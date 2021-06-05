NJPW Strong Results 6/4/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: TJ Perkins vs. Kevin Knight

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Knight applies a waist lock. Knight brings Perkins down to the mat. Knight applies a front face lock. Perkins with a Headscissors Takeover over for a one count. Wrist Lock Exchange. Knight swats away a dropkick from Perkins. Test Of Strength. Perkins with a back heel trip. Perkins applies a key lock. Knight transitions into a headscissors neck lock. Knight prevents the handstand escape. Knight slaps Perkins in the face. Knight is trying to keep Perkins grounded. Perkins with a Handstand Dropkick. Perkins sends Knight shoulder first into the turnbuckle pad. Perkins with clubbing face washes. Knight bodyslams Perkins for a one count. Knight applies a side headlock. Perkins whips Knight across the ring. Perkins drops down on the canvas. Knight ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Knight slips over Perkins back. Knight leapfrogs over Perkins. Knight goes for a dropkick, but Perkins holds onto the ropes. Perkins with a basement dropkick for a two count.

Perkins drives his knee into Knight’s back. Perkins applies a rear chin lock. Perkins transitions into a headscissors neck lock. Knight puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Following a snap mare takeover, Perkins with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Perkins with an overhand chop. Perkins slaps Knight in the face. Perkins rams his boot across Knight’s face. Knight dropkicks Perkins. Knight whips Perkins across the ring. Knight hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Perkins denies The Boston Crab. Perkins with Two Face Washes. Perkins with a Leg Capture Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Perkins goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Knight ducks out of the way. Knight with The Stinger Splash. Following a snap mare takeover, Knight with a sliding shoulder tackle. Knight goes for The Standing Frog Splash, but Perkins gets his knees up in the air. Perkins makes Knight tap out to The Cobra Twist.

Winner: TJ Perkins via Submission

Second Match: Adrian Quest vs. Barrett Brown w/Bateman

Quest refuses to shake Brown’s hand. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Quest backs Brown into the red turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Quest pie faces Brown. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Quest avoids the knife edge chop. Quest is throwing haymakers at Brown. Quest whips Brown across the ring. Quest scores the elbow knockdown. Brown regroups on the outside. Quest dropkicks Brown to the floor. Brown talks strategy with Bateman. Quest leapfrogs over Brown. Quest drops down on the canvas. Quest with The SpringBoard Tornillo. Quest is raining down haymakers. Brown continues retreats to the floor. Quest rocks Brown with a forearm smash. Brown decks Quest with a back elbow smash. Brown sends Quest crashing to the outside. Brown punches Quest in the back. Brown goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Quest blocks it. Brown rolls Quest back into the ring. Brown kicks Quest in the ribs.

Brown toys around with Quest. Brown with a blistering chop. Quest with forearm shivers. Brown reverses out of the irish whip from Quest. Brown with a Running Lariat for a two count. Brown kicks Quest in the face. Brown with a straight right hand. Brown puts his leg on the back of Quest neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Brown kicks Quest in the back. Brown applies a rear chin lock. Brown drives his elbow into Quest forehead. Quest with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Brown nails Quest with a throat thrust. Brown dumps Quest out of the ring. Brown with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Quest avoids the referee’s twenty count. Brown backs Quest into the red turnbuckle pad. Brown with a knife edge chop. Brown puts Quest on the top turnbuckle. Brown uppercuts Quest. Quest with forearm shivers into the midsection of Brown. Quest HeadButts Brown. Quest with The SpringBoard FrankenSteiner. Quest clotheslines Brown. Quest scores the elbow knockdown.

Quest with a Spinning RoundHouse Kick. Brown avoids The Quebrada. Misfired Clotheslines. Quest with The Shooting Star Press off the ring apron. Quest rolls Brown back into the ring. Brown catches Quest in mid-air. Quest decks Brown with a back elbow smash. Brown with a single leg dropkick for a two count. Brown unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Quest with a Release German Suplex. Quest with a RoundHouse Kick. Quest follows that with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Quest is throwing haymakers at Brown. Brown with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Brown with a Snap Vertical Suplex into the turnbuckle pad for a two count. Brown connects with The Shining Wizard for a two count. Brown repeatedly kicks Quest in the face. Quest clotheslines Brown. Quest with The Tiger Driver. Quest gets distracted by Bateman. Brown avoids The Phoenix Splash. Brown rolls Quest over with a hand full of tights to pickup the victory.

Winner: Barrett Brown via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Satoshi Kojima & Karl Fredericks vs. Team Filthy (Danny Limelight & JR Kratos)

Satoshi Kojima and JR Kratos will start things off. Kratos wants Kojima to shake his hand. Toe Kick Exchange. Kratos denies The Koji Cutter. Kojima ducks a clothesline from Kratos. Kojima runs into Kratos. Shoulder Block Exchange. Kratos drops Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Fredericks tags himself in. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Fredericks with a Running Boot. Kratos scores a left jab. Fredericks drops down on the canvas. Fredericks leapfrogs over Kratos. Kratos avoids The Diving Crossbody Block. Kratos stomps on Fredericks back and chest. Kratos with a straight right hand. Kratos knocks Kojima off the ring apron. Kratos applies a front face lock. Kratos tags in Limelight. Limelight kicks Fredericks in the ribs. Limelight with a forearm smash. Limelight with a knee lift. Limelight tags in Kratos. Kratos punches Fredericks. Kratos with a forearm smash. Kratos punches Fredericks in the back. Kratos with the lateral press for a one count. Kratos repeatedly drives his knee into Fredericks ribs for a two count. Kratos applies a front face lock. Limelight tags himself in.

Limelight kicks Fredericks in the ribs. Limelight with a forearm/toe kick combination. Kratos attacks Fredericks behind the referee’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Limelight hooks the outside leg for a one count. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Limelight drives his knee into the midsection of Fredericks. Limelight pie faces Fredericks. Limelight with a knee lift. Limelight applies a front face lock. Kratos tags himself in. Limelight with a Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Kratos with a Vertical Suplex. Kratos tags in Limelight. Limelight blasts Kojima off the apron. Assisted Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Limelight toys around with Fredericks. Fredericks with a knife edge chop. Limelight with clubbing blows to Fredericks back. Fredericks denies The Vertical Suplex. Limelight with a Spinning Back Fist. Fredericks responds with a Vertical Suplex. Kojima and Kratos are tagged in. Kratos kicks Kojima in the gut. Kratos with the irish whip. Kojima side steps Kratos into the turnbuckle pad. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Kratos to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a one count. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima with The Rolling Elbow. Kratos Powerslams Kojima. Kratos with The Deadlift Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Kratos slaps Kojima in the face. Forearm Exchange. Kojima blocks a lariat from Kratos. Kojima kicks Kratos in the gut. Kojima connects with The Koji Cutter for a two count. Kratos tags in Limelight. Limelight with forearm shivers. Limelight kicks the left hamstring of Kojima. Limelight with a Spinning Back Fist. Kojima hits The Western Lariat. Kojima tags in Fredericks. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Fredericks slaps Limelight in the chest. Limelight with forearm shivers. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Limelight. Fredericks uppercuts Limelight. Fredericks with a BackBreaker. Fredericks with The Stinger Splash. Kojima follows that with a running elbow smash. Kojima with a blistering chop. Fredericks with The SpineBuster for a two count. Kratos dumps Kojima out of the ring. Limelight kicks the left knee of Fredericks. Limelight with The SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Fredericks denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Fredericks with a forearm shot across the back of Limelight. Limelight negates The MD. Limelight with a Spinning Back Kick. Fredericks avoids The Windmill Kick. Fredericks with a brutal palm strike. Fredericks repeatedly kicks Limelight in the back. Fredericks makes Limelight tap out to the single leg crab.

Winner: Satoshi Kojima & Karl Fredericks via Submission

