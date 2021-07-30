NJPW Summer Struggle Results 7/30/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Satoshi Kojima, Yuji Nagata, and Tiger Mask vs. Togi Makabe, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Uemura In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tsuji Spears Kojima. Uemura dropkicks Tiger Mask. Forearm Exchange. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Tsuji kicks Kojima in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Dropkick. Tsuji repeatedly stomps on Kojima’s chest. Tsuji bodyslams Kojima. Tsuji with a SomerSault Senton. Tsuji delivers Mount Tsuji for a two count. Tsuji unloads four knife edge chops. Second Forearm Exchange. Kojima tags in Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with Two Dropkicks. Tiger Mask stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Tiger Mask kicks Tsuji in the back for a two count. Tiger Mask applies a front face lock. Tiger Mask tags in Nagata. Nagata kicks Tsuji in the ribs. Nagata with the arm-ringer. Nagata clears the ring. Makabe is pissed. Nagata kicks Tsuji in the gut. Nagata with a forearm smash. Nagata with another arm-ringer. Nagata sends Tsuji to the corner. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Nagata kicks Tsuji in the back. Nagata kicks Makabe off the ring apron. The referee is trying to calm down Makabe. Nagata tags in Kojima.

Kojima repeatedly stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Kojima drops Tsuji with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Kojima with the lateral press for a two count. Kojima drives his knee into the midsection of Tsuji. Kojima slams Tsuji’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Kojima tags in Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with Two Mid-Kicks. Tiger Mask applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Nagata rocks Uemura with a forearm smash. Nagata dumps Uemura out of the ring. Tiger Mask repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Tsuji. Tsuji denies The Tiger Driver. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tsuji dropkicks Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with a elbow drop. Tiger Mask slaps Tsuji in the face. Tiger Mask drives his knee into the midsection of Tsuji. Tsuji bodyslams Tiger Mask. Makabe and Nagata are tagged in. Makabe drops Nagata with a shoulder tackle. Makabe knocks Kojima off the apron. Third Forearm Exchange. Makabe with the irish whip. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount.

Nagata denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Makabe clotheslines Nagata for a two count. Makabe goes for a Running Lariat, but Nagata counters with The Exploder Suplex. Nagata tags in Kojima. Kojima kicks Makabe in the gut. Kojima with a straight right hand. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Makabe delivers The Western Lariat. Makabe tags in Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Kojima reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Uemura with a flying forearm smash. Uemura with a Corner Dropkick. Uemura follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Kojima denies The Double Overhook Suplex. Kojima kicks Uemura in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Tsuji drops Kojima with a running shoulder tackle. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Double Toe Kick to Makabe. Double Irish Whip. Makabe with The Double Clothesline. Uemura applies a wrist lock. Kojima with a Western Lariat. Uemura avoids The Lariat. Uemura connects with The Double Overhook Suplex for a two count. Uemura with forearm shivers. Kojima plants Uemura with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Satoshi Kojima, Yuji Nagata, and Tiger Mask via Pinfall

Second Match: Kazuchika Okada & Roppongi 3K vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Master Wato In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

SHO and Master Wato will start things off. Shadow kickboxing display. Sho applies a waist lock. Wato decks Sho with a back elbow smash. Sho drops Wato with a shoulder tackle. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Sho launches Wato over the top rope. Wato avoids the leg sweep. Wato with a Roundhouse Kick. Sho avoids The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Sho kicks Wato in the gut. Wato leapfrogs over Sho. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Sho. Wato with a back hand. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato knocks Okada and Yoh off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Wato with a running elbow smash. Taguchi with a Running Hip Attack. Helluva Kick/Sliding Dropkick Combination. Wato hammers down on the back of Sho’s neck. Wato with a knee lift. Taguchi stands on the middle turnbuckle. Sho dropkicks Taguchi to the floor. Wato punches Sho in the back. Sho drops down on the canvas. Drop Toe Hold/Sliding Dropkick Combination. Double Dropkick to Tenzan. Sho stomps on Wato’s chest. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with combination kicks for a two count. Sho applies a front face lock. Yoh tags himself in.

Yoh kicks Wato in the ribs. Following a snap mare takeover, Yoh applies a rear chin lock. Yoh transitions into a Figure Four Headlock. Taguchi with a hip smash. Sho kicks Taguchi in the gut. Sho dumps Taguchi out of the ring. Yoh stomps on Wato’s chest. Yoh slams Wato’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Yoh tags in Okada. Okada with a NeckBreaker. Okada with a Falling HeadButt for a two count. Okada follows that with a Vertical Suplex. Okada mocks Tenzan. Okada slams Wato’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Okada tags in Sho. Sho repeatedly stomps on Wato’s chest. Wato is displaying his fighting spirit. Wato with forearm shivers. Sho with a running knee lift. Sho kicks Taguchi off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Wato side steps Sho into a turnbuckle pad. Wato with a Running Hurricanrana. Sho kicks Wato in the gut. Wato creates distance with The Leg Lariat. Okada and Tenzan are tagged in. Tenzan drops Okada with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan kicks Okada in the gut. Tenzan HeadButts Okada. Tenzan is lighting up Okada’s chest. Tenzan with the irish whip. Tenzan levels Okada with The Body Avalanche. Tenzan drills Okada with The BrainBuster for a two count.

Tenzan stomps on Okada’s back. Tenzan HeadButts Okada. Okada denies The Anaconda Buster. Okada applies The Money Clip. Tenzan backs Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Okada kicks Tenzan in the face. Tenzan hits The Mountain Bomb. Tenzan tags in Taguchi. Hip Attack Party. Okada drops Taguchi with The Flapjack. Okada tags in Yoh. Yoh dropkicks Taguchi. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a flying forearm smash. Yoh pops back on his feet. Taguchi kicks Yoh in the gut. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Yoh counters with The Atomic Drop. Yoh dropkicks Taguchi to the floor. Yoh with The Slingshot Pescado. Yoh rolls Taguchi back into the ring. Yoh with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Taguchi denies The Direct Drive. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Taguchi. Standing Switch Exchange. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Sho with a running shoulder tackle. Tenzan clotheslines Sho. Okada drops Tenzan with The Big Boot. Taguchi with a Flying Hip Attack. Taguchi denies The SuperKick. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taguchi with a GourdBuster. Taguchi connects with The Bomaye for a two count. Wato dumps Sho out of the ring. Wato with The Slingshot Pescado. Yoh negates The Dodon. Rollup Exchange. Yoh goes for The Bridging O’Connor Roll, but Taguchi counters with The Five Star Clutch Gaesino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Master Wato via Pinfall

Third Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. Chase Owens & Gedo

Owens attacks Gedo before the bell rings. Owens blinds Tanahashi with the spray. Gedo dumps Tanahashi out of the ring. Owens repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Owens slams Yano’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Owens continues to stomp on Yano’s chest. Owens starts choking Yano in the corner. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano side steps Owens into the exposed steel. Yano removed another turnbuckle pad. Owens punches Yano in the back. Yano continues to whip Owens and Gedo into the exposed steel. Tanahashi in the gut. Bullet Club whips Tanahashi and Yano into the exposed steel. Gedo stomps on Tanahashi’s back. The referee has lost complete control of the match.

Owens is throwing haymakers at Yano. Owens rolls Yano back into the ring. Owens stomps on Yano’s chest. Gedo gives Owens the microphone. Owens wants Yano to say, I Quit. Owens applies The STF. Yano refuses to quit. Owens applies the greco roman throat hold. Owens with two fist drops. Gedo stomps on the midsection of Yano. Gedo rakes the eyes of Yano. Gedo taunts Tanahashi. Gedo kicks Yano in the face. Gedo slams Yano’s head on the left boot of Owens. Gedo tags in Owens. Following a snap mare takeover, Owens dropkicks the back of Yano’s head. Yano with forearm shivers. Owens nails Yano with a throat thrust. Owens denies The Inverted Atomic Drop. Short-Arm Reversal by Yano. Yano pulls Owens down to the mat. Yano tags in Tanahashi. Owens begs for mercy. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash.

Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Tanahashi with a gut punch. Tanahashi bodyslams Owens. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Owens avoids The SlingBlade. Tanahashi denies The Vertical Suplex. Owens delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi with an open hand palm strike. Owens kicks Tanahashi in the face. Owens with The Pump Knee Strike. Owens tags in Gedo. Gedo decks Tanahashi with a JawBreaker. Gedo goes for The SuperKick, but Tanahashi blocks it. Tanahashi with rapid fire bodyshots. Tanahashi uppercuts Gedo. Gedo reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Owens trips Tanahashi from the outside. Owens applies The Full Nelson Lock. Yano trips Gedo and Owens from the outside. Gedo avoids The SlingBlade. Gedo with an inside cradle for a two count. Gedo thrust kicks the midsection of Tanahashi. Gedo SuperKicks Tanahashi for a two count. Tanahashi negates The Gedo Clutch. Tanahashi with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi makes Gedo tap out to The Texas Cloverleaf.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Robbie Eagles vs. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Hirooki Goto and Taichi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Goto backs Taichi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Goto tells Taichi to bring it. Misfired Toe Kicks. Taichi starts choking Goto. Goto whips Taichi across the ring. Taichi holds onto the ropes. Taichi kicks Goto in the face. Goto drops Taichi with a shoulder tackle. Goto stomps on Taichi’s chest. Goto punches Taichi in the back. Goto with the irish whip. Side Step Display. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Ishii and Suzuki are tagged in. Suzuki shoves Ishii. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki with the irish whip. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki with a Running Boot. Ishii hulks up. Ishii rocks Suzuki with a forearm smash. Ishii dodges The Big Boot. Douki kicks Ishii in the back. Eagles kicks Douki in the gut. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Eagles. Eagles with a Running Hurricanrana. Eagles with a Spinning Heel Kick. Eagles peppers Suzuki with forearms. Eagles dropkicks Suzuki. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Chaos clears the ring. Ishii repeatedly stomps on Suzuki’s chest. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar.

All hell starts breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Suzuki sends Ishii back first into the steel barricade. Suzuki slaps Ishii in the chest. Suzuki applies The Ankle Lock. Taichi whips Hashi into the barricade. Suzuki applies the single leg crab. Ishii grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki tags in Douki. Triple Choke Hold. Douki wraps the right leg of Ishii around the middle rope. Douki dropkicks the right knee of Ishii for a two count. Douki tags in Taichi. Suzuki Gun abuses the referee’s five count. Choke Hold Party. Taichi drags Ishii to the corner. Taich tags in Sabre. Sabre stands on the right knee of Ishii. Sabre applies a toe and ankle hold. Sabre stomps on the right knee of Ishii. Sabre kicks Goto off the ring apron. Sabre with four uppercuts. Sabre tags in Suzuki. The referee continues to allow Suzuki Gun to do these triple chokes in the corner after tag outs. Suzuki toys around with Ishii. Third Forearm Exchange. Suzuki applies a front face lock. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Suzuki lands back on his feet. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Suzuki applies a side headlock. Ishii creates distance with The Back Drop Driver. Hashi and Sabre are tagged in.

Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Sabre. Sabre denies The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi drops Sabre with The Bunker Buster for a two count. Hashi knocks Taichi off the apron. Hashi sends Sabre to the corner. Hashi with a running chop. Sabre applies an arm-bar. Sabre with a wrist lock takedown. Sabre stomps on the right elbow of Hashi. Sabre repeatedly kicks the right shoulder of Hashi. Hashi is lighting up Sabre’s chest. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Hashi. Sabre applies The Kimura Lock. Hashi with a waist lock go-behind. Sabre kicks the right wrist of Hashi. Sabre denies The Ushigoroshi. Hashi SuperKicks Sabre. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Goto responds with The Ushigoroshi. Sabre denies The GTR. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Goto’s neck. Sabre blocks a lariat from Hashi. Sabre uppercuts Hashi. Hashi drops Sabre with a Lariat. Hashi tags in Eagles. Eagles unloads three mid-kicks. Eagles with a Flying Mid-Kick. Eagles with Two Running Meteora’s for a two count. Sabre avoids The 450 Splash.

Sabre with a Running Uppercut. Eagles responds with the backslide cover for a two count. Eagles blocks a boot from Sabre. Sabre denies The Turbo Backpack. Eagles goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Sabre counters with The Ankle Lock. Douki tags himself in. Douki repeatedly kicks the left knee of Eagles. Eagles wit a Spinning Back Kick. Douki denies The Standing Shiranui. Standing Switch Exchange. Douki with three sharp elbow strikes. Douki thrust kicks the midsection of Eagles. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki hits The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Douki with a running elbow smash. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Suuzki ducks a clothesline from Eagles. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Douki connects with The Day Break for a two count. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Suzuki Gun with a Kimura Lock/Stretch Plum Combination. Eagles puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki and Ishii are brawling on the outside. Douki with an inside cradle for a two count. Douki uppercuts Eagles. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Douki. Eagles delivers The Turbo Backpack. Eagles SuperKicks Douki. Eagles lands The 450 Splash. Eagles makes Douki tap out to The Ron Miller Special.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Robbie Eagles via Submission

Fifth Match: Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi vs. EVIL, El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, and Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Elimination Match

Shingo Takagi and EVIL will start things off. Togo immediately trips Takagi from the outside. EVIL attacks Takagi from behind. EVIL with clubbing axe handle strikes. EVIL rakes the eyes of Takagi. EVIL whips Takagi across the ring. Takagi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Takagi drops EVIL with a shoulder tackle. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. EVIL regroups on the outside. Naito and Takahashi are tagged in. Takahashi kicks Naito in the gut. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi whips Naito across the ring. Naito holds onto the ropes. Naito kicks Takahashi in the face. Naito ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Naito whips Takahashi across the ring. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Sanada stomps on Takahashi’s back. Double Irish Whip. Sanada with a Hip Toss. Naito with an elbow smash. Naito applies a front face lock. Bushi tags himself in. Bushi with a double sledge. Bushi wraps his t-shirt around Takahashi’s neck. Bushi slams Takahashi’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Bushi tags in Sanada. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Sanada hammers down on the left shoulder of Takahashi. Takagi tags himself in.

Takagi with a flying double axe handle strike. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi applies an arm-bar. Takagi transitions into a hammerlock. Naito tags himself in. Naito hammers down on the left shoulder of Takahashi. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Naito with a low dropkick for a two count. Naito applies a wrist lock. Bushi tags himself in. Bushi hammers down on the left wrist of Takahashi. Bushi drops Takahashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Takahashi starts biting Bushi’s fingers. Takahashi blocks a boot from Bushi. Takahashi sends Bushi face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick. EVIL clears the ring. All hell starts breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. EVIL wraps a cable chord around Takagi’s neck. Togo puts the boots to Bushi. EVIL removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishimori rolls Bushi back into the ring. Takahashi whips Bushi into the exposed steel. Takahashi tags in Ishimori. Back Rake Party. Phantasmo goes into the cover for a two count. Phantasmo applies a front face lock. Phantasmo tags in EVIL.

EVIL rakes the back of Bushi. EVIL knocks Sanada off the apron. Togo drives a chair into the midsection of Bushi. Naito tees off on Takahashi. Takahashi sends Naito chest first into the barricade. Takahashi rolls Bushi back into the ring. Bushi kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with The Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi argues with Red Shoes. Takahashi stomps on Bushi’s back. Bushi with forearm shivers. Takahashi answers with two knee lifts. Takahashi sends Bushi to the corner. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi hammers down on the back of Bushi’s neck. Bushi denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Bushi hits The Backstabber. Bushi tags in Takagi. Takagi blocks a boot from Takahashi. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with forearm shivers. Bullet Club attacks Takagi from behind. Double Irish Whip. Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi scores the elbow knockdown. Takagi bodyslams Ishimori. Takagi shoves Takahashi into Phantasmo. Takagi with a double clothesline.

Takagi gets distracted by EVIL. Takahashi drops Takagi with The Reverse DDT. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi denies The Vertical Suplex. Takahashi bites Takagi’s fingers. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takagi decks Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi delivers The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi bodyslams Takahashi. Togo runs interference. Takahashi sends Takagi to the ring apron. Takagi with a low bridge. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Takagi. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Takagi. Takagi denies The Pimp Juice. Takagi with The Death Valley Driver on the apron. Yujiro Takahashi has been eliminated. EVIL brings a chair into the ring. EVIL shoves Takagi off the apron. Shingo Takagi has been eliminated. EVIL tags in Ishimori.

Ishimori kicks Sanada in the gut. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Sanada catches Ishimori in mid-air. Sanada goes for a German Suplex, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Rollup Exchange. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Phantasmo rakes the back of Sanada. Phantasmo with a double leg takedown. Sanada gets Phantasmo trapped in The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a double low dropkick for a two count. Ishimori denies The TKO. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Sanada. Ishimori sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada dives over Ishimori. Ishimori with a ShotGun Meteora. Phantasmo with The Stinger Splash. Ishimori knocks Naito off the apron. Sanada denies The Assisted CodeBreaker. Sanada dumps Ishimori over the top rope. Sanada punches Phantasmo in the jaw. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori muscles Sanada over the top rope. Forearm Exchange. Sanada applies Skull End. Sanada dumps Ishimori off the apron. Taiji Ishimori has been eliminated.

Phantasmo is throwing haymakers at Sanada. Phantasmo repeatedly kicks Sanada in the chest. Phantasmo stomps on the right foot of Sanada. Phantasmo rakes the back of Sanada. That made Sanada fall off the apron, so he’s eliminated. Naito rakes the back of Phantasmo. Phantasmo skins the cat. Naito with forearm shivers. Phantasmo uses Ishimori for leverage. Naito sweeps out legs of Phantasmo. Naito dropkicks Phantasmo off the apron. El Phantasmo has been eliminated. Naito punches EVIL. EVIL delivers the low blow. EVIL repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Naito. Naito clings onto the bottom rope using his feet. Togo is raining down haymakers. EVIL shoves Naito off the apron. Tetsuya Naito has been eliminated. EVIL kicks Bushi in the gut. EVIL sends Bushi to the corner.

Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. EVIL denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. EVIL goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Bushi counters with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. EVIL denies The CodeBreaker. Bushi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi gets distracted by Togo. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi drops EVIL with The DDT for a two count. Bushi applies a wrist lock. EVIL whips Bushi into the exposed steel. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. EVIL connects with Darkness Falls for a two count. Bushi negates Everything Is EVIL. Bushi rolls EVIL over for a two count. Bushi delivers The Rewind Kick. Bushi with The CodeBreaker. Togo continues to run interference. EVIL scores another low blow. EVIL gets distracted by Takagi. Bushi dumps EVIL over the top rope to the floor to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi via OTTR

