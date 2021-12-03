NJPW World Tag League Results 12/2/21

Wing Hat Kasukabe

Saitama, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (0-6) Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. (0-6) Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Suzuki Gun attacks GBH before the bell rings. Makabe with forearm shivers. Makabe dumps Suzuki out of the ring. Michinoku repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Honma with forearm shivers. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Honma punches Michinoku in the back. Honma stomps on Michinoku’s back. Honma with three forearm smashes. Michinoku answers with the greco roman eye poke. Michinoku rakes the eyes of Honma. Michinoku slaps Honma in the face. Honma ducks a clothesline from Michinoku. Honma drops Michinoku with a shoulder tackle. Honma bodyslams Michinoku. Suzuki kicks Honma in the back. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki pulls Honma out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Saitama. Suzuki whips Honma into the steel barricade. Michinoku kicks Honma in the gut. Michinoku slams Honma’s head on the steel ring post. Suzuki with forearm shivers across the back of Makabe. Michinoku rolls Honma back into the ring. Michinoku is choking Honma with his knee. Michinoku continues to rake the eyes of Honma. Michinoku rams his boot across Honma’s face. Michinoku brings Honma to the corner. Michinoku tags in Suzuki.

Suzuki kicks Honma in the gut. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Honma with two overhand chops. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki applies the single leg takedown. Michinoku illegally stomps on Honma’s head from the ring apron. Suzuki tags in Michinoku. Michinoku stomps on Honma’s back. Michinoku is choking Honma with his boot. Suzuki Gun is mauling Honma in the corner. Suzuki applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker behind the referee’s back. Michinoku with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Michinoku with a Rising Knee Strike. Michinoku tags in Suzuki. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Honma blocks a boot from Suzuki. Suzuki slaps Honma in the face. Honma HeadButts Suzuki. Honma drops Suzuki with The DDT. Honma tags in Makabe. Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe knocks Michinoku off the ring apron. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Makabe hits The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Makabe applies a waist lock. Suzuki with two sharp elbow strikes. Suzuki rocks Makabe with a forearm smash. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK for a two count.

Suzuki toys around with Makabe. Second Forearm Exchange. Makabe reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Makabe with The Western Lariat. Makabe tags in Honma. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma sends Suzuki to the corner. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Honma toys around with Suzuki. Honma with forearm shivers. Suzuki kicks Honma in the gut. Suzuki applies a front face lock. Suzuki tags in Michinoku. Michinoku with a toe kick. Double Irish Whip. Michinoku with a corner clothesline. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Michinoku knocks Makabe off the apron. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Running Boot/SuperKick Combination for a two count. Suzuki dumps Makabe out of the ring. Short-Arm Reversal by Michinoku. Michinoku applies The CrossFace. Honma grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Honma denies The Michinoku Driver. Honma HeadButts Michinoku. Michinoku avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Michinoku with The La Magistral for a two count. Michinoku with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Michinoku goes back to The CrossFace. Makabe breaks up the submission hold. Suzuki kicks Makabe in the gut. Suzuki whips Makabe across the ring. Suzuki with The Big Boot. Double Irish Whip. Makabe with a double clothesline. Honma with a Diving HeadButt. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma connects with The Flying Kokeshi HeadButt to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-6) Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma via Pinfall

Second Match: (4-2) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens vs. (2-4) Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Bullet Club attacks TenCozy before the bell rings. Owens starts choking Kojima. Fale tees off on Tenzan. Owens repeatedly stops on Kojima’s chest. Fale is mauling Tenzan in the corner. TenCozy with stereo forearm smashes. TenCozy gangs up on Fale. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Forearm/Mongolian Chop Party. Kojima bodyslams Owens. Slingshot Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Owens back. Kojima with a chop/haymaker combination. Kojima with clubbing blows to Owens back. Kojima whips Owens across the ring. Owens holds onto the ropes. Owens kicks Kojima in the face. Fale tags himself in. Fale drops Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Owens knocks Tenzan off the ring apron. Fale stomps on the midsection of Kojima. Fale stomps on Kojima’s back. Fale wraps the left shoulder of Kojima around the bottom rope. Fale puts his knee on the back of Kojima’s neck. Owens pulls Kojima out of the ring. Owens drives Kojima back first into the steel barricade. The referee is trying to calm down Tenzan. Kojima gets back in the ring at the count of seven.

Fale stomps on Kojima’s chest. Fale tags in Owens. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Owens punches Tenzan off the apron. Kojima with heavy bodyshots. Owens punches Kojima in the jaw. Owens with two knee drops for a two count. Owens applies the chin bar. Owens with Three Mongolian Chops. Owens talks smack to Tenzan. Owens stomps on Kojima’s chest. Owens fires off Machine Gun Chops of his own. Ownes sends Kojima to the corner. Owens mocks Kojima. Kojima side steps Tenzan into the turnbuckle pad. Kojima kicks Owens in the gut. Kojima drops Owens with The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Tenzan. Tenzan with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan knocks Fale off the apron. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan kicks Owens in the gut. Tenzan with two knife edge chops. Tenzan HeadButts Owens. Tenzan with another toe kick. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan drills Owens with The BrainBuster for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Owens. Owens kicks Tenzan in the face. Tenzan with a Spinning Heel Kick for a two count.

Tenzan applies The Anaconda Vice. Fale breaks up the submission hold. Tenzan blasts Fale off the apron. Owens delivers his combination offense. Tenzan hits The Mountain Bomb. Tenzan tags in Kojima. Kojima with clubbing blows to Owens back. Kojima whips Owens across the ring. Kojima scores the forearm knockdown. Kojima kicks Owens in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Owens to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Fale throws Kojima off the top turnbuckle. Owens tags in Fale. Fale with a flurry of bodyshots. Fale with tomahawk sledges in the corner. Fale follows that with The Elbow Drop for a two count. Fale knocks Tenzan off the apron. Fale sends Kojima to the corner. Owens with a running forearm smash. Fale levels Kojima with The Body Avalanche. Owens kicks Tenzan in the face. Flying Double Foot Stomp/Death Valley Driver Combination. Owens with The Shining Wizard. Fale hooks the outside leg for a two count. Owens tees off on Tenzan. Double Irish Whip. Fale with a gut punch. Owens with a running knee lift. Fale follows that with a running clothesline. Kojima denies The Grenade Launcher. Kojima blocks a lariat from Fale. Kojima clotheslines the back of Fale’s neck. Kojima goes for The Lariat, but Owens counters with The V-Trigger. Owens knocks Tenzan off the apron. Fale connects with The Grenade to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-2) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens via Pinfall

Third Match: (4-2) The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare vs. (1-5) Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

The Great O-Khan and Yuji Nagata will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Nagata applies a wrist lock. Nagata tags in Tiger Mask. Mid-Kick Party. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Tiger Mask repeatedly stomps on Khan’s chest. Tiger Mask with forearm shivers. Tiger Mask kicks Khan in the face. Henare kicks Tiger Mask in the back. Khan drops Tiger Mask with The Mongolian Chop. Khan dumps Tiger Mask out of the ring. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Henare punches Tiger Mask in the back. Henare with two bodyshots. Henare HeadButts Tiger Mask. Forearm Exchange. Khan floors Nagata with The Mongolian Chop. Khan stands on Nagata’s face. Henare rolls Tiger Mask back into the ring. Khan goes into the lateral press for a two count. Khan applies a front face lock. Henare tags himself in. Henare with combo bodyshots. Henare kicks out the legs of Tiger Mask for a one count. Henare knocks Nagata off the ring apron. Henare transitions into a ground and pound attack. Henare applies The Heel Hook. Tiger Mask puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Henare tags in Khan.

Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops for a two count. Tiger Mask kicks Khan in the gut. Khan blocks a boot from Tiger Mask. Khan with a forearm smash. Tiger Mask ducks a clothesline from Khan. Khan denies The Tiger Driver. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask tags in Nagata. Nagata with The Big Boot. Nagata kicks Henare off the apron. Nagata with Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata sends Khan to the corner. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Khan denies The Exploder Suplex. Nagata with a forearm smash. Nagata with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Nagata goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Khan blocks it. Nagata denies The Claw. Second Forearm Exchange. Khan with Two Mongolian Chops. Nagata kicks Khan in the gut. Nagata with a Mid-Kick. Khan dodges The Big Boot. Khan applies The Claw. Henare knocks Tiger Mask off the apron. Henare with a flurry of bodyshots. Mongolian Chop/Mid-Kick Combination. Khan with a Big Splash. Khan tags in Henare. Henare delivers his combination offense. Henare applies a front face lock. Nagata drops Henare with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Nagata tags in Tiger Mask.

Tiger Mask with Three Mid-Kicks. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask blocks a boot from Henare. Tiger Mask sweeps out the legs of Henare. Tiger Mask applies The Knee Bar. Khan breaks up the submission hold. United Empire goes for The Imperial Drop, but Nagata counters with The Big Boot. Tiger Mask hits The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Tiger Mask applies The Double Reverse Arm-Bar. Nagata has Khan trapped in The Nagata Lock II. Henare reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Nagata kicks Khan out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Tiger Mask with The Mid-Kick. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Nagata follows that with The Exploder Suplex. Double Step Up Enzuigiri’s. Tiger Mask connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Nagata sends Khan to the corner. Khan side steps Tiger Mask into the turnbuckle pad. Khan nails Nagata with The Pump Kick. Khan with a corner clothesline to Tiger Mask. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Tiger Mask kicks Henare in the face. Tiger Mask with a Flipping Mule Kick to Khan. Henare blocks The Boot from Nagata. Henare avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Henare HeadButts Tiger Mask. United Empire plants Tiger Mask with The Imperial Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-2) The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (4-2) The Guerrillas Of Destiny w/Jado vs. (3-3) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

House Of Torture attacks GOD before the bell rings. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Loa. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Loa. EVIL drives Tonga back first into the steel barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. Takahashi sends Loa face first into the steel ring post. EVIL wraps the microphone cord around Tonga’s neck. EVIL rolls Tonga back into the ring. EVIL bodyslams Tonga for a two count. Tonga with heavy bodyshots. Takahashi removes the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL applies a wrist lock. Takahashi tags himself in. Takahashi kicks Tonga in the gut. Takahashi whips Tonga into the exposed steel. Takahashi with two haymakers for a two count. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL applies The Cobra Twist. EVIL uses House Of Torture for leverage. Jado has had enough of Togo’s games. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a two count. EVIL argues with the referee. EVIL rakes the eyes of Tonga. EVIL sends Tonga chest first into the exposed steel. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Sliding Boot for a two count.

Takahashi stomps on Tonga’s back and chest. Tonga with a gut punch. Tonga uppercuts Takahashi. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi kicks Tonga in the face. Takahashi backs Tonga into the ropes. Takahashi with Two Helluva Kicks. Tonga denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Tonga with rapid fire bodyshots. Tonga ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Tonga drops Takahashi with The Flatliner. Tonga tags in Loa. Loa with two shoulder tackles. Loa with two bodyslams. Loa is fired up. Loa knocks Togo off the ring apron. Loa with two corner clotheslines. Loa with The Exploder Suplex. Loa follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Loa whips Takahashi across the ring. Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi kicks Loa in the face. Takahashi blocks a boot from Loa. Takahashi sends Loa face first into the canvas. Takahashi with The Sliding Boot. Takahashi with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Loa denies The Olympic Slam. Loa applies a waist lock. Takahashi with three sharp elbow strikes. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Loa. Loa Spears Takahashi. Tonga and EVIL are tagged in.

Tonga ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Tonga with three dropkicks. EVIL side steps Tonga into the turnbuckle pad. Tonga denies Darkness Falls. EVIL rakes the eyes of Tonga. Tonga with a double leapfrog. Tonga with a double handed chop. Tonga with The Rolling Death Valley Driver. Tonga lands The Supreme Flow for a two count. Loa kicks Takahashi in the gut. Loa punches Takahashi in the back. GOD hits Guerrilla Warfare. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. EVIL denies The Magic Killer. EVIL shoves Tonga into the referee. Togo wraps the choker around Tonga’s neck. Jado nails Togo with the kendo stick. Jado whips Togo into the barricade. Tonga blocks the low blow. Tonga with a straight right hand. Loa Powerslams EVIL. GOD goes for The Magic Killer, but Takahashi gets in the way. Tonga connects with The GunStun. Tonga leapfrogs over the referee. EVIL denies The GunStun. EVIL delivers the low blow. EVIL plants Tonga with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-3) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (4-2) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. (4-2) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Hirooki Goto and Hiroshi Tanahashi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Goto applies a hammerlock. Tanahashi transitions into a side headlock. Goto reverses the hold. Tanahashi whips Goto across the ring. Goto drops Tanahashi with a shoulder tackle. Tanahashi with a drop toe hold. Tanahashi with a side headlock takeover. Goto answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Hashi and Yano are tagged in. Yano is playing mind games with Hashi. Goto kicks Yano in the gut. Hashi knocks Tanahashi off the ring apron. Goto with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Hashi hammers down on the back of Yano’s neck. Hashi whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Yano slaps Hashi in the back of the head. Yano tells Tanahashi to get in the ring. Goto with a blindside shot to Tanahashi. War Drum Party in Saitama. Hashi with a forearm smash. Hashi kicks Yano in the gut. Hashi repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Hashi is choking Yano with his boot. Hashi tags in Goto.

Goto repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Goto applies the cravate. Goto continues to stomp on Yano’s chest. Goto hammers down on the back of Yano’s neck. Goto tags in Hashi. Chaos hammers down on Yano’s neck. Hashi applies the cravate. Yano with heavy bodyshots. Yano tugs on Hashi’s hair. Hashi with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Yano. Yano pulls Hashi down to the mat. Yano tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi scores the elbow knockdown. Tanahashi dropkicks Goto off the ring apron. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Goto. Tanahashi with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Tanahashi plays to the crowd. Tanahashi bodyslams Hashi. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Hashi drops Tanahashi with The Head Hunter. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto sends Tanahashi to the corner. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with The Running Bulldog for a two count.

Tanahashi answers with his combination offense. Tanahashi avoids The Misdirection Lariat. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Goto. Tanahashi tags in Yano. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano throws the turnbuckle pad at Goto. Hashi slaps Yano in the back of the head. Hashi kicks Yano in the gut. Hashi with a forearm smash. Hashi sends Yano to the corner. Chaos with two corner clotheslines. Goto kicks Yano in the gut. Tanahashi pulls Hashi out of the ring. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano catapults Goto into a palm strike from Tanahashi. Yano connects with The Schoolboy Rollup for a two count. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Yano side steps Goto into the exposed steel. Yano with another quick rollup for a two count. Toe Kick Exchange. Hashi dumps Tanahashi out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Yano grabs Goto from behind. Hashi SuperKicks Yano. Hashi with a NeckBreaker onto the left knee of Goto for a two count. Tanahashi denies Shodo. Tanahshi dodges The Discus Lariat. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Goto kicks Yano in the gut. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Yano ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Yano sends Hashi chest first into the exposed steel. Goto denies the low blow. Chaos plants Yano with The Shodo to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-2) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (5-1) Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. (5-1) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Sanada and Zack Sabre Jr will start things off. Test Of Strength. Sabre with a wrist lock takedown. Sabre applies a hammerlock. Sanada transitions into a side headlock. Sabre grapples around Sanada. Sabre goes into the lateral press for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Sabre talks smack to Naito. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Sabre pulls back the arms of Sanada. Straight Jacket Hold Exchange. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sabre kicks Sanada across the ring. Sanada cartwheels around Sabre. Sanada dropkicks Sabre. Sabre tags in Taichi. Pose Off in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Sanada kicks Taichi in the gut. Sanada hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Sanada punches Taichi in the back. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Naito applies The Puma Blanca. Taichi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Taichi abuses Red Shoes five count. Choke Hold Party.

Taichi blocks a boot from Naito. Taichi hammers down on the right knee of Naito. Sabre with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Sabre with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip to Sanada. Taichi wraps the left leg of Naito around the bottom rope. Sabre applies a toe and ankle hold from the outside. Taichi stands on Naito’s face. Red Shoes admonishes Suzuki Gun. Taichi applies the single leg crab. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre stomps on the left knee of Naito. Sabre applies a leg lock. Sabre transitions into a toe and ankle hold. Sabre drops his weight on the left leg of Naito. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Naito. Taichi toys around with Naito. Naito with overhand chops. Taichi repeatedly kicks the left knee of Naito. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre drops his weight on the left leg of Naito. Naito is displaying his fighting spirit. Sabre continues to stomp on the left knee of Naito. Sabre repeatedly kicks Naito in the face. Naito with forearm shivers. Sabre kicks the left knee of Naito. Naito denies The Knee Crusher. Sabre uppercuts Naito. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Sabre. Sanada and Taichi are tagged in.

Taichi kicks Sanada in the face. Taichi whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada scores the forearm knockdown. Sanada with a deep arm-drag. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Sanada with The Atomic Drop. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Taichi back into the ring. Sanada blocks a boot from Taichi. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Taichi denies The Paradise Lock. Sanada kicks Taichi in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi nails Sanada with The Hook Kick. Taichi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Sanada in the back. Taichi denies The TKO. Standing Switch Exchange. Taichi drops Sanada with The Kamagiri. Sanada decks Taichi with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Taichi. Sanada applies Skull End. Sabre uppercuts Sanada. Naito with a NeckBreaker. Taichi answers with The Kamagiri. Sanada dropkicks Taichi. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Taichi kicks Sanada in the face. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Sanada uppercuts Taichi. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Sanada with forearm shivers. Taichi dodges The Rolling Elbow. Sanada denies The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Sanada with The Rolling Elbow. Sanada dodges The Kamagiri. Sanada hits The Tiger Driver. Sanada tags in Naito.

Naito knocks Sabre off the apron. Naito kicks Taichi in the gut. Naito sends Taichi to the corner. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Taichi. Naito with a running forearm smash to Sabre. Combination Cabron. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito dropkicks the back of Taichi’s neck for a two count. Naito applies a hammerlock. Taichi kicks the left knee of Naito. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre viciously attacks the left knee of Naito. Naito side steps Sabre into the turnbuckle pad. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Naito decks Sabre with a back elbow smash. Sanada dropkicks Sabre. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada with a Belly to Back Suplex. Naito follows that with a jackknife hold for a two count. Taichi drives Sanada back first into the steel barricade. Sabre thrust kicks the left knee of Naito. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito puts Sabre on the top turnbuckle. Sabre dumps Naito face first on the red turnbuckle pad. Sabre with Three Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Sabre grapevines the legs of Naito. Sabre applies The Grounding Octopus Stretch. Taichi gets Sanada in The Stretch Plum. Naito puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre goes for The Knee Crusher, but Naito counters with The DDT. Naito tags in Sanada.

Sanada dropkicks Sabre. Sanada with forearm shivers. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada dives over Sabre. Taichi with a corner clothesline. Sabre with a running uppercut. Taichi kicks Sanada in the face. Sabre with The Overhead Wrist Kick. Belly to Back Suplex/Chokeslam Combination for a two count. Taichi rips off his pants. Sabre goes for The Zack Driver, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Taichi. Naito applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Sanada with The Swinging Skull End. Sanada drags Sabre to the corner. Sabre avoids The MoonSault. Taichi hits The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Naito responds with The Destino. Sabre dropkicks the left knee of Naito. Uppercut Exchange. Backslide Exchange. Sabre applies a side headlock. Sanada whips Sabre across the ring. Rollup Exchange. Sanada applies Skull End. Sabre with a double leg takedown. Sabre connects with The European Clutch for a two count. Sanada denies The Zack Driver. Sanada goes for The Bridging O’Connor Roll, but Taichi counters with The Buzzsaw Kick. Suzuki Gun plants Sanada with The Zack Mephisto to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-1) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi via Pinfall

Updated NJPW World Tag League 2021 Standings

– Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (6-1)

– Tetsuya Naito & Sanada (5-2)

– Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi (5-2)

– The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare (5-2)

– Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (5-2)

– Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (4-3)

– EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (4-3)

– The Guerrillas Of Destiny (4-3)

– Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima (2-5)

– Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask (1-6)

– Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma (1-6)

– Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku (0-7)

Checkout Episode 286 of The Hoots Podcast