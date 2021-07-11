NJPW Summer Struggle In Sapporo Results 7/11/21

Makomanai Sekisui Heim Ice Arena

Sapporo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: SHO & Yuya Uemura vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Yuya Uemura and Yoshinobu Kanemaru will start things off. Kanemaru kicks Uemura in the gut. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Uemura’s neck. Kanemaru applies a side headlock. Uemura reverses the hold. Kanemaru answers with a headscissors escape. Uemura grapevines the legs of Kanemaru. Side Headlock Exchange. Kanemaru with a side headlock takeover. Uemura whips Kanemaru across the ring. Uemura drops down on the canvas. Uemura leapfrogs over Kanemaru. Uemura with The Hip Toss for a one count. Strong lockup. Kanemaru backs Uemura into the ropes. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Uemura. Kanemaru dumps Uemura out of the ring. Kanemaru whips Uemura into the steel barricade. Kanemaru with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Uemura gets back in the ring at the count of sixteen. Desperado bodyslams Uemura for a two count. Desperado tags in Kanemaru.

Kanemaru stomps on Uemura’s back. Kanemaru kicks Uemura in the back. Kanemaru dropkicks Sho off the ring apron. Kanemaru with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kanemaru slams Uemura’s head on the left boot of Desperado. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Uemura with forearm shivers. Desperado rakes the eyes of Uemura. Desperado bodyslams Uemura. Kanemaru kicks Sho off the apron. Desperado applies a rear chin lock. Uemura grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Uemura goes for a Bodyslam, but Desperado blocks it. Uemura whips Desperado across the ring. Uemura dropkicks Desperado. Uemura tags in Sho. Sho with a shoulder tackle. Sho rocks Kanemaru with a forearm smash. Sho sweeps out the legs of Kanemaru. Sho dropkicks Kanemaru off the apron. Desperado kicks Sho in the gut. Sho with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Desperado blocks The Mid-Kick. Forearm Exchange. Desperado rakes the eyes of Sho. Desperado with a big forearm smash. Sho answers with the arm-ringer. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Sho. Standing Switch Exchange. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Desperado puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Sho with clubbing arm-ringers. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Kanemaru kicks Sho in the back. Desperado Spears Sho. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Double Irish Whip. Sho with The Double Spear. Sho tags in Uemura. Uemura drops Desperado with a shoulder tackle. Uemura with forearm shivers. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Uemura decks Kanemru with a back elbow smash. Uemura with a running shoulder tackle. Uemura is fired up. Kanemaru denies The Belly to Back Suplex. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Uemura. Uemura dodges The Big Boot. Uemura with a flying forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Sho with a corner clothesline. Uemura with a Corner Dropkick. Uemura follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Desperado rakes the eyes of Uemura. Sho dumps Desperado out of the ring. Kanemaru negates The Double Overhook Suplex. Uemura with a forearm smash. Kanemaru dropkicks Uemura. Running Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination for a two count. Desperado throws Sho out of the ring. Kanemaru goes for The BrainBuster, but Uemura counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Kanemaru kicks Uemura in the face. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kanemaru hits The Twisting NeckBreaker for a two count. Kanemaru connects with Deep Impact to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

Second Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Rocky Romero, and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. EVIL, El Phantasmo, and Taiji Ishimori w/Dick Togo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tomohiro Ishii attacks EVIL before the bell rings. Ishii is raining down forearms in the corner. Forever Hip Attacks. Ishii still wants to fight EVIL on the outside. Ishii wraps his t-shirt around EVIL’s neck. The Coaches goes for Stereo Hip Attacks, but Bullet Club counters with Stereo Atomic Drops. Ishii with a forearm smash. EVIL whips Ishii into the steel barricade. Phantasmo punches Romero in the chest. EVIL wraps a t-shirt around Ishii’s neck. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori repeatedly stomps on Romero’s chest. Ishimori applies the cravate. Ishimori with clubbing shoulder blocks. EVIL tags himself in. EVIL kicks the right knee of Romero. EVIL dumps Romero out of the ring. EVIL drives Romero back first into the barricade. EVIL kicks Romero in the face. EVIL rolls Romero back into the ring. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a two count. EVIL applies a wrist lock. Phantasmo tags himself in. Phantasmo with a Flying Back Rake. Phantasmo transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Phantasmo spits at Ishii. The referee is trying to calm down Ishii. Phantasmo hammers down on the back of Romero’s neck. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Romero. Phantasmo taunts Ishii. Phantasmo applies a rear chin lock. Phantasmo hammers down on the back of Romero’s neck. Phantasmo goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Romero lands back on his feet. Phantasmo stops Romero in his tracks. Romero delivers The Rewind Kick. Romero tags in Taguchi. Hip Attack Party. EVIL drops Taguchi with a shoulder tackle. EVIL knocks Ishii off the ring apron. EVIL whips Taguchi into the exposed steel. EVIL repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s chest. Phantasmo tags in EVIL. Bullet Club abuses the referee’s five count. EVIL sends Taguchi back first into the exposed steel. EVIL with a blistering chop. EVIL tags in Ishimori. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori cranks on Taguchi’s neck for a two count. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo with a Flying Back Rake. Bullet Club tees off on Taguchi. Double Irish Whip. Taguchi with a SpringBoard Double Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Ishii.

Ishii runs after EVIL. Ishimori kicks EVIL in the gut. Ishimori sends Ishii to the corner. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Ishii with a German Suplex to Phantasmo. Ishii toys around with Ishimori. Ishii gets distracted by EVIL. Phantasmo attacks Ishii from behind. Phantasmo whips Ishii across the ring. Togo trips Ishii from the outside. Ishimori tags in EVIL. EVIL dumps Ishii out of the ring. Togo sends Ishii back first into the barricade. Togo punches Ishii. Togo rolls Ishii back into the ring. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. EVIL repeatedly kicks Ishii in the face. EVIL with a thumb to the eye. EVIL throws Ishii out of the ring. Ishii whips Togo into the barricade. Ishii ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Ishii applies a waist lock. EVIL back Ishii into the exposed steel. Ishii side steps EVIL into the exposed steel. EVIL hammers down on the back of Ishii’s neck. Ishii with a forearm smash. EVIL shoves the referee towards Ishii. Ishii denies The Magic Killer. Ishii with a Vertical Suplex.

Romero and Phantasmo are tagged in. Romero ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Romero knocks Ishimori off the apron. Romero kicks Phantasmo in the face. Romero with The Flying Hurricanrana. Romero with a chop/forearm combination. Romero sends Phantasmo to the corner. Forever Clotheslines. Romero avoids Sudden Death. Phantasmo with a jackknife cover for a two count. Phantasmo rakes the back of Romero. Phantasmo with a knife edge chop. Taguchi answers with a Hip Attack. Double Hip Attack to Ishimori. Romero drives Phantasmo face first into the backside of Taguchi. Romero hits The Tornado DDT for a two count. Ishii dumps EVIL out of the ring. Romero delivers his combination offense. Phantasmo denies The Shiranui. Romero uppercuts Phantasmo. Phantasmo kicks the right shoulder of Romero. Phantasmo goes for The CR II, but Romero counters with The Hurricanrana to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii, Rocky Romero, and Ryusuke Taguchi via Pinfall

Third Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Yota Tsuji vs. KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi

Kenta attacks Tanahashi from behind before the bell rings. Takahashi kicks Tsuji in the gut. Ground and Pound Exchange. Kenta rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. Kenta tugs on Tanahashi’s hair. Kenta with the irish whip. Tanahashi decks Kenta with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi tags in Tsuji. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Elbow Drop for a two count. Tsuji stomps on Kenta’s back. Tsuji goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kenta blocks it. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Takahashi kicks Tsuji in the back. Kenta drops Tsuji with The Big Boot. Kenta kicks Tanahashi off the ring apron. Kenta whips Tanahashi into the steel barricade. Kenta walks over Tanahashi’s body. Takahashi is choking Tsuji with his pimp stick. Kenta rolls Tsuji back into the ring. Kenta with two knee drops. Kenta slams Tsuji’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Kenta with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kenta is choking Tsuji with his boot. Kenta tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi kicks Tsuji in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with The Leg Drop for a two count. Takahashi repeatedly kicks Tsuji in the face. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Tsuji. Takahashi with The Skull Crushing Finale for a two count. Takahashi slams Tsuji’s head on the right boot of Kenta. Kenta with forearm shivers across the ribs of Tsuji. Kenta whips Tsuji across the ring. Kenta scores the elbow knockdown. Kenta knocks Tanahashi off the apron. Kenta toys around with Tsuji. Kenta unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Kenta with a Spinning Back Kick. Kenta tags in Takahashi. Takahashi backs Tsuji into the ropes. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick for a two count. Takahashi tags in Kenta.

Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta kicks Tsuji in the back. Kenta continues to knock Tanahashi off the apron. Kenta repeatedly kicks Tsuji in the face. Tsuji unloads four knife edge chops. Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Tsuji. Tsuji dropkicks Kenta. Tsuji tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Tanahashi bodyslams Kenta. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tanahashi denies The GTS. Kenta decks Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Kenta kicks Tanahashi in the face. Palm Strike/Mid-Kick Exchange. Kenta drops Tanahashi with The Spinning Back Fist. Kenta tags in Takahashi. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. Takahashi sends Tanahashi to the corner. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Tanahashi counters with Twist and Shout. Tanahashi tags in Tsuji.

Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Tsuji with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Tsuji with a flying forearm smash. Tsuji bodyslams Takahashi. Tsuji with The SomerSault Senton. Tsuji connects with Mount Tsuji for a two count. Tsuji knocks Kenta off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Tsuji with a running elbow smash. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Tanahashi gets Kenta trapped in The Texas Cloverleaf. Takahashi grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Takahashi kicks Tsuji in the face. Tsuji with a forearm smash. Takahashi responds with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Takahashi starts dancing. Tsuji with an inside cradle for a two count. Tsuji with another quick rollup for a two count. Takahashi negates The Backslide. Takahashi plants Tsuji with Pimp Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kazuchika Okada & YOH vs. Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan

Kazuchika Okada and Jeff Cobb will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cobb shoves Okada into the ropes. Strong lockup. Cobb continues to outpower Okada. Cobb taunts Okada. Okada kicks the left knee of Cobb. Okada apples a side headlock. Cobb whips Okada across the ring. Okada runs into Cobb. Cobb drops Okada with a shoulder tackle. Okada regroups on the outside. YOH and Khan are tagged in. Hand fighting displaying. Standing Switch Exchange. Yoh with a judo takedown. Yoh dropkicks Khan. Yoh denies The Mongolian Chop. Khan stomps on the right foot of Yoh. Khan with a GutWrench Suplex. Cobb whips Okada into the steel barricade. Khan drops Yoh with The Mongolian Chop for a two count. Khan applies The Head & Arm Triangle Choke. Yoh puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Yoh starts coughing. Khan is choking Yoh with his boot. Khan drives Yoh chest first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan punches Yoh in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan talks smack to Okada. Khan tags in Cobb.

Cobb whips Yoh back first into the blue turnbuckle pad for a two count. Yoh with forearm shivers. Cobb HeadButts Yoh. Cobb repeatedly drives his knee into Yoh’s back. Cobb slings Yoh across the ring. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan knocks Okada off the ring apron. Khan applies The Nerve Hold. Yoh with forearm shivers. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Yoh. Khan with a knife edge chop. Yoh responds with The Pele Kick. Yoh tags in Okada. Okada with a running forearm smash. Okada scores the the elbow knockdown. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada knocks Cobb off the apron. Okada kicks Khan in the face. Okada with a running back elbow smash. Okada applies a wrist lock. Okada with the irish whip. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Khan in the gut. Okada drops Khan with The DDT for a two count. Khan denies The Tombstone PileDriver. Khan chops the left ear of Okada. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Khan with the elbow drop. Khan tags in Cobb.

Cobb applies a waist lock. Okada with three sharp elbow strikes. Cobb drives Okada back first into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Cobb with The Oklahoma Stampede for a two count. Cobb whips Okada across the ring. Okada holds onto the ropes. Okada kicks Cobb in the face. Okada denies The Spin Cycle. Okada uppercuts Cobb. Okada ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Okada with The Flapjack. Okada tags in Yoh. Yoh dropkicks Cobb. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Cobb catches Yoh in mid-air. Cobb kicks Yoh in the gut. Cobb sends Yoh to the corner. Yoh side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Yoh with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Yoh delivers The Missile Dropkick for aa two count. Yoh goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Cobb blocks it. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Yoh SuperKicks Cobb. Khan attacks Yoh from behind. Khan with another Mongolian Chop. Yoh with forearm shivers. Yoh uppercuts Khan. Pump Kick/BrainBuster Combination for a two count. Khan with a Mongolian Chop to Okada. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Cobb. Okada goes for The Dropkick, but Cobb counters with The Spin Cycle. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Shingo Takagi vs. Master Wato

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi backs Wato into the ropes. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Wato unloads two mid-kicks. Wato with a forearm smash. Wato applies a side headlock. Takagi whips Wato across the ring. Wato runs into Takagi. Takagi drops Wato with a shoulder tackle. Wato drops down on the canvas. Wato leapfrogs over Takagi. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Takagi. Wato with a back hand. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato dropkicks Takagi. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Wato holds onto the ropes. Wato kicks Takagi in the face. Wato dumps Takagi out of the ring. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato rolls Takagi back into the ring. Wato stomps on Takagi’s back for a one count. Wato hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Wato with rapid fire kicks for a one count. Wato with two mid-kicks. Wato follows that with forearm shivers. Takagi with a Counter Bodyslam. Takagi follows that with a Senton Splash. Takagi clotheslines Wato over the top rope. Takagi punches Wato in the back. Forearm Exchange. Takagi drives Wato back first into the ring apron. Takagi rolls Wato back into the ring.

Takagi with a Slingshot Foot Stomp. Takagi stands on Wato’s chest. Takagi stomps on the midsection of Wato. Takagi scores two right jabs. Takagi with a knife edge chop. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi follows that with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi applies a side headlock. Takagi repeatedly kicks Wato in the face. Wato with three overhand chops. Wato with forearm shivers. Takagi drops Wato with a double hand chop. Takagi stomps on the left knee of Wato. Takagi with a right jab. Takagi sends Wato to the corner. Wato side steps Takagi into the turnbuckle pad. Takagi launches Wato over the top rope. Takagi with a forearm smash. Wato responds with a SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato with clubbing back and chest kicks. Wato with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Takagi denies The Recientemente. Wato fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Takagi decks Wato with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Wato avoids The Sliding Lariat. Wato drops Takagi with The RoundHouse Kick. Wato goes for a PowerBomb, but Takagi counters with a Back Body Drop. Wato with Two Mid-Kicks. Takagi hammers down on the right knee of Wato. Takagi toys around with Wato. Second Forearm Exchange. Wato repeatedly slaps Takagi in the face. Third Forearm Exchange. Wato with a back fist to the back of Takagi’s neck. Wato hits The Recientemente for a two count. Wato delivers The TTD. Wato goes for The RPP, but Takagi ducks out of the way. Takagi with a running lariat. Wato ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi with The Pop Up PowerBomb for a two count. Takagi applies The STF. Takagi hooks the inside leg for a two count. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat. Takagi plays to the crowd. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Wato counters with The Cruicifix Bomb for a two count. Takagi goes for another Pop Up PowerBomb, but Wato counters with The Hurricanrana. Wato with The RoundHouse Kick. Takagi denies The La Magistral. Takagi with a Sliding Forearm Smash. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takagi plants Wato with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (c) w/Miho Abe vs. Tetsuya Naito & Sanada For The IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Suzuki Gun are playing mind games with LIJ after the bell rings. Zack Sabre Jr and Sanada will finally start things off. Hand fighting display. Sabre applies a hammerlock. Sanada grabs a side headlock. Sabre with a drop toe hold. Sabre floats over into a front face lock. Sanada transitions into a hammerlock. Sabre applies a side headlock. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sabre denies The Paradise Lock. Test Of Strength. Strangle Hold Exchange. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies a toe and ankle hold. Sabre transitions into the cravate. Sanada slings Sabre across the ring. Test Of Strength. Sabre scores the ankle pick. Sabre applies a toe and ankle hold. Sabre goes for The Bow and Arrow Stretch, but Sanada counters with a Crossbody Block. Sanada with a deep arm-drag. Sabre answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Sabre stands on the left hand of Sanada. Wrist Lock Exchange. Naito tags himself in. Sabre avoids the double team attack. Sabre tags in Taichi. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Naito backs Taichi into the ropes. Taichi turns Naito over. Red Shoes calls for the clean break. Naito knocks Sabre off the ring apron. Taichi attacks Naito from behind. Taichi whips Naito across the ring. Naito holds onto the ropes. Naito kicks Taichi in the face. Naito dropkicks Sabre off the apron. Naito hammers down on the right knee of Taichi. Naito dumps Taichi out of the ring. Tranquilo Pose. Suzuki Gun regroups on the outside.

Sabre and Sanada are tagged in. Sabre tries to kick Naito. Sabre applies a side headlock. Sanada whips Sabre across the ring. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Sanada with a basement dropkick. Drop Toe Hold/Low Dropkick Combination. Sanada stands on Sabre’s ribs. Sanada hammers down on the back of Sabre’s neck. Sanada punches Sabre in the back. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito repeatedly stomps on Sabre’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Naito applies The Puma Blanca. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada stomps on Sabre’s chest. Sanada applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Sanada with the elbow drop for a one count. Sanada applies a front face lock. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito with a double axe handle strike. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito applies the cravate. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Taichi drops Naito with The RoundHouse Kick. Sabre tags in Taichi. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi with The Hook Kick. Taichi shoves Sanada off the apron. Taichi kicks Naito out of the ring. Taichi repeatedly whips Naito into the steel barricade. Taichi is choking Naito with his boot. Taichi rolls Naito back into the ring. Taichi stomps on the left shoulder of Naito. Taichi applies a hammerlock. Taichi sends Naito shoulder first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Sabre wraps the left shoulder of Naito around the middle rope. Taichi starts choking Naito. Taichi tags in Sabre.

Sabre wrenches on the left arm of Naito. Sabre stomps on the left shoulder of Naito. Sabre tags in Taichi. Choke Hold Party. Red Shoes admonishes Suzuki Gun. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre toys around with Naito. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Naito with heavy bodyshots. Naito with forearm shivers. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito repeatedly kicks Sabre in the face. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito follows that with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Naito tags in Sanada. Taichi kicks Sanada in the gut. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks Taichi to the floor. Sabre goes for a snap mare takeover, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Sabre. Sanada rocks Sabre with a forearm smash. Sanada blocks a boot from Sabre. Sanada with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Sanada with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sabre kicks Sanada across the ring. Rollup Exchange. Sanada blocks a boot from Sanada. Sanada denies The Overhead Wrist Kick. Sanada goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Sabre gets his knees up in the air. Sabre applies The Triangle Choke. Sabre denies The TKO. Sabre drives Sanada shoulder first into the canvas. Sabre tags in Taichi.

Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Taichi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Sanada in the back. Sanada is pissed. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Running Boot Exchange. Sanada uppercuts Taichi. Taichi with a Mid-Kick. Sanada with The Rolling Elbow. Taichi drops Sanada with The Kamagiri. Sabre attacks Naito on the outside. Sanada avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Sanada applies Skull End. Taichi goes for The Black Mephisto, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Taichi with The RoundHouse Kick. Taichi goes for The Last Ride, but Sanada counters with The Hurricanrana. Sanada hits The TKO. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Taichi in the gut. Naito punches Taichi in the back. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Taichi. Combination Cabron. Naito puts Taichi on the top turnbuckle. Naito with clubbing blows to Taichi’s back. Naito with an Avalanche FrankenSteiner for a two count.

Naito applies a hammerlock. Taichi denies Gloria. Sabre with a Running Uppercut. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Sabre. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Taichi’s head. Naito ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Naito’s neck. Sabre kicks out the legs of Sanada. Sanad denies The PK. Sanada with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Taichi kicks Sanada in the gut. Taichi with the irish whip. Sanada decks Taichi with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Taichi. Taichi rocks Sanada with a forearm smash. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Naito. Taichi kicks Naito in the face. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito drops Taichi with The Satellite DDT. Taichi responds with The Back Drop Driver. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre toys around with Naito. Sabre with three uppercuts. Naito kicks the left knee of Sabre. Sabre with a drop toe hold. Sabre cranks on Naito’s neck. Naito side steps Sabre into the turnbuckle pad. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Sanada dropkicks Sabre. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Belly to Back Suplex/Jackknife Hold Combination for a two count.

Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Naito hits The Esperanza for a two count. Naito goes for The Destino, but Sabre counters with The Cobra Twist. Taichi has Sanada in The Stretch Plum. Naito puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre repeatedly kicks Naito in the face. Sabre with clubbing mid-kicks. Naito denies The PK. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito with a flying forearm smash. Naito denies The Zack Driver. Sabre with The Bridging Dragon Suplex for a two count. Taichi starts choking Sanada. Sanada with forearm shivers. Taichi Chokeslams Sanada. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Naito negates The Zack Mephisto. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Taichi connects with The Last Ride. Sabre blasts Naito with The PK for a two count. Taichi rips off his pants. Taichi goes for The SuperKick, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Sabre goes for The Zack Driver, but Naito counters with The Destino for a two count. Sanada lands The Muto MoonSault. Sanada gets Taichi trapped in Skull End. Naito plants Sabre with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, Tetsuya Naito & Sanada via Pinfall

