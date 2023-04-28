Road Dogg discusses WWE’s business relationship with Saudi Arabia.

The Hall of Famer and current Senior VP of live events discussed this topic during the latest episode of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, where he gave his thoughts as to whether the controversial nature of the relationship was worth it for the company. Highlights can be found below.

Whether the business relationship is controversial:

It is a big deal and it’s a savvy business deal and I think it’s savvy for all involved. Is it controversial? I don’t know. That’s not what we’re talking about. We’re not talking about that. We’re going over there to put on a show and bring smiles to people’s faces.

How certain parts of the world are not as progressed as others:

This probably wasn’t as big a deal to me as it was to women and I’m saying that as a 53-year-old man who’s been sober for 12 of those years. So I imagine women have seen this kind of thing before but it doesn’t come in my face as much as this did. We are very progressive compared to some of the world.

WWE’s next event in Saudi Arabia will be the May 27th Night of Champions, where a new world champion will be crowned.

