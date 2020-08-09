NJPW Summer Struggle Results 8/9/20

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Yujiro Takahashi & Gedo w/Jado vs. Gabriel Kidd & Yuya Uemura

Takahashi and Kidd will start things off. Takahashi kicks Kidd in the gut. Takahashi applies a side headlock. Kidd reverses the hold. Takahashi starts biting Kidd’s hand. Takahashi paint brushes Kidd. Takahashi drops Kidd with a forearm smash. Takahashi kicks Kidd in the gut. Takahashi whips Kidd across the ring. Kidd ducks under two clotheslines from Takahashi. Kidd with a shoulder tackle. Gedo kicks Kidd in the face. Uemura is throwing forearms at Gedo. Double Irish Whip. Two Double Elbow Knockdowns. Takahashi regroups on the outside. Kidd with a knife edge chop. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Takahashi whips Uemura into the steel barricade. Gedo whips Kidd with the leather strap.

Takahashi rolls Kidd back into the ring. Takahashi toys around with Kidd. Takahashi bodyslams Kidd. Takahashi talks smack to Kidd. Kidd with forearm shivers. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Kidd. Takahashi with a Side Walk Slam. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi dumps Kidd out of the ring. Jado applies a front face lock. Gedo repeatedly whips Kidd with the leather strap. Gedo kicks Kidd in the face. Gedo tosses Kidd back inside the ring. Takahashi hooks both legs for a two count. Takahashi tags in Gedo. Gedo repeatedly stomps on Kidd’s chest. Gedo rakes the eyes of Kidd. Gedo pulls Kidd down to the mat. Gedo with a knee drop for a two count. Gedo applies a rear chin lock. Kidd with heavy bodyshots. Kidd decks Gedo with a JawBreaker. Gedo stops Kidd in his tracks. Gedo whips Kidd across the ring. Kidd kicks Gedo in the chest. Gedo kicks Kidd in the face. Kidd creates distance with a running elbow smash.

Kidd tags in Uemura. Uemura knocks Takahashi off the apron. Uemura with forearm shivers. Gedo delivers an eye poke. Uemura dropkicks Gedo. Uemura with the irish whip. Uemura with a Corner Dropkick. Gedo negates The Double OverHook Suplex. Gedo bites Uemura’s forehead. Gedo tags in Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Uemura in the gut. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Kidd dropkicks Takahashi. Kidd blasts Gedo off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Two Running Elbow Smashes. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Uemura applies a waist lock. Takahashi with three sharp elbow strikes. Uemura answers with a forearm smash. Uemura with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Jado. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Uemura connects with The Double OverHook Suplex for a two count. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Gedo breaks the submission hold. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi plants Uemura with Pimp Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yujiro Takahashi & Gedo via Pinfall

Second Match: Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, and Yota Tsuji vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Satoshi Kojima, and Yuji Nagata In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Nagata and Tsuji will start things off. Tsuji runs into Nagata. Forearm Exchange. Nagata with a Big Boot. Tsuji drops Nagata with a shoulder tackle. Nagata answers with another Big Boot. Honma and Taguchi are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taguchi applies a side headlock. Honma whips Taguchi across the ring. Taguchi runs into Honma. Honma tells Taguchi to bring it. Shoulder Block Exchange. Honma drives his knee into the midsection of Taguchi. Honma applies a side headlock. Honma drops Taguchi with a shoulder tackle. Second Forearm Exchange. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma with clubbing axe handle strikes in the corner. Honma is lighting up Taguchi’s chest. Taguchi calls a timeout. Honma applies a wrist lock. Honma with the irish whip. Taguchi decks Honma with a back elbow smash. Taguchi with Two Seated Sentons. Taguchi goes for a Flying Seated Senton, but Honma gets his feet up in the air. Honma goes for The Kokeshi HeadButt, but Taguchi ducks out of the way. Taguchi mocks Honma. Taguchi delivers The Kokeshi HeadButt. Taguchi knocks Makabe and Tsuji off the ring apron. Taguchi tags in Kojima.

Kojima kicks Honma in the gut. Kojima with a straight right hand. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Kojima with a Running Elbow Drop. Kojima with a series of lateral presses. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Honma’s back. Kojima tags in Nagata. Nagata is putting the boots to Honma. Nagata with the irish whip. Nagata delivers The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Nagata kicks Honma in the back. Nagata with a Running Boot to Makabe. Nagata blasts Tsuji off the apron. Nagata with clubbing mid-kicks. Honma hammers down on the left knee of Nagata. Nagata with a straight boot. Nagata with an open palm strike. Honma creates distance with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma tags in Makabe. Makabe drops Nagata with a shoulder tackle. Makabe clears the ring. Makabe with forearm shivers. Kojima drives his knee into the midsection of Makabe. Makabe reverses out of the irish whip from Kojima. Makabe with three corner clotheslines. Makabe transition into a corner mount. Makabe hits The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Makabe applies a waist lock. Nagata with three sharp elbow strikes. Makabe with a forearm smash. Makabe punches Nagata in the back. Nagata with a Big Boot. Nagata follows that with an Exploder Suplex.

Nagata tags in Kojima. Kojima knocks Tsuji off the apron. Kojima kicks Makabe in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Makabe clotheslines Kojima. Makabe tags in Tsuji. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji sends Kojima to the corner. Tsuji with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tsuji bodyslams Kojima. Tsuji with a SomerSault Senton. Tsuji follows that with a Standing Frog Splash for a two count. Tsuji goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kojima lands back on his feet. Kojima kicks Tsuji in the gut. Kojima connects with The Koji Cutter for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Double boot into the midsection of Kojima. Tsuji with a Running Dropkick. GBH with a Double Lariat. Tsuji Spears Kojima for a two count. Pier six brawl on the outside. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Kojima escapes the hold. Kojima with forearm shivers. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Tsuji rolls Kojima over for a two count. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Kojima plants Tsuji with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ryusuke Taguchi, Satoshi Kojima, and Yuji Nagata via Pinfall

Third Match: Shingo Takagi & Sanada vs. Minoru Suzuki & Douki

Pre-Match Suzuki Gun Attack. Douki is choking Sanada with his boot. Suzuki whips Takagi into the steel barricade. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Douki. Sanada blocks a boot from Douki. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Douki denies The Paradise Lock. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Sanada sends Douki to the floor. Sanada with a SlingShot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Suzuki talks smack to Takagi. Sanada rolls Douki back into the ring. Sanada applies a front face lock. Sanada tags in Takagi. Takagi with a clubbing axe handle strike. Takagi bodyslams Douki. Takagi applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Takagi knocks Suzuki off the ring apron. Takagi with a Senton Splash for a two count. Takagi drags Douki to the corner. Takagi tags in Sanada. Wish Bone Attack. Sanada stomps on Douki’s chest. Sanada punches Douki in the back. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Suzuki kicks Sanada int he back. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar.

All hell starts breaking loose. Suzuki with a Running Boot to Takagi. Douki dumps Sanada out of the ring. Suzuki Gun repeatedly whips LIJ into the steel barricades. Suzuki delivers multiple chair shots. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Takagi’s back. Suzuki stands on the back of Takagi’s neck. Sanada gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Douki applies an illegal choke. Douki tags in Suzuki. Open Hand Chop Exchange. Suzuki slaps Sanada in the face. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Suzuki applies a rear chin lock. Takagi breaks up the submission hold. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Douki attacks Sanada behind the referee’s back. Suzuki tags in Douki. Douki kicks Sanada in the gut. Douki goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada blocks it. Douki rakes the eyes of Sanada. Sanada kicks Douki in the chest. Sanada dives over Douki. Sanada with a Leaping Hurricanrana. Douki tags in Suzuki. Suzuki stops Sanada in his tracks. Suzuki whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Suzuki. Sanada tags in Takagi.

Takagi drops Suzuki with a shoulder tackle. Takagi blocks a boot from Suzuki. Takagi with two corner clotheslines. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi rams his boot across Suzuki’s face. Suzuki scores a gut punch. Suzuki with a knee lift. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki delivers The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki hits The PK for a one count. Suzuki toys around with Takagi. Second Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Takagi goes for Made In Japan, but Suzuki lands back on his feet. Suzuki with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Takagi counters with a Back Body Drop. Suzuki avoids The Sliding Lariat. Suzuki kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi decks Suzuki with a back elbow smash. Takagi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Suzuki counters with a front face lock. Suzuki tags in Douki. Douki with clubbing blows to Takagi’s back. Douki tugs on Takagi’s hair. Douki with Two Running Lariats, but Takagi refuses to go down. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with a Western Lariat. Takagi tags in Sanada.

Double Irish Whip. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi punches Douki in the back. Sanada kicks Douki in the chest. Dropkick/Back Drop Driver Combination. Sanada with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. The referee is distracted by Suzuki. Sanada goes for The TKO, but Douki lands back on his feet. Suzuki shoves the referee towards Sanada. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Suzuki kicks Takagi off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Douki with a running elbow smash. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki Gun with a Sliding Boot/PK Combination. Douki lands The SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi with a running short-arm clothesline. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Douki connects with Day Break for a two count. Douki goes for a WheelBarrow Suplex, but Sanada counters with a deep arm-drag. Sanada applies Skull End. Douki rolls Sanada over for a two count. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Douki. Sanada plants Douki with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi & Sanada via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Master Wato vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Tanahashi and Taichi will start things off. Never mind, Taichi tags in Sabre. Hand fighting. Tanahashi applies a wrist lock. Tanahashi transitions into a side headlock. Sabre whips Tanahashi across the ring. Tanahashi drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Tanahashi reverses the hold. Tanahashi with a Hip Toss. Tanahashi with a deep arm-drag. Tanahashi unloads a series of strikes. Tanahashi tells Sabre to get up. Sabre retreats to the corner. Tenzan and Desperado are tagged in. Desperado kicks Tenzan in the gut. Desperado with forearm shivers. Tenzan headbutts Desperado in the chest. Tenzan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Desperado rakes the eyes of Tenzan. Tenzan blocks a punch from Desperado. Tenzan drops Desperado with another Mongolian Chop.

Tenzan goes for The BrainBuster, but Kanemaru gets in the way. Wato with forearm shivers. Wato hammers down on the back of Kanemaru’s neck. Double Irish Whip. Kanemaru holds onto the ropes. Kanemaru sends Wato tumbling to the floor. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Tenzan. Suzuki Gun clears the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Taichi wraps a cable chord around Ibushi’s neck. Desperado whips Tenzan into the steel barricade. Taichi strangles Tenzan. Taichi rolls Tenzan back into the ring. Desperado with a Standing Frog Splash on the left leg of Tenzan. Desperado tags in Sabre. Sabre works on the left leg of Tenzan. Sabre drags Tenzan to the corner. Sabre tags in Taichi. Suzuki Gun are abusing the referee’s five count. Taichi taunts Ibushi. Taichi with Two Mongolian Chops. Taichi rakes the eyes of Tenzan. Tenzan creates distance with The Mountain Bomb.

Tenzan tags in Ibushi. Ibushi dives over Taichi. Ibushi knocks Sabre off the ring apron. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Taichi dodges The Mid-Kick. Ibushi with a Standing Corkscrew Splash for a two count. Ibushi applies a waist lock. Taichi decks Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Ibushi with a forearm smash. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Running Boot Exchange. Ibushi violently kick the left hamstring of Taichi. Taichi side steps Ibushi into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Desperado knocks Tanahashi and Tenzan off the apron. Ibushi with a Leaping Hurricanrana. Ibushi tags in Wato. Wato with forearm shivers. Kanemaru kicks Wato in the back. Taichi with a Choke Hold STO. Taichi tags in Kanemaru.

Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Kanemaru launches Wato over the top rope. Kanemaru shoves Wato off the apron. Wato with a shoulder block. Wato with a forearm smash. Wato follows that with a SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Combo Hamstring Kicks. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Kanemaru dropkicks Wato. Desperado continues to knock Tanahashi off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Kanemaru with a running elbow smash. Suzuki Gun with a Dropkick/Back Drop Driver Combination for a two count. Desperado dumps Tenzan out of the ring. Kanemaru with a running dropkick for a two count. Wato avoids Deep Impact. Kanemaru thrust kicks the midsection of Wato. Wato dropkicks Kanemaru.

Wato tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Desperado. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sabre runs interference. Taichi kicks the left hamstring of Tanahashi. Taichi kicks Tenzan off the apron. Sabre sends Tanahashi to the corner. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi follows that with The Buzzsaw Kick. Ibushi scores the elbow knockdown. Ibushi drops Taichi with a RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi connects with The Kamigoye. Tanahashi drops Kanemaru with an open palm strike. Golden Blade. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block to Sabre. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Wato lands The Tornillo. Tanahashi plants Kanemaru with The High Fly Flow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Master Wato via Pinfall

Fifth Match: EVIL & Taiji Ishimori w/Dick Togo vs. Tetsuya Naito & Bushi

Bullet Club attacks LIJ before the bell rings. EVIL hammers down on the right knee of Naito. Naito whips EVIL into the steel barricade. Naito is distracted by Togo. Naito kicks EVIL in the gut. Naito repeatedly whips EVIL into the barricade. Naito finally rolls EVIL back into the ring. Naito is putting the boots to EVIL. Naito is choking EVIL with his boot. The referee is trying to get Ishimori out of the ring. Naito whips EVIL across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Togo trips Naito from the outside. EVIL stomps on the right knee of Naito. EVIL applies a leg lock on the bottom rope. Togo attacks Naito behind the referee’s back. EVIL tags in Ishimori. Ishimori works on the left leg of Naito. Ishimori applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Ishimori hooks the outside leg for a two count. Ishimori tags in EVIL EVIL repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Naito. EVIL with an elbow drop. EVIL applies another leg lock. Naito grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

EVIL toys around with Naito. Natio with a forearm smash. Naito unloads Three Open Hand Chops. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Naito. EVIL goes for a Fisherman’s Buster, but Naito blocks it. EVIL with a forearm smash. Naito with a single leg dropkick. Bushi and Ishimori are tagged in. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Bushi with a Running Hurricanrana. Ishimori side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Ishimori’s chest. Bushi goes for a Fisherman’s NeckBreaker, but Ishimori blocks it. Forearm Exchange. Ishimori nails Bushi with The Pump Kick. Bushi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with a HandSpring RoundHouse Kick. Ishimori tags in EVIL. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Bushi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Bushi drops EVIL with a DDT. Bushi tags in Naito.

Naito with a straight right hand. Naito kicks EVIL in the gut. Naito punches EVIL in the back. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of EVIL. Combination Cabron. Naito repeatedly stomps on EVIL’s chest. Naito continues to shove down the referee. Naito with a low dropkick. EVIL goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies The Pluma Blanca. EVIL refuses to quit. Togo runs interference. Naito goes for Gloria, but EVIL blocks it. EVIL throws the right leg of Naito into the referee’s hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Naito. EVIL connects with Darkness Falls for a two count. EVIL goes for Everything Is EVIL, but Bushi counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi with a BackStabber to Ishimori. EVIL rakes the eyes of Bushi. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Bushi hits The CodeBreaker. Naito follows that with a jackknife cover for a two count. Ishimori whips Bushi into the steel barricade. EVIL shoves Naito into the referee. Togo begs for mercy. EVIL delivers the low blow. Togo tugs on Naito’s hair. Bullet Club stats ganging up on Naito. Hiromu Takahashi storms into the ring to make the save. Takahashi SuperKicks EVIL. Ishimori whips Takahashi across the ring. Takahashi dropkicks Ishimori. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack which causes the disqualification.

Winner: EVIL & Taiji Ishimori via Disqualification

Sixth Match: Kazuchika Okada, SHO, and Toru Yano vs. Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and Yoshi Hashi For The Vacated NEVER-OpenWeight 6-Man Tag Team Championship

Okada and Hashi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada backs Hashi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Hashi with a forearm smash. Hashi hammers down on the back of Okada’s neck. Hashi unloads three knife edge chops. Okada with a Big Boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a Sliding Boot. Okada tags in Sho. Team Okada gangs up on Hashi. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi holds onto the ropes. Hashi kicks Sho in the face. Hashi brings Sho to the blue corner. Hashi tags in Goto. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sho applies a side headlock. Goto reverses the hold. Sho whips Goto across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Goto goes for a Counter Hip Toss, but Sho blocks it. Sho buries his knee into the midsection of Goto. Sho drops Goto with a shoulder tackle. Sho applies a waist lock. Goto with a series of back elbow smashes. Sho drops down on the canvas. Sho dropkicks Goto. Goto answers with a running shoulder tackle. Hashi and Ishii clears the ring. Team Goto gangs up on Sho.

Goto with a corner clothesline. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Mid-Kick. Hashi SuperKicks Sho. Goto stomps on Sho’s back. Goto with a high elbow smash. Goto slams Sho’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Goto tags in Ishii. Sho with forearm shivers. Goto attacks Sho from behind. Ishii unloads six knife edge chops. Sho answers with another round of forearms. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Ishii tells Sho to bring it. Sho with an open hand chop. Ishii backs Sho into the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishii with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Ishii tags in Hashi. Ishii taunts Okada. Red Shoes is trying to calm down Okada and Yano. Ishii drops Sho with a forearm smash. Hashi has Sho draped across the top rope. Hashi dropkicks Sho’s back for a two count. Hashi tags in Goto. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Goto applies a rear chin lock. Sho with elbows into the midsection of Goto. Goto with a knee lift. Goto drops Sho with a Mid-Kick. Goto repeatedly stomps on Sho’s chest. Goto is choking Sho with his boot. Goto with the irish whip. Sho side steps Goto into the turnbuckle pad. Sho goes for a German Suplex, but Goto blocks it. Sho with a Delayed Vertical Suplex. Ishii and Hashi knocks Okada and Yano off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Sho creates distance with The Double Spear. Sho tags in Yano.

Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano ducks a clothesline from Goto. Yano throws the turnbuckle pad at Goto. Yano rolls Goto over for a two count. Yano tries to hit Goto with the turnbuckle pad. Goto kicks Yano in the gut. Yano avoids the exposed steel. Goto whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano is distracted by Hashi. Goto with a clubbing axe handle strike. Goto with the irish whip. Goto follows that with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto hits The Saito Suplex for a two count. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Yano lands back on his feet. Yano kicks Goto in the gut. Goto with a running clothesline. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi with a running elbow smash. Yano ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Yano applies a waist lock. Hashi decks Yano with a back elbow smash. Yano tugs on Hashi’s hair. Hashi with a forearm smash. Yano pulls Hashi down to the mat. Yano tags in Okada. Forearm Exchange. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Hashi whips Okada across the ring. Okada ducks under a chop from Hashi. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada plays to the crowd. Okada knocks Ishii off the apron. Okada sends Hashi to the corner. Okada with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Okada kicks Hashi in the gut. Okada drops Hashi with a DDT. Okada goes for a TombStone PileDriver, but Hashi lands back on his feet. Hashi with a waist lock go-behind. Hashi eats a back elbow smash from Okada. Okada uppercuts Hashi. Hashi responds with The Head Hunter.

Team Goto clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Hashi with a running elbow smash. Two Corner Clotheslines. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Okada. Goto clotheslines the back of Okada. Hashi with The CodeBreaker. Ishii follows that with a Release German Suplex. Hashi connects with The Diving Head Hunter for a two count. Hashi goes for Karma, but Okada blocks it. Sho dropkicks Hashi. Ishii drops Sho with a shoulder tackle. Yano shoves Ishii into the exposed steel. Goto clotheslines Yano. Okada hits The FlapJack. Hashi SuperKicks Okada. Okada dropkicks Hashi. Okada with The TombStone PileDriver. Okada applies The Cobra Clutch. Hashi refuses to quit. Ishii breaks up the submission hold. Sho kicks Ishii out of the ring. Okada grabs the right wrist of Hashi. Okada with a short-arm clotheslines. Okada maintains wrist control. Hashi with a Western Lariat. Okada with The Big Boot. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Okada. Hashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Okada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Hashi applies The Full Nelson. Okada negates Karma. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Okada dropkicks Hashi.

Ishii and Sho are tagged in. Sho with three running clotheslines, but Ishii refuses to go down. Second Forearm Exchange. Sho ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Sho goes for The Spear, but Ishii counters with a Vertical Suplex. Sho rises back on his feet. Sho Spears Ishii. Combination Kicks. Sho SuperKicks Ishii. Sho goes for a Deadlift German Suplex, but Goto gets in the way. Third Forearm Exchange. Yano tugs on Goto’s hair. Goto with a forearm smash. Yano whips Goto into the exposed steel. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop to Ishii. Yano catapults Ishii into the exposed steel. Sho with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Sho goes for a PowerBomb, but Ishii blocks it. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Ishii repeatedly kicks Sho in the face. Sho unload Three Mid-Kicks. Ishii answer with a blistering chop. Okada with a Running Boot to Ishii. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Sho. Hashi hits The BackStabber.

Ishii PowerBombs Sho for a two count. Sho blocks a lariat from Ishii. Ishii HeadButts Sho. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Ishii with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Goto kicks Yano out of the ring. Ishii is fired up. Sho negates The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Ishii HeadButts Sho. Ishii goes for a Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but Sho counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Goto breaks up the submission hold. Goto and Yano are brawling on the outside. Sho with clubbing arm-ringers. Sho connects with The Bridging Straight Jacket German Suplex for a two count. Sho drops Ishii with a Running Lariat. Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but Ishii counters with a Back Body Drop. Sho with a running clothesline. Team Goto responds with a SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Hashi with a Running Meteora. Ishii hits The Sliding Lariat fore a two count. Pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Ishii delivers another Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Ishii plants Sho with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: New NEVER OpenWeight 6-Man Tag Team Champions, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

