The inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s Champion will be crowned next month.

NJPW has announced that a one-night tournament will be held on Sunday, May 21 at the NJPW Resurgence pay-per-view in Long Beach, CA. The winner will capture the new NJPW Strong Women’s Title.

The first round matches are Mercedes Moné vs. Stephanie Vaquer and Momo Kohgo vs. Willow Nightingale. The winners of those two bouts will face off later that night in the finals to crown the inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s Champion.

Moné became the second IWGP Women’s Champion earlier this year but dropped the strap to Mayu Iwatani at Stardom’s All Star Grand Queendom event on April 23. Nightingale is a regular talent for AEW and ROH, while Kohgo is a Stardom regular. Vaquer is a CMLL regular, and teams with Zeuxis as the inaugural CMLL Occidente Women’s Tag Team Champions.

The NJPW Resurgence pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 from the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California. It will air live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary, and will then air at a later date on NJPW Strong. Below is the updated card:

IWGP United States Title #1 Contender’s Tournament

Will Ospreay vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Winner will face Lance Archer in the finals at NJPW Dominion on June 4 with the winner challenging champion Kenny Omega at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 25.

NJPW Strong Women’s Title Tournament First Round Match

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Mercedes Moné

NJPW Strong Women’s Title Tournament First Round Match

Momo Kohgo vs. Willow Nightingale

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s Champion

Stephanie Vaquer or Mercedes Moné vs. Momo Kohgo or Willow Nightingale

