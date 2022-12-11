Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from the Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, WV, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match- The Uso’s (c) vs The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) ends in a no contest due to interference from Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Braun Strowman. This sets up the main event

Karrion Kross & Scarlett defeated Madcap Moss & Emma

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler

WWE Intercontinental Title Match– Gunther (c) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura

Hit Row (Ashante Thee Adonis & Top Dolla) defeated Maximum Male Models (mån.sôör & ma.çé)

Liv Morgan defeated Sonya Deville in a Street Fight

Braun Strowman & The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) defeated The Bloodline (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso’s & Sami Zayn) (w/ Solo Sikoa)