At Sunday’s NJPW event, the finals for the 2022 World Tag League tournament was determined as Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL beat Tetsuya Naito and SANADA.

It secured the Aussie Open’s spot in the final. Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI bested T.M.D.K. (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) to earn their way to the final.

Post-match, Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher came out to the ring after the match to confront them ahead of their match on December 14th.

Lio Rush and YOH will meet BULLET CLUB’s Ace Austin and Chris Bey in the Super Junior Tag League tournament finals.