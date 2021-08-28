NJPW Strong Results 8/27/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Bateman, Barrett Brown, and Misterioso vs. Wheeler Yuta, Adrian Quest, and The DKC In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Barrett Brown and Adrian Quest will start things off. Brown attacks Quest from behind. Brown with clubbing blows to Quest’s back. Haymaker Exchange. Quest with forearm shivers. Quest sends Brown to the corner. Quest with The Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Quest with a Hip Toss. Quest transitions into a ground and pound attack. Brown whips Quest across the ring. Quest dodges The Running Boot. Brown avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Brown applies a waist lock. Quest decks Brown with a back elbow smash. Quest with a Tilt-A-Whirl Takedown. Quest with The La Magistral for a two count. Quest applies a front face lock. Yuta and Bateman are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bateman shoves Yuta into the canvas. Bateman applies a side headlock. Yuta whips Bateman across the ring. Bateman drops Yuta with a shoulder tackle. Bateman goes for The Tombstone PileDriver, but Yuta rolls him over for a two count. Yuta with forearm shivers. Yuta avoids two knife edge chops. Bateman rocks Yuta with a forearm smash. Bateman goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Yuta lands back on his feet. Yuta leapfrogs over Bateman. Yuta crawls under Bateman. Yuta dropkicks Bateman. Misterioso and DKC are tagged in.

DKC ducks a clothesline from Misterioso. DKC with three hamstring kicks. DKC unloads three knife edge chops. Misterioso with forearm shivers. Misterioso slaps DKC in the chest. Misterioso backs DKC into the ropes. Misterioso delivers a gut punch. Misterioso with another overhand chop. Misterioso whips DKC across the ring. Misterioso drops DKC with a shoulder tackle. DKC with a forearm smash. Misterioso bodyslams DKC. Misterioso kicks DKC in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by DKC. Misterioso ducks a clothesline from DKC. Misterioso sends DKC into the ropes. Misterioso with a running clothesline. Misterioso taunts Yuta and Quest. Misterioso goes into the lateral press for a two count. Misterioso drives his knee into the midsection of DKC. Misterioso slams DKC’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Misterioso with clubbing shoulder blocks. Misterioso tags in Bateman.

Following a snap mare takeover, Bateman walks over DKC. Bateman grapples around DKC. Bateman rams his forearm across DKC’s face. DKC with heavy bodyshots. Bateman bodyslams DKC. Bateman is choking DKC with his boot. Bateman tags in Brown. Brown does the same thing. Brown pie faces DKC. Brown kicks DKC in the back. Forearm Exchange. Brown is raining down haymakers. Brown is choking DKC with his boot. Brown tags in Misterioso. Misterioso kicks DKC in the gut. Misterioso repeatedly stomps on DKC’s chest. Misterioso with a gut punch. Misterioso with a corner clothesline. Misterioso follows that with The ShotGun Meteora. Misterioso with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Misterioso toys around with DKC. DKC unloads three knife edge chops. Misterioso drives his knee into the midsection of DKC. Misterioso with a knife edge chop. Misterioso punches DKC in the back. Misterioso with an overhand chop. DKC dropkicks Misterioso. Quest and Brown are tagged in.

Quest rolls under a clothesline from Brown. Quest with The Roundhouse Kick. Quest with a SpringBoard Dropkick to Bateman. Quest drops Brown with The SpringBoard Tornillo. Quest with forearm shivers. Misterioso trips Quest from the outside. Yuta dumps Misterioso over the top rope. DKC with a Jumping Knee Strike. Team Yuta gangs up on Brown. Yuta whips Brown into the red turnbuckle pad. Quest with a running uppercut. Quest tags in DKC. Yuta with a leaping back elbow smash. Two Corner Clotheslines. Double SpineBuster. Quest with The Standing Shooting Star Press. DKC hooks the outside leg for a two count. Misterioso clotheslines Yuta over the top rope. Misterioso throws Quest out of the ring. Misterioso with The SpringBoard Cannonball Senton to the outside. Brown tags in Bateman. DKC with clubbing palm strikes. Bateman drops DKC with a forearm smash. DKC sweeps out the legs of Bateman. DKC with The Running Bulldog. DKC with a series of karate chops. Brown answers with an Apron Enzuigiri. Bateman connects with This Is A Kill to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bateman, Barrett Brown, and Misterioso via Pinfall

Second Match: Karl Fredericks vs. Alexander James

Test Of Strength. James kicks the right hamstring of Fredericks. Strong lockup. Fredericks backs James into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. James takes the left arm of Fredericks. Fredericks applies a wrist lock. James with a single leg takedown. James applies a toe and ankle hold. Fredericks kicks James in the chest. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. James applies a side headlock. Stalemate in the corner. James tugs on Fredericks hair. James grabs a side headlock. Fredericks whips James across the ring. James runs into Fredericks. Shoulder Block Exchange. Chop/Uppercut Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Fredericks unloads two knife edge chops. James kicks Fredericks in the gut. James applies another side headlock. Fredericks whips James across the ring. Fredericks drops down on the canvas. Fredericks leapfrogs over James. Fredericks with a Leaping Crossbody Block.

Fredericks stomps on James chest for a two count. Fredericks stomps on the midsection of James. Fredericks kicks James in the back for a two count. James with three short-arm shoulder blocks. James drops Fredericks with The Big Boot for a one count. James bends the left elbow of Fredericks. James punches Fredericks in the back. James with a Belly to Back Suplex. James repeatedly drives his knee into Fredericks ribs. James ties Fredericks up in a knot. Fredericks puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. James stomps on the midsection of Fredericks. James grapevines the legs of Fredericks. James is raining down forearm smashes. James applies The Heel Hook. Fredericks and James are trading back and forth leg kicks. Fredericks grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. James with clubbing blows to Fredericks back.

Second Forearm Exchange. Fredericks with a Spinning Back Kick. Fredericks with The Helluva Kick. Fredericks follows that with forearm shivers. Fredericks with a Belly to Back Suplex. Fredericks with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. James break free from the side wrist lock. James with The PumpHandle Fallaway Slam. Fredericks denies The GutWrench PowerBomb. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Fredericks uppercuts James. Fredericks with a Running Boot. James responds with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. James applies The CrossFace. James is raining down elbow smashes for added pressure. Fredericks grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. James repeatedly kicks Fredericks in the face. Fredericks with a forearm smash. James drives his knee into the midsection of Fredericks. Fredericks delivers his combination offense. Fredericks with The SpineBuster for a two count. Fredericks connects with The MD to pickup the victory.

Winner: Karl Fredericks via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Lio Rush, Juice Robinson, and Violence Unlimited vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, The West Coast Wrecking Crew) In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Lio Rush and Filthy Tom Lawlor will start things off. Quick shoving contest. Rush ducks under two clotheslines from Lawlor. Rush applies The Sleeper Hold. Rush backs Lawlor into the turnbuckle pad. Rush runs around Lawlor. Rush grabs another Sleeper Hold. Rush sends Lawlor into the ropes. Rush with a Hurricanrana. Rush dropkicks Lawlor. Lawlor runs after Rush. Rush tags in King. King drops Lawlor with a shoulder tackle. Lawlor tags in Kratos. King ducks a clothesline from Kratos. King clears the ring. King side steps Kratos into the blue turnbuckle pad. King with a forearm smash. King with The Running Bulldog. King tags in Rush. Rush kicks Kratos in the back. Rush with The Standing Frog Splash. Rush applies a front face lock. Robinson tags himself in. Robinson with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Robinson applies a wrist lock. Robinson tags in Dickinson. Dickinson with a flying double axe handle strike. Dickinson with three arm-ringers. King tags himself in. King kicks Kratos in the gut. King bodyslams Kratos. King with The Senton Splash for a two count. Simultaneous tag to Robinson.

Kratos kicks Dickinson in the face. Kratos sends Robinson crashing to the outside. Kratos catches Rush in mid-air. Kratos side steps King into the turnbuckle pad. Kratos with The Fallaway Slam into King. Team Filthy gangs up on Robinson. Kratos is throwing haymakers at Robinson. Kratos tags in Lawlor. Kratos with clubbing shoulder blocks. Lawlor wraps the left leg of Robinson around the middle rope. Robinson is displaying his fighting spirit. Lawlor with the chop block. Lawlor applies a standing leg lock. Lawlor transitions into The Knee Bar. Robinson grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor kicks Dickinson off the apron. Lawlor punches Robinson in the back. Lawlor applies the cravate. Lawlor with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Lawlor drops Robinson with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Lawlor applies The Cobra Clutch. Lawlor transitions into The CrossFace. Robinson puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor tags in Kratos. Kratos with a Running Knee Strike. Kratos with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kratos repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Robinson. Kratos with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Kratos tags in Isaacs.

Isaacs stomps on Robinson’s back. Isaacs DDT’s the left knee of Robinson. Isaacs slams the left knee of Robinson on the canvas. Isaacs transitions into a ground and pound attack. Isaacs hooks the outside leg for a two count. Isaacs grapevines the legs of Robinson. Isaacs tags in Nelson. Nelson stomps on the left knee of Robinson. Nelson drops his weight on the left leg of Robinson. Nelson abuses the referee’s five count. Team Filthy gangs up on Robinson behind the referee’s back. Lawlor applies The Figure Four Leg Lock on the floor. Kratos repeatedly stomps on Robinson’s chest. Kratos rolls Robinson back into the ring. Nelson hooks the outside leg for a two count. Nelson tags in Kratos. Kratos with a double sledge. Team Filthy clears the ring. Kratos with The Worlds Strongest Slam for a two count. Isaacs with The Sliding Lariat. Nelson follows that with a leaping elbow drop. Assisted Guillotine Choke. All hell starts breaking loose. Lawlor taunts Violence Unlimited. Kratos slams Robinson’s head on the ring apron. Team Filthy removes the ringside padding. Robinson drives Kratos back first into the ringside barricade. Robinson sends Kratos face first into the steel ring post.

Robinson avoids the elbow drop. Robinson side steps Lawlor into the blue turnbuckle pad. King and Nelson are tagged in. King with a series of clotheslines. King unloads three knife edge chops. Forearm Exchange. Kratos stomps on the left foot of King. Kratos with a forearm smash. King whips Kratos into Nelson. King hits The Black Hole Slam. King tags in Dickinson. King kicks Kratos out of the ring. Cannonball Senton Party. Dickinson PowerBombs Nelson for a two count. Another melee ensues on the outside. Dickinson rolls Nelson back into the ring. Isaacs runs interference. Isaacs with a German Suplex. Robinson hits The SpineBuster. Lawlor dodges The Leg Lariat. Lawlor applies The Rear Naked Choke. King with a Running Splash. Kratos with a Vertical Suplex. Rush dodges The Big Boot. Kratos goes for The Pop Up PowerBomb, but Rush counters with The Hurricanrana. Rush thrust kicks the left knee of Kratos. Rush with The Spinning Back Kick. Lawlor trips Rush from the outside. Nelson goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Rush lands back on his feet. Rush ducks a clothesline from Nelson. Rush with The Rush Hour. Dickinson connects with The Death Valley Driver. Dickinson makes Nelson tap out to The STF.

Hikuleo viciously attacks Juice Robinson in the backstage area to close the show.

Winner: Lio Rush, Juice Robinson, and Violence Unlimited via Submission

Checkout Episode 272 of The Hoots Podcast