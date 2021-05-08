NJPW Strong Results 5/7/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

First Match: Adrian Quest & Barrett Brown vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC

Barrett Brown and The DKC will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. DKC with a double leg takedown. Chain grappling exchange. Brown with The Rolling Crucifix for a one count. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Brown applies the Dublin smile. DKC with a jackknife cover for a one count. Quest and Knight are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Knight with a waist lock takedown. Knight grapples around Quest. Knight with a side headlock takeover. Quest rolls Knight over for a two count. Strong lockup. Knight applies a wrist lock. Quest transitions into a side headlock. Knight with heavy bodyshots. Knight whips Quest across the ring. Knight leapfrogs over Quest. Quest lunges over Knight. Knight goes for a leaping shoulder tackle, but Quest counters with the arm-bar. Quest reverses out of the irish whip from Knight. Quest with a deep arm-drag. Knight whips Quest across the ring. Quest ducks a clothesline from Knight. Quest with a SpringBoard Corkscrew Body Press for a two count. Quest applies a rear chin lock. Quest with a forearm smash. Quest hammers down on the back of Knight’s neck. Quest tags in Brown.

Double Irish Whip. Drop Toe Hold/Basement Dropkick Combination for a two count. Knight reverses out of the irish whip from Brown. Brown holds onto the ropes. Brown sends Knight tumbling to the floor. Brown with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Knight dropkicks Brown for a two count. Knight stomps on Brown’s back. Knight uppercuts Brown. Knight tags in DKC. DKC repeatedly stomps on Brown’s chest for a two count. DKC applies a rear chin lock. DKC is putting the boots to Brown. DKC goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Brown lands back on his feet. Brown rolls under a clothesline from DKC. Brown tags in Quest. Quest with a Running Hurricanrana. Quest knocks Knight off the ring apron. Quest hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Quest hammers down on the back of DKC’s neck. Quest with a forearm smash. Quest puts DKC on the top turnbuckle. DKC delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. DKC tags in Knight. Following a snap mare takeover, DKC kicks Quest in the back. Knight with The Standing Frog Splash for a two count.

Knight uppercuts Quest. Knight tags in DKC. DKC repeatedly stomps on Quest’s chest. DKC applies arm-bar. DKC repeatedly stomps on Quest’s back. DKC with forearm shivers. Quest avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Quest with The Release German Suplex. Brown and Knight are tagged in. Brown ducks a clothesline from Knight. Brown thrust kicks the midsection of Knight. Brown with a running dropkick. Brown with a corner dropkick. Brown ducks a clothesline from Knight. Brown hits The Spinning DDT for a two count. Forearm Exchange. DKC with a Hip Toss. Knight with a sliding shoulder tackle. DKC follows that with The DKC Chop. Brown with a spinning back fist. Brown with forearm shivers. Knight drives his knee into the midsection of Brown. Knight punches Brown in the back. Knight with clubbing uppercuts. Quest made the blind tag. Knight whips Brown across the ring. Brown connects with The Running Boot. Quest plants Knight with The Running Shooting Star Press to pickup the victory. After the match, Brown starts bickering with Quest stealing his spotlight. Brown viciously attacks Quest on the stage. Brown transitions into a ground and pound attack. Brown nails Quest with The Spinning Back Fist.

Winner: Adrian Quest & Barrett Brown via Pinfall

Second Match: Misterioso & Jordan Clearwater vs. Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson

Jordan Clearwater and Royce Isaacs will start things off. Isaacs with a single leg trip. Isaacs with a waist lock takedown. Isaacs applies a wrist lock. Isaacs transitions into a side headlock. Clearwater whips Isaacs across the ring. Isaacs drops Clearwater with a shoulder tackle. Clearwater drops down on the canvas. Isaacs catches Clearwater in mid-air. Clearwater goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Isaacs holds onto the ropes. Clearwater with a deep arm-drag. Clearwater applies an arm-bar. Isaacs backs Clearwater into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Isaacs with a forearm smash. Clearwater reverses out of the irish whip from Isaacs. Clearwater levels Isaacs with The Body Avalanche. Clearwater with The Running Bulldog for a one count. Clearwater stomps on Isaacs back. Clearwater tags in Misterioso. Misterioso kicks Isaacs in the gut. Misterioso with a straight right hand. Misterioso punches Isaacs in the back. Isaacs reverses out of the irish whip from Misterioso. Isaacs goes for a Hip Toss, but Misterioso lands back on his feet. Misterioso clotheslines Isaacs. Misterioso with an elbow drop for a two count. Misterioso punches Isaacs in the back. Misterioso slaps Isaacs in the chest. Misterioso slams Isaacs head on the turnbuckle pad. Misterioso whips Isaacs across the ring. Nelson made the blind tag.

Isaacs leapfrogs over Misterioso. Nelson attacks Misterioso from behind. Nelson sends Misterioso to the corner. Nelson with The Stinger Splash. Nelson with a straight right hand. Misterioso answers with a knife edge chop. Misterioso kicks Nelson in the gut. Nelson whips Misterioso across the ring. Misterioso with a Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Misterioso with a Roll Through Dropkick for a one count. Misterioso slams Nelson’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Misterioso with clubbing shoulder blocks. Misterioso tags in Clearwater. Clearwater repeatedly stomps on Nelson’s chest. Clearwater with a Vertical Suplex. Clearwater sends Nelson to the corner. Clearwater continues to stomp on Nelson’s chest. Nelson launches Clearwater over the top rope. Clearwater with a straight right hand. Isaacs drops Clearwater with a running knee strike. Nelson knocks Misterioso off the ring apron. Isaacs rolls Clearwater back into the ring. Nelson hooks the outside leg for a one count. Nelson applies a front face lock. Nelson tags in Isaacs.

Isaacs with a gut punch. Isaacs repeatedly stomps on Clearwater’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Isaacs is raining down haymakers. Isaacs HeadButts Clearwater. Isaacs slams Clearwater’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Isaacs tags in Nelson. Nelson kicks Clearwater in the gut. Nelson is choking Clearwater with his boot. Nelson uppercuts Clearwater. Nelson tags in Isaacs. Nelson punches Clearwater in the back. Nelson sends Clearwater shoulder first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Isaacs clotheslines Clearwater for a two count. Isaacs applies a front face lock. Isaacs tags in Nelson. Following a snap mare takeover, Nelson with forearm shivers across the back of Clearwater. Nelson is raining down forearms. Nelson and Clearwater are trading back and forth shots. Nelson kicks Clearwater in the face. Clearwater denies The Pump Kick. Clearwater drops Nelson with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Nelson tags in Isaacs.

Isaacs stops Clearwater in his tracks. Clearwater uses his feet to create separation. Clearwater tags in Misterioso. Misterioso ducks a clothesline from Isaacs. Misterioso with a Running Hurricanrana. Misterioso launches Nelson over the top rope. Misterioso lands The SomerSault Plancha. Misterioso rolls Isaacs back into the ring. Misterioso with a corner clothesline. Misterioso repeatedly stomps on Isaacs chest. Misterioso hits The ShotGun Meteora. Misterioso with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Isaacs fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Misterioso with The Rolling Senton. Misterioso connects with The MoonSault for a two count. Misterioso tags in Clearwater. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Clearwater inadvertently drops Misterioso with a running forearm smash. Isaacs kicks Clearwater in the gut. Dominator/Running Cutter Combination. Misterioso SuperKicks Nelson. Isaacs uppercuts Misterioso. Isaacs with The Exploder Supelx over the top rope. Nelson lands The Suicide Dive. Isaacs repeatedly stomps on Clearwater’s chest. The West Coast Wrecking Crew plants Clearwater with Movie In The Room to pickup the victory.

Winner: Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Jon Moxley & Chris Dickinson vs. Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita

Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata will start things off. Nagata kicks Moxley in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Moxley drives his knee into the midsection of Nagata. Moxley with the irish whip. Nagata kicks Moxley in the face. Nagata with a Running Boot. Moxley scores the forearm knockdown. Nagata avoids The Sliding Lariat. Moxley dodges The PK. Moxley kicks Nagata in the gut. Nagata denies The Death Rider. Nagata with the arm-ringer. Nagata applies an arm-bar. Narita tags himself in. Nagata and Narita gangs up on Moxley. Narita with a single leg takedown. Moxley tags in Dickinson. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Narita applies a side headlock. Dickinson whips Narita across the ring. Dickinson runs into Narita. Narita with a knife edge chop. Narita with a flurry of strikes. Second Forearm Exchange. Narita drives his knee into the midsection of Dickinson. Narita punches Dickinson in the back. Narita with a running forearm smash. Narita kicks Moxley off the ring apron. Dickinson runs Narita into the blue turnbuckle pad. Moxley pulls Narita out of the ring.

All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Moxley whips Narita into the steel barricade. Moxley rolls Narita back into the ring. Dickinson with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Dickinson applies a front face lock. Moxley tags himself in. Moxley punches Narita in the back. Moxley with a BackBreaker for a two count. Moxley grapevines the legs of Narita. Moxley applies a rear chin lock. Moxley with clubbing crossfaces. Moxley blasts Narita with The PK. Moxley applies a front face lock. Moxley tags in Dickinson. Dickinson kicks Narita in the gut. Dickinson whips Narita across the ring. Dickinson with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Dickinson kicks Narita in the back for a two count. Dickinson applies The STF. Narita grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Dickinson applies a front face lock. Moxley tags himself in. Moxley punches Narita in the ribs. Moxley with a blistering chop. Narita with a forearm smash. Moxley HeadButts Narita. Moxley rams his forearm across Narita’s face. Moxley with a blistering chop. Narita reverses out of the irish whip from Moxley. Narita with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Nagata and Dickinson are tagged in.

Nagata kicks Dickinson in the gut. Nagata unloads four mid-kicks. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Dickinson denies The Exploder Suplex. Nagata with a forearm smash. Nagata hits The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Third Forearm Exchange. Dickinson unloads two knife edge chops. Nagata thrust kicks the midsection of Dickinson. Nagata goes for The Mid-Kick, but Dickinson counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Dickinson tags in Moxley. Nagata denies The Death Rider. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Moxley HeadButts Nagata. Nagata with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Short-Arm Reversal by Moxley. Moxley with The Lariat for a two count. Moxley applies The Bulldog Choke. Nagata with The Exploder Suplex. Nagata tags in Narita. Narita kicks Dickinson off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Narita with a leaping back elbow smash. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Narita with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Dickinson dumps Nagata out of the ring. Narita connects with his Northern Lights/Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex Combination for a two count. Moxley with clubbing headbutts. Moxley ducks a clothesline from Narita. Moxley with The Release German Suplex. Moxley knocks Nagata off the apron. Moxley plants Narita with The Death Rider to pickup the victory. After the match, Moxley starts brawling with Nagata. Nagata applies The Nagata Lock II to close the show.

Winner: Jon Moxley & Chris Dickinson via Pinfall

