman kicks the left knee of King. Bateman with forearm shivers. King with two palm strikes. King drops Bateman with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Bateman side steps King into the blue turnbuckle pad. Bateman kicks King in the chest. Bateman with a Snap German Suplex into the blue turnbuckle pad. Bateman with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. King headbutts the midsection of Bateman. Bateman crawls under King. Bateman kicks King in the face. Bateman connects with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. King negates The TombStone PileDriver. Bateman with a Big Boot. King responds with a Lariat. King plants Bateman with The Gonzo Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Brody King via Pinfall

