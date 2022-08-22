NJPW has announced that fans will be allowed to cheer at the September 5 and 6 events at Korakuen Hall.

This will be the first time fans can be vocal since February 2020 at an NJPW event.

The September 5 event will be headlined by Kazuchika Okada teaming with Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. JONAH & Shane Haste while the show the next day will be headlined by Shingo Takagi teaming with Hiromu Takahashi vs. KENTA & El Phantasmo.

NJPW issued the following: