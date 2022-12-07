NJPW Super Jr. Tag League Results 12/7/22

Sasebo City General Ground Gymnasium

Nagasaki, Japan

First Match: Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima vs. Kosei Fujita & Oskar Leube

Yuto Nakashima and Oskar Leube will start things off. Forearm Exchange. Nakashima with a double leg takedown. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Leube’s chest. Ground and Pound Exchange. Leube repeatedly stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Nakashima scores the ankle pick. Nakashima applies a Knee Bar. Leube grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima tags in Oiwa. Oiwa knocks Fujita off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a one count. Oiwa stomps on Leube’s back. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Leube. Oiwa applies The Heel Hook. Leube grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa applies a front face lock. Nakashima tags himself in. Nakashima kicks the left hamstring of Leube. Nakashima with a single leg takedown. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Leube. Nakashima applies The Heel Hook. Fujita breaks up the submission hold. Nakashima blasts Fujita off the apron. Nakashima with a forearm smash. Nakashima tags in Oiwa.

Oiwa stomps on the left hamstring of Leube. Oiwa applies the single leg crab. Leube grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa stomps on the left knee of Leube. Second Forearm Exchange. Leube with a Back Body Drop. Leube tags in Fujita. Fujita dropkicks Oiwa. Fujita knocks Nakashima off the apron. Fujita with a forearm smash. Oiwa reverses out of the irish whip from Fujita. Fujita ducks a clothesline from Oiwa. Fujita drops Oiwa with a running shoulder tackle. Chop Exchange. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita sends Oiwa to the corner. Fujita with a leaping back elbow smash. Fujita with a deep arm-drag for a two count. Nakashima putting the boots to Fujita. Leube with clubbing blows to Nakashima’s back. Third Forearm Exchange. Nakashima kicks Leube out of the ring. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Fujita kicks Oiwa in the gut. Oiwa dropkicks Fujita. Oiwa whips Fujita across the ring. Oiwa with The Back Body Drop for a two count. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa sends Fujita to the corner. Oiwa with a Corner Dropkick. Fujita slaps Oiwa in the face. Fujita connects with The Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Fujita makes Oiwa tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Kosei Fujita & Oskar Leube via Submission

Second Match: Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer and El Desperado vs. Bad Luck Fale, Taiji Ishimori and Gedo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Desperado. Ishimori with a back elbow smash. Ishimori whips Desperado across the ring. Ishimori scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Forearm Exchange. Ishimori drives his knee into the midsection of Desperado. Desperado bodyslams Ishimori. Desperado stomps on Ishimori’s back. Ishimori clings onto the top rope. Archer grabs Ishimori from behind. Gedo trips Desperado from the outside. Fale grabs Desperado by his throat. Ishimori with The Pump Kick. All hell is breaking loose in Nagasaki. Ishimori drives Desperado face first into the steel ring post. Gedo is choking Suzuki with a steel chair. The referee is losing control of this match. Ishimori rolls Desperado back into the ring. Ishimori tags in Fale. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Fale stands on Desperado’s chest for a one count. Desperado is throwing haymakers at Fale. Fale with a throat thrust.

Fale with a forearm smash. Fale drags Desperado to the corner. Fale tags in Gedo. Gedo rakes the eyes of Desperado. Desperado starts swinging at the air. Gedo kicks Desperado in the gut. Gedo stomps on Desperado’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Gedo rams his boot across Desperado’s face. Gedo applies the greco roman throat hold. The referee is trying to calm down Suzuki. Gedo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori sends Desperado to the corner. Ishimori with a Corner Meteora. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori cranks on Desperado’s neck. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Desperado grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado goes for a Bodyslam, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori with a forearm smash. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Archer and Fale are tagged in.

Fale talks smack to Archer. Second Forearm Exchange. Double Throat Hold. Fale with heavy bodyshots. Fale is choking Archer in the corner. Fale with the irish whip. Archer side steps Fale into a turnbuckle pad. Archer with a running elbow smash. Archer tags in Suzuki. Suzuki kicks Fale in the gut. Suzuki kicks Fale in the face. Suzuki applies an arm-bar. Gedo tags himself in. Gedo with a running elbow smash. Fale levels Suzuki with The Body Avalanche. Gedo SuperKicks Suzuki. Fale with an elbow drop. Gedo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Archer kicks Fale in the gut. Archer with forearm shivers. Archer and Fale continues to choke each other. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Archer kicks Fale out of the ring. Suzuki rocks Gedo with a forearm smash. Desperado with a straight right hand. Desperado knocks Ishimori off the apron. Suzuki connects with The Gotch Style PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer and El Desperado via Pinfall

Third Match: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Sanada and Hiromu Takahashi vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Master Wato and Tomoaki Honma In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

LIJ attacks Hontai before the bell rings. Sanada stomps on the left hamstring of Yano. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. LIJ toys around with Yano. Sanada with a low dropkick. Sanada hammers down on the back of Yano’s neck. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito slams Yano’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Naito sends Yano to the corner. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Yano. Combination Cabron. Naito tags in Takahashi. Takahashi mocks Yano. Yano tugs on Takahashi’s hair. Short-Arm Reversal by Yano. Yano with a hair pull takedown. Yano tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi clears the ring. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Takahashi. Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Double Toe Kick to Tanahashi. Double Irish Whip. Tanahashi kicks Takagi in the chest. Tanahashi with Three Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Tanahashi is fired up. Tanahashi tags in Wato. Wato scores the elbow knockdown. Wato with The Big Boot. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Takahashi with a running elbow smash. Wato dropkicks Takahashi to the floor. Takahashi runs around Wato. Takahashi goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Wato cartwheels back onto his feet.

Takahashi dodges The PK. Takahashi sends Wato to the corner. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Wato leapfrogs over Takahashi. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Takahashi. Wato with a backhand. Wato with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Takahashi blocks The German Suplex. Wato blocks The Falcon Arrow. Wato ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi with a SitOut PowerBomb. Takagi and Honma are tagged in. Shoulder Block Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Takagi unloads a flurry of right jabs. Honma rocks Takagi with a forearm smash. Honma punches Takagi in the back. Honma with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Honma delivers The Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Honma unloads two knife edge chops. Takagi hammers down on the back of Honma’s neck. Honma HeadButts Takagi. Takagi decks Honma with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. LIJ clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Honma takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Sanada and Tomoaki Honma via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (10) TJ Perkins & Francesco Akira w/Gideon Grey vs. (2) Kushida & Kevin Knight In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

TJ Perkins and Kevin Knight will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Knight with a waist lock takedown. Knight applies a front face lock. Perkins gets back to a vertical base. Test Of Strength. Perkins with a top wrist lock takedown. Wrist Lock Exchange. Knight blocks The Headscissors Takeover. Knight unloads two knife edge chops. Knight whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins runs into Knight. Shoulder Block Exchange. Perkins kicks Knight in the gut. Knight leapfrogs over Perkins. Knight goes for a Hip Toss, but Perkins counters with The Cobra Twist. Perkins with a grounding cobra for a two count. Knight reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins delivers The Sacrifice. Akira tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Knight with a double shoulder tackle. Knight applies a wrist lock. Kushida tags himself in. Kushida and Knight works on the left wrist of Akira. Double Wrist Lock Takedown. Double Knee Drop. Knight with a drop toe hold. Kushida with a Running Shoulder Kick. Double Irish Whip. Kushida with a leaping back elbow smash. Knight with a Double Stinger Splash. Knight sends Perkins to the corner. Perkins dives over Knight. Akira with a Corner Dropkick. Akira hammers down on the back of Knight’s neck. Akira is choking Knight with his boot. Akira tags in Perkins.

Double Irish Whip. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Akira kicks Knight in the chest. Perkins kicks the left hamstring of Knight. Akira with a basement dropkick for a two count. Perkins drives his knee into Knight’s back. Perkins with two knee drops. Perkins applies a toe and ankle hold. Perkins blocks a boot from Knight. Knight with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Akira stops Knight in his tracks. Knight push kicks Akira towards the corner. Perkins knocks Kushida off the ring apron. Stereo Tarantulas. Perkins bodyslams Knight. Perkins with The Slingshot Senton. Perkins tags in Akira. Knight dropkicks Akira off Perkins shoulders. Knight tags in Kushida. Kushida with a flying tomahawk chop. Kushida repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Akira. Akira reverses out of the irish whip from Kushida. Kushida with a Running Crossbody Block. Kushida ducks a clothesline from Akira. Kushida with an Overhead Kick. Perkins kicks Kushida in the gut. Kushida with a Hip Toss. Kushida with a Cartwheel Dropkick. Akira blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Kushida reverses out of the irish whip from Akira. Akira goes for The Sunset Flip, but Kushida counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Akira puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kushida with an arm-ringer. Akira avoids The Running Shoulder Kick. Akira with a knife edge chop. Kushida with a forearm smash. Akira SuperKicks Kushida. Kushida drops Akira with The Shotei. Kushida tags in Knight.

Knight sends Akira to the corner. Corner Clothesline/Apron Enzuigiri Combination. Knight puts Akira on the top turnbuckle. Kushida with a Handspring Kick to Akira. Kushida fights out of the electric chair position. Kushida applies The Kimura Lock. Knight with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Knight hits The Leaping DDT for a two count. Kushida dumps Perkins out of the ring. Akira blocks The Double Vertical Suplex. Akira with a chop/forearm combination. Double Knee Lift. Double Irish Whip. Perkins with a Double Bulldog. Perkins blocks a boot from Knight. Perkins with a Leg Capture Suplex. Kushida with a straight right hand. Akira with a Half & Half Suplex. Knight follows that with a sliding shoulder tackle. Forearm Exchange. Uppercut Exchange. Knight with forearm shivers. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Knight. Perkins SuperKicks Knight. Knight dropkicks Perkins. Knight pops back on his feet. Perkins dives over Knight. Perkins drops Knight with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Perkins ascends to the top turnbuckle. Perkins gets Knight tied up in the tree of woe. Assisted Coast to Coast Dropkick. Perkins connects with The Mamba Splash for a two count. Kushida unloads a flurry of strikes. Flapjack/X-Factor Combination. United Empire plants Knight with The 2/2 to pickup the victory.

Winner: TJ Perkins & Francesco Akira via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (10) Lio Rush & YOH vs. (6) Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Lio Rush and Clark Connors will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Connors with a waist lock takedown. Front Face Lock Exchange. Connors drives his knee into the midsection of Rush. Connors applies a side headlock. Rush whips Connors across the ring. Connors drops Rush with a shoulder tackle. Rush drops down on the canvas. Rush runs around Connors. Rush makes Connors run the ropes. Rush ducks a clothesline from Connors. Rush kicks Connors in the gut. Rush with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Rush applies a wrist lock. Rush tags in Yoh. Double Irish Whip. Double Toe Kick. Connors dodges The Scissors Kick. Connors ducks a clothesline from Yoh. Connors with a double shoulder tackle. Connors uppercuts Yoh. Corner Hip Attack Party. Taguchi climbs up to the middle turnbuckle. Yoh sends Connors face first into Taguchi’s backside. Rush with a leaping clothesline. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Yoh counters with The Atomic Drop. Yoh bodyslams Taguchi. Chaos has Taguchi upside down in the corner. Assisted Rolling HeadButt.

Yoh applies The Paradise Lock on the bottom rope. Yoh kicks Connors in the gut. Yoh with a forearm smash. Yoh kicks Connors in the gut. Yoh tags in Rush. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Assisted Splash for a two count. Rush applies The Sleeper Hold. Connors backs Rush into the blue turnbuckle pad. Rush punches Connors in the back. Chaos gangs up on Connors. Yoh with forearm shivers. Connors decks Rush with a back elbow smash. Connors rocks Yoh with a forearm smash. Rush with a Belly to Back Suplex. Double Irish Whip. Connors scores the elbow knockdown. Rush kicks Connors in the gut. Connors drops down on the canvas. Connors delivers The Pounce into Yoh. Taguchi frees himself from the bottom rope. Connors tags in Taguchi. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count.

Taguchi ducks a clothesline from Yoh. Taguchi applies a waist lock. Yoh with a back elbow smash. Yoh blocks The Hip Attack. Taguchi with three sharp elbow strikes. Taguchi drops Yoh with a Misdirection Hip Attack. Taguchi sits on Yoh’s chest for a two count. Rush stops Taguchi in his tracks. Rush offers Taguchi beer. Taguchi obliges. Rush nails Taguchi with The Stunner. Rush with a Handspring Kick to Connors. Rush starts feeling dizzy as he prepares for The Suicide Dive. Connors Spears Rush. Yoh with forearm shivers. Yoh uppercuts Connors. Double Hip Attack to Yoh. Double Bomaye for a two count. Connors dumps Rush out of the ring. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yoh denies The Tiger Suplex. Taguchi rolls Yoh over for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Yoh shoves beer down Taguchi’s throat. Yoh makes Taguchi dizzy. Taguchi spits beer into Yoh’s eyes. Taguchi kicks Yoh in the gut. Chaos connects with The 3K to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lio Rush & YOH via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Sixth Match: (4) Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki vs. (2) SHO & Dick Togo In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Dick Togo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Togo backs Kanemaru into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Togo. Togo wants Kanemaru to shake his hand. House Of Torture shakes hands with the referee. Misfired Toe Kicks. Kanemaru rolls Togo over for a two count. Togo with the greco roman eye poke. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Togo. Togo kicks Kanemaru in the face. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Tog. Kanemaru tags in Douki. Suzuki Gun slams Togo’s knees on the canvas for a two count. Douki stomps on the right knee of Togo. Douki drops his weight on the left leg of Togo. Douki kicks Togo in the gut. Douki whips Togo across the ring. Togo holds onto the ropes. Togo launches Douki over the top rope. Douki with a shoulder block. Sho pulls Douki off the ring apron. Sho repeatedly stomps on Douki’s back. Sho rakes the eyes of Douki. Sho whips Douki into a wall. Sho kicks Douki off the stage. Sho repeatedly stomps on Douki’s chest. House Of Torture plays around with the ring bell. Togo kicks Douki in the gut. Togo with a straight right hand. Sho repeatedly stomps on Douki’s chest.

House Of Torture are choking Douki with their boots. Douki goes for a Bodyslam, but Togo blocks it. Togo punches Douki in the back. Togo bodyslams Douki. Togo pulls back the arms of Douki. Togo rams his boot across Douki’s face. Togo applies a front face lock. Sho tags himself in. Sho knocks Kanemaru off the ring apron. Sho kicks Douki in the gut. Douki with forearm shivers. Sho rakes the eyes of Douki. Sho dumps Douki out of the ring. Sho catapults Douki throat first into the bottom rope. Sho stomps on Douki’s chest for a two count. Douki with forearm shivers. Sho continues to rake the eyes of Douki. Sho goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Douki blocks it. Sho goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Douki lands back on his feet. Sho decks Douki with a back elbow smash. Douki with a flying forearm smash. Douki tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru knocks Togo off the apron. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Kanemaru with a Knee Crusher. Kanemaru with another knee dropkick. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Togo breaks up the submission hold. Sho starts bending Kanemaru’s fingers. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Sho. Kanemaru kicks Sho in the gut. Kanemaru and Sho plays hot potato with the referee. Kanemaru kicks the left knee of Sho. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Sho’s neck. Togo kicks Kanemaru in the back. Sho Spears Kanemaru.

Sho tags in Togo. House Of Torture gangs up on Kanemaru. Double Irish Whip. Kanemaru side steps Sho into a turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru kicks Togo in the gut. Kanemaru shoves Togo into Sho. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kanemaru tags in Douki. Douki with a Flying Crossbody Block. Douki ducks a clothesline from Togo. Douki with a SpringBoard Back Elbow Smash. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Togo denies The Gory Bomb. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Togo applies The CrossFace. Douki brings Togo down to the mat. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Sho pulls the referee out of the ring. Douki attacks Sho with his bo staff. Togo wraps the garrote around Douki’s neck. Kanemaru delivers The Suntory Surprise to Yujiro Takahashi. Kanemaru with a low blow to EVIL. Kanemaru blinds Togo with the whiskey. Sho responds with a low blow of his own. Douki denies The Pedigree. Togo with clubbing blows to Douki’s back. Togo rakes the eyes of Douki. Togo starts drinking whiskey. Douki uppercuts Togo. Douki makes Togo tap out to The Italian Stretch No. 32.

Winner: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki via Submission

Seventh Match: (4) Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask vs. (10) Bushi & Titan In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Robbie Eagles and Titan will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Titan. Titan dives over Eagles. Eagles sends Titan into the ropes. Eagles drops down on the canvas. Short-Arm Reversal by Eagles. Eagles goes for a Satellite Arm-Drag, but Titan lands back on his feet. Titan sends Eagles into the ropes. Titan leapfrogs over Eagles. Eagles with a roll through basement dropkick for a two count. Eagles slams Titan’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Eagles tags in Tiger. Tiger with clubbing mid-kicks. Tiger stomps on Titan’s chest. Tiger with a forearm smash. Titan dropkicks Tiger. Titan tags in Bushi. Bushi kicks Tiger in the gut. Bushi with two double handed chops. Bushi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi is trying to remove Tiger’s mask. The referee admonishes Bushi. Bushi stomps on Tiger’s back. Bushi applies a wrist lock. Bushi tags in Titan. Titan with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Titan repeatedly kicks Tiger in the back. Titan thrust kicks the midsection of Tiger. Following a snap mare takeover, Titan kicks Tiger in the back. Tiger with a gut punch. Tiger with clubbing hamstring kicks. Titan blocks a boot from Tiger. Tiger with a Spinning Mule Kick.

Tiger tags in Eagles. Eagles dives over Titan. Eagles knocks Bushi off the ring apron. Eagles with a Running Hurricanrana. Eagles with a Spin Kick. Eagles pops back on his feet. Bushi trips Eagles from the outside. Titan stomps on Eagles back. Titan tags in Bushi. Double Irish Whip. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Titan with a leaping corner clothesline. Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination for a two count. Titan knocks Tiger off the apron. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Eagles drives his knee into the midsection of Titan. Eagles shoves Bushi into Titan. Eagles thrust kicks the midsection of Bushi. Eagles with a Sliding Lariat/Knee Strike Combination. Eagles tags in Tiger. Tiger with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tiger kicks Bushi in the face. Tiger with a Flipping Mule Kick. Tiger hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Flying Tigers gangs up on Titan. Bushi with forearm shivers. Eagles with a Spinning Back Kick. Assisted Shiranui. Tiger Driver for a two count. Eagles dumps Titan out of the ring. Titan throws Tiger off the top turnbuckle. Bushi tags in Titan.

Titan with a SpringBoard Shotgun Dropkick. Titan with a GourdBuster. Titan SuperKicks Tiger for a two count. Tiger kicks Titan in the face. Tiger with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Tiger applies The Reverse Double Arm-Bar. Eagles gets Bushi trapped in The Ron Miller Special. Eagles kicks Bushi out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Apron Enzuigiri/Roundhouse Kick Combination. Tiger puts Titan on the top turnbuckle. Eagles dropkicks the left knee of Bushi. Tiger connects with The Avalanche Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Tiger applies The Kimura Lock. Bushi breaks up the submission hold. Forearm Exchange. Eagles drives his knee into the midsection of Bushi. Bushi avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Eagles. Bushi drops Eagles with The DDT. Tiger kicks Bushi in the gut. Tiger is throwing haymakers at Bushi. Tiger with a knee lift. Tiger with a Spinning Back Kick. Bushi dropkicks Tiger into the ropes. Bushi knocks Eagles off the apron. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Titan with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Titan with a diving corner clothesline. Bushi follows that with The CodeBreaker. Titan slips off the top rope. Titan plants Tiger with Angel Inmortal to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bushi & Titan via Pinfall

Eight Match: (12) Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. (10) Alex Zayne & El Lindaman In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Chris Bey and Alex Zayne will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Zayne backs Bey into the ropes. Zayne pats Bey on the chest. Bey threatens to punch Zayne with his chain. Bey hands the chain over to Red Shoes. Bey drop steps into a side headlock. Zayne whips Bey across the ring. Zayne applies a wrist lock. Bey grabs a side headlock. Zayne transitions into a side wrist lock. Lindaman tags himself in. Lindaman kicks Bey in the gut. Lindaman applies a wrist lock. Bey drives his knee into the midsection of Lindaman. Bey tags in Austin. Austin kicks Lindaman in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Lindaman with The Air Raid Crash. Austin kicks Lindaman in the gut. Lindman reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Lindaman with a Judo Throw. Lindaman drops Austin with a DDT. Lindaman bodyslams Austin. Lindaman with a Running Double Foot Stomp. Lindaman ascends to the top turnbuckle. Bey sweeps out the legs of Lindaman. Austin tags in Bey. Bey knocks Zayne off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Austin with a Flying Head Kick. Bey with a leaping back elbow smash. Austin with a drop toe hold. Austin kicks Lindaman in the back. Bey with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count.

Bey with a southpaw haymaker. Bey rakes the eyes of Lindaman. Bey kicks Lindaman in the ribs. Bey slams Lindaman’s head on the left boot of Austin. Bey tags in Austin. Too Sweet Back Scratches for a two count. Austin stomps on Lindaman’s back. Austin wraps his t-shirt around Lindaman’s neck. Austin with a Vertical Suplex. Austin with a Leg Drop for a two count. Austin drives his knee into Lindaman’s back. Lindaman with forearm shivers. Austin with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Austin applies a wrist lock. Austin tags in Bey. Austin drives his knee into the midsection of Lindaman. Double Irish Whip. Lindaman holds onto the ropes. Lindaman dumps Austin out of the ring. Lindaman launches Bey over the top rope. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey slips over Lindaman’s back. Lindaman scores the forearm knockdown. Austin wisely pulls Zayne off the apron. Austin repeatedly stomps on Zayne’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Bey uppercuts the back of Lindaman’s neck for a two count. Bey applies a rear chin lock. Lindaman with elbows into the midsection of Bey. Bey punches Lindaman in the back. Bey tag in Austin.

Double Leg Sweep. Standing MoonSault/Leg Drop Combination for a two count. Austin whips Lindaman into the blue turnbuckle pad. Austin taunts Zayne. Austin tags in Bey. Bey with a greco roman eye poke. Lindaman blocks The Vertical Suplex. Bey buries his knee into the midsection of Lindaman. Bey hits The Three Amigos. Bey pops back on his feet. Bey goes for The MoonSault, but Lindaman ducks out of the way. Lindaman ducks a clothesline from Bey. Lindaman kicks the back of Bey’s left knee. Lindaman dropkicks the back of Bey’s neck. Zayne and Austin are tagged in. Zayne ducks a clothesline from Austin. Zayne is throwing haymakers at Austin. Zayne with a Lariat. Zayne delivers his combination offense. Bey thrust kicks the midsection of Zayne. Bey whips Zayne across the ring. Zayne ducks a clothesline from Bey. Zayne with a Double Hurricanrana. Bey applies a full nelson lock. Zayne with a back elbow smash. Zayne with a knee lift. Zayne with a SomerSault Leg Drop. Zayne blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Zayne is looking for a loaded object inside one of Austin’s boots. Bey pulls Austin out of the ring. Lindaman lands The SomerSault Plancha. Lindaman rolls Austin back into the ring. Zayne goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Austin lands back on his feet. Double Knee Strike to Zayne. Bey with a SomerSault Plancha of his own. Austin blasts Lindaman with The PK. Austin hits The Soar To Glory. Austin rolls Zayne back into the ring.

Zayne avoids The Flying Head Kick. Zayne with a Pump Kick to Bey. Zayne ducks a clothesline from Austin. Zayne with a back elbow smash. Zayne puts Austin on the top turnbuckle. Zayne side steps Bey into Austin. Zayne with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Zayne with a Release German Suplex into Austin. Zayne drops Austin with The Baja Blast for a two count. Lindaman with The SitOut Judo Throw. Bey with Two Apron Enzuigiri’s. Austin follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex. Bey has Zayne laid flat on the top strand. Bey with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. SpringBoard Windmill Kick/UFO Combination for a two count. Lindaman with forearm shivers. Lindaman kicks Austin in the face. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Lindaman. Bey with a leaping corner clothesline. Bey puts Lindaman on the top turnbuckle. Zayne delivers The Tower Of Doom. Palm Strike Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Austin with a knee lift. Swing and Miss Display. Austin denies The Taco Driver. Austin kicks Zayne in the gut. Austin with a knee lift. Austin with The Spinning Heel Kick. Austin connects with The Fold for a two count. Lindaman goes for a German Suplex, but Bey counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Zayne denies The 1,2, Sweet. Lindaman with a Release German Suplex. Austin kicks Zayne in the face. Zayne avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Zayne and Lindaman plants Austin with their German Suplex/Jackknife Hold Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Alex Zayne & El Lindaman via Pinfall

Updated Standings

– Ace Austin & Chris Bey (6-2)

– TJ Perkins & Francesco Akira (6-2)

– Lio Rush & YOH (6-2)

– Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (6-2)

– Bushi & Titan (6-2)

– Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (3-5)

– Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki (3-5)

– Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (2-6)

– Kushida & Kevin Knight (1-7)

– SHO & Dick Togo (1-7)

