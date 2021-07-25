NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam In Tokyo Dome Results

July 25, 2021

Tokyo Dome

Tokyo, Japan

Pre-Show Match: The New Japan Ranbo For The KOPW 2021 Provisional Championship

– Eliminations can occur via pinfall, being thrown over the top rope, or being handcuff to the ropes or the steel barricades.

The Participants (Chase Owens, The Great O-Khan, Tomoaki Honma, Togi Makabe, Douki, Tiger Mask, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Minoru Suzuki, SHO, YOH, Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Bushi, Master Wato, Dick Togo, Tomohiro Ishii, Yujiro Takahashi, Yoshi Hashi, Hirooki Goto, KENTA, and Toru Yano)

Here’s The Order Of Eliminations

1.) Togi Makabe was eliminated by Chase Owens and The Great O-Khan

2.) Tomoaki Honma was eliminated by Douki

3.) Minoru Suzuki was eliminated by Roppongi 3K

4.) Yoshinobu Kanemaru was eliminated by The Great O-Khan

5.) YOH was eliminated by The Great O-Khan

6.) SHO was eliminated by The Great O-Khan

7.) Hiroyoshi Tenzan was eliminated by Satoshi Kojima

8.) Satoshi Kojima was eliminated by The Great O-Khan

9.) Bushi was eliminated by Chase Owens

10.) Tiger Mask was eliminated by The Great O-Khan

11.) Douki was eliminated by The Great O-Khan

12.) Master Wato was eliminated by The Great O-Khan

13.) Tomohiro Ishii was eliminated by Yujiro Takahashi

14.) Dick Togo was eliminated by Yoshi Hashi

15.) Hirooki Goto was eliminated by KENTA

16.) Yuji Nagata was eliminated by The Great O-Khan

17.) The Great O-Khan was eliminated by Toru Yano

18.) KENTA was eliminated by Toru Yano

19.) Yoshi Hashi was eliminated by Yujiro Takahashi

20.) Yujiro Takahashi was eliminated by Toru Yano

21.) Toru Yano was eliminated by Chase Owens

Winner: New KOPW 2021 Provisional Champion, Chase Owens

First Match: El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi For The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Taiji Ishimori and Ryusuke Taguchi will start things off. Taguchi is playing mind games with Ishimori. Taguchi applies a side headlock. Ishimori whips Taguchi across the ring. Ishimori drops down on the canvas. Ishimori with a series of pass throughs. Taguchi drops Ishimori with a Hip Attack. Phantasmo attacks Taguchi from behind. Phantasmo whips Taguchi across the ring. Phantasmo drops down on the canvas. Taguchi with a basement dropkick. Taguchi tags in Romero. Stereo Knife Edge Chops. Bullet Club reverses out of the irish whips from The Mega Coaches. Stereo Boots. Stereo Hip Attacks. Ishimori pulls Phantasmo out of the ring. Phantasmo SuperKicks one of the young lions at ringside area. All hell is breaking loose in Tokyo Dome. Taguchi gives Ishimori The Stinkface. Forever Clotheslines/Hip Attacks. Ishimori side steps Romero into the turnbuckle pad. Phantasmo with a corner clothesline. Ishimori with a running elbow smash. Romero answers with a Flying Hurricanrana off Ishimori’s back. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Romero. Ishimori with an Inside Out Lariat. Ishimori applies the cravate. Ishimori with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori cranks on Romero’s neck. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Phantasmo with a Flying Fist Drop for a two count. Phantasmo starts biting Romero’s fingers. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori.

Back Rake Party. Ishimori punches Taguchi. Phantasmo dumps Taguchi out of the ring. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Romero denies The Three Amigos. Romero rakes the back of Phantasmo. Romero crawls under Phantasmo. Phantasmo applies a waist lock. Romero with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori stops Romero in his tracks. Romero delivers The Rewind Kick. Phantasmo wisely pulls Taguchi off the ring apron. Phantasmo rakes the back of Romero. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Phantasmo drives his knee into the midsection of Romero. Romero shoves Ishimori towards Phantasmo. Bullet Club goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Romero lands back on his feet. Romero with a Double Hurricanrana. Romero tags in Taguchi.

Hip Attack Party. Taguchi drops Ishimori with The SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Taguchi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishimori with three sharp elbow strikes. Taguchi goes for another Hip Attack, but Ishimori counters with The Atomic Drop. Taguchi with heavy bodyshots. Taguchi with another Hip Attack. Taguchi plays to the crowd. Taguchi goes for The Bomaye, but Ishimori rolls him over for a two count. Ishimori kicks Taguchi in the gut. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Taguchi. Rollup Exchange. Taguchi with a Leaping Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Romero. Romero hits The Standing Shiranui for a two count. Romero with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Phantasmo. Romero with The Coast To Coast Dropkick. Taguchi follows that with The GourdBuster. Romero hooks the outside leg for a two count. Taguchi dumps Phantasmo out of the ring. Ishimori denies The Shiranui. Romero kicks Ishimori in the gut. Romero whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori with a Handspring RoundHouse Kick. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo.

Phantasmo knocks Taguchi off the apron. Phantasmo dives over Romero. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Romero. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Phantasmo lands The Suicide Dive. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard Swanton Bomb. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Phantasmo goes for The CR II, but Romero counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Phantasmo drops Romero with The Styles Clash for a two count. Phantasmo nails Romero with The V-Trigger. Phantasmo goes for The One Winged Angel, but Romero counters with The Diablo Arm-Bar. Taguchi cuts Ishimori off with The Hip Attack. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Ishimori breaks up the submission hold. Forearm Exchange. Phantasmo with three palm strikes. Romero responds with a Jumping Knee Strike. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Romero. Taguchi tags himself in. Taguchi with a SpringBoard Hip Attack. Ishimori tags himself in. Ishimori with a SpringBoard Seated Senton. Double Irish Whip. Ishimori with a ShotGun Meteora. Doomsday Device/Reverse Hurricanrana Combination. Taguchi hooks both legs for a two count.

Romero drives Ishimori face first into the backside of Taguchi. Assisted Tornado DDT. Taguchi connects with The Bomaye for a two count. Mega Coaches delivers The Black Hole Vacation for a two count. Phantasmo sends Romero crashing to the outside. Ishimori drills Taguchi with The Canadian Destroyer. Ishimori lands The Orihara MoonSault. Ishimori dumps Romero over the ringside barricade. Phantasmo with a Massive Asai MoonSault. Ishimori rolls Taguchi back into the ring. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. SpringBoard Knee Strike/UFO Combination for a two count. Ishimori hits The Cipher Utaki. Phantasmo lands The Thunder Kiss 86 for a two count. Romero with forearm shivers. Romero punches Ishimori. Phantasmo responds with Sudden Death. Taguchi uses the right leg of Phantasmo as a weapon. Taguchi rolls Phantasmo over for a two count. Taguchi with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Taguchi is trying to see if Phantasmo’s boot is loaded. The referee gets distracted by Ishimori. Phantasmo delivers the low blow. Phantasmo plants Taguchi with The CR II to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall

Second Match: El Desperado (c) vs. Robbie Eagles For The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Desperado with a single leg takedown. Desperado backs Eagles into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Desperado applies an arm-bar. Desperado grapples around Eagles. Desperado applies a single leg crab. Eagles grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado immediately works on the left knee of Eagles. Desperado slaps Eagles in the face. Desperado applies a side headlock. Desperado with a side headlock takeover. Eagles answers with the headscissors neck lock. Desperado ties Eagles legs together. Wrist Lock Exchange. Eagles applies a hammerlock. Desperado walks into the ropes. Desperado wraps the left shoulder of Eagles around the middle rope. Desperado kicks the left shoulder of Eagles. Eagles denies the irish whip. Desperado rakes the eyes of Eagles. Eagles with a Satellite Arm-Drag. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Eagles. Eagles with a float over basement dropkick. Desperado regroups on the outside.

Eagles tells Desperado to bring it. Eagles stomps on Desperado’s chest. Eagles with a knife edge chop. Eagles with a forearm smash. Eagles repeatedly kicks Desperado in the face. Eagles is choking Desperado with his knee. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Eagles. Desperado blocks a boot from Eagles. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Eagles. Desperado with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Desperado is choking Eagles with his boot. Desperado stands on the left knee of Eagles. Desperado with a Knee Crusher. Desperado with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip for a two count. Eagles with heavy bodyshots. Desperado rakes the eyes of Eagles. Eagles drives his knee into the midsection of Desperado. Eagles unloads three mid-kicks. Desperado kicks the left knee of Eagles. Desperado drops his weight on the left knee of Eagles. Desperado figure fours the legs of Eagles. Eagles grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado with a knee drop. Eagles crumbles into the canvas. Desperado with a knife edge chop. Eagles side steps Desperado into the turnbuckle pad. Desperado launches Eagles over the top rope. Desperado kicks Eagles off the ring apron.

Desperado slams Eagles head on the apron. Desperado talks smack to Eagles. Eagles slams Desperado’s head on the apron. Eagles with a Wrap Around Kick that sends Desperado tumbling over the ringside barricade. Desperado gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen. Eagles with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Eagles applies The Ron Miller Special. Desperado grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Eagles with a knee drop. Eagles works on the left knee of Desperado. Eagles applies a deep hammerlock. Eagles stomps on the back of Desperado’s left knee for a two count. Desperado denies The Turbo Backpack. Eagles decks Desperado with a back elbow smash. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex. Forearm Exchange. Knee Kick Exchange. Desperado goes for a Knee Crusher, but Eagles counters with a Jumping Knee Strike.

Eagles with a RoundHouse Kick. Eagles SuperKicks Desperado. Desperado dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Desperado floors Eagles with Loco Mono. Desperado hits The Guitarra de Angel for a two count. Desperado is displaying his frustration. Desperado goes for Pinche Loco, but Eagles counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Desperado denies The Ron Miller Special. Desperado with The SpineBuster. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Eagles rolls Desperado over for a two count. Eagles sweeps out the legs of Desperado. Rollup Exchange. Eagles thrust kicks the left knee of Desperado. Desperado denies The Shiranui. Desperado with The El Es Culero for a two count. Desperado avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Eagles blocks a boot from Desperado. Eagles with a Spinning Back Kick. Desperado shoves Eagles towards the referee. RoundHouse Kick/Loco Mono Combination. Eagles SuperKicks Desperado. Eagles connects with The Turbo Backpack for a two count. Eagles lands The 450 Splash on the left knee of Desperado. Eagles makes Desperado tap out to The Ron Miller Special.

Winner: New IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, Robbie Eagles via Submission

Third Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb w/The Great O-Khan

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cobb backs Okada into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Cobb taunts Okada. Strong lockup. Okada backs Cobb into the ropes. Okada pats Cobb on his shoulders. Cobb kicks Okada in the gut. Cobb with forearm shivers. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Cobb. Okada kicks Cobb in the face. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a Sliding Dropkick. Okada drops Cobb with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Okada applies a rear chin lock. Okada drives his knee into Cobb’s back. Okada slams Cobb’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Okada applies a wrist lock. Cobb side steps Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb buries his shoulder into the midsection of Okada. Cobb puts Okada on the top turnbuckle. Okada with forearm shivers. Cobb dropkicks Okada off the top turnbuckle. Cobb rocks Okada with a forearm smash. Cobb drives Okada back first into the ring apron. Cobb stand on Okada’s back. The referee admonishes Cobb. Cobb talks smack to Okada. Okada gets back in the ring at the count of ten.

Cobb stomps on Okada’s back. Cobb repeatedly drives his knee into Okada’s back. Cobb slings Okada across the ring. Cobb unloads three knife edge chop/corner clotheslines for a two count. Cobb argues with the referee. Forearm Exchange. Cobb goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada applies a waist lock. Cobb decks Okada with a back elbow smash. Okada hits The Flapjack. Okada with forearm shivers. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks under two clotheslines from Cobb. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada sends Cobb to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Cobb in the gut. Okada drops Cobb with The DDT for a two count. Cobb denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Cobb goes for The Oklahoma Stampede, but Okada lands back on his feet. Cobb kicks Okada in the face. Okada dropkicks Cobb off the top turnbuckle. Okada whips Cobb into the ringside barricade. Okada with a Running Boot that propels Cobb over the barricade. Okada drills Cobb with The Draping DDT on the floor.

Okada rolls Cobb back into the ring. Okada plays to the crowd. Cobb denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada applies The Money Clip. Cobb backs Okada into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb with a Diving Crossbody Block into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb punches Okada in the back. Cobb goes for a SpringBoard Vertical Suplex, but Okada blocks it. Okada with forearm shivers. Okada uppercuts Cobb. Cobb catches Okada in mid-air. Cobb with a Running Vertical Suplex on the floor. Okada gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Cobb with The Oklahoma Stampede for a two count. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Cobb blocks a boot from Okada. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle for a two count. Cobb whips Okada across the ring.

Okada kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb with a Release German Suplex. Okada responds with The ShotGun Dropkick. Cobb with combination forearms. Okada dropkicks Cobb. Cobb denies The Tombstone PileDriver. Okada with The Backslide Rain Maker. Okada maintains wrist control. Okada with a short-arm clothesline. Cobb negates The Rain Maker. Cobb goes for The Tombstone PileDriver, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada goes for The Spinning Rain Maker, but Cobb counters with The Lariat. Second Forearm Exchange. Okada uppercuts Cobb. Cobb with a blistering chop. Cobb clotheslines the back of Okada’s neck. Cobb connects with The Doctor Bomb for a two count. Okada denies Tour Of The Islands. Cobb SuperKicks Okada. Cobb with The Battering Ram. Misfired Signature Moves. Cobb goes for The Rain Maker, but Okada rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Tetsuya Naito & Sanada (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi w/Miho Abe For The IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Tetsuya Naito and Zack Sabre Jr will start things off. Hand fighting display. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Naito with a single leg takedown. Sabre rolls Naito over for a one count. Test Of Strength. Sabre with a single leg takedown. Sabre applies a leg lock. Sabre transitions into a toe and ankle hold. Naito applies The Heel Hook. Chain grappling exchange. Sabre applies the headscissors neck lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre applies a hammerlock. Naito with a wrist lock takedown. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Sanada and Taichi are tagged in. Taichi ignores Sanada. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Taichi grabs the top rope which forces the break. Sanada applies a hammerlock. Taichi continues to run into the ropes. Taichi kicks Sanada in the gut. Wrist Lock Exchange. Taichi with a single leg takedown. Choke Hold Party. Sabre tags himself in. Sabre knocks Naito off the ring. Taichi dumps Sanada out of the ring.

All hell starts breaking loose in Tokyo Dome. Taichi whips Sanada into the ringside barricade. Sabre applies a straight jacket hold. Sabre stomps on Naito’s face. Taichi wraps the cable chord around Sanada’s neck. Red Shoes admonishes Taichi. Taichi rolls Sanada back into the ring. Sabre applies the cravate. Taichi tags himself in. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi goes back to choking Sanada. Taichi abuses Red Shoes five count. Taichi slams Sanada’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Taichi kicks Sanada in the gut. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre with a single leg takedown. Sabre applies a deep hammerlock. Second Wrist Lock. Sanada applies a hammerlock. Sanada grabs a side headlock. Sanada with a side headlock takeover. Sabre answers the headscissors escape. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Sanada. Sabre applies a side headlock. Sanada whips Sabre across the ring. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Sabre. Sanada kicks Taichi in the gut. Naito with a Running Hurricanrana. Naito hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Sanada dumps Sabre out of the ring. Sanada wraps the left leg of Sabre around the barricade. Sanada kicks the barricade for added pressure.

Sanada rolls Sabre back into the ring. Naito tags himself in. Naito repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Sabre. Naito wraps the left leg of Sabre around the middle rope. Red Shoes calls for the clean break. Naito kicks the left knee of Sabre. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Sabre. Combination Cabron for a two count. Niato tags in Sanada. Sanada with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike across the left knee of Sabre. Sanada with a double leg takedown. Sanada cartwheels around Sabre. Sanada continues to dropkick the left knee of Sabre. Sanada drops his weight on the left knee of Sabre. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito applies The Inverted Figure Four Leg Lock. Sabre grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito with a Knee Crusher. Naito kicks Sabre in the chest. Sabre applies a side headlock. Naito with another Knee Crusher. Naito dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabre cranks on Naito’s neck. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi with two corner axe bombers. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Naito in the back. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Standing Switch Exchange. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito kicks Taichi in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi drops Naito with The Hook Kick for a two count. Naito blocks The Axe Bomber. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito drops Taichi with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Naito tags in Sanada.

Sanada with forearm shivers. Sanada sends Taichi to the corner. Sanada dives over Taichi. Sanada with The Atomic Drop. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick. Sanada with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Taichi repeatedly kicks Sanada in the face. Choke Hold Exchange. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Uppercut/Mid-Kick Exchange. Sanada blocks a boot from Taichi. Sanada goes for The Rolling Elbow, but Taichi counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabre kicks Naito off the apron. Taichi goes for The Last Ride, but Sanada counters with The Hurricanrana. Sanada with The Rolling Elbow. Sanada hits The Tiger Driver for a two count. Taichi avoids The Muto MoonSault. Sabre uppercuts Sanada. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Sabre’s hand. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Taichi. Sabre with a Swinging Arm-Ringer. Naito dropkicks the back of Sabre’s left knee. Taichi side steps Naito into the red turnbuckle pad. Tacihi with The Kamagiri. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Sanada dropkicks Taichi. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Taichi rips off his pants. Sanada with a Spinning Back Kick. Sanada applies Skull End. Taichi drops Sanada with The RoundHouse Kick. Taichi tags in Sabre.

Sabre with Two Running Boots. Sanada decks Sabre with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Sabre. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Sabre. Rollup Exchange. Uppercut Exchange. Sabre with a Bridging Clutch for a two count. Double Pinning Predicament. Sabre denies The TKO. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Sanada with a Hip Toss. Sanada with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Sabre. Sabre can barely stand. Naito kicks Taichi in the gut. Naito dumps Taichi out of the ring. Naito blocks a boot from Sabre. Naito with a Draping NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Naito continues to stomp on the left knee of Sabre. Sabre denies Gloria. Naito kicks Sabre in the gut. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito goes for a Flying Forearm Smash, but Sabre counters with The Octopus Stretch. Naito with three knee kicks. Naito goes for The Satellite DDT, but Sabre counters with an overhead wrist kick. Taichi with a corner clothesline. Sabre kicks Sanada off the apron. Sabre hits The Tornado DDT for a two count.

Naito denies The Zack Driver. Taichi clotheslines the back of Naito’s neck. Sabre uppercuts Naito. Sanada denies The Zack Mephisto. Sanada dumps Taichi out of the ring. Sabre with a running uppercut. Sanada side steps Sabre into the turnbuckle pad. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Naito with a back elbow smash. Sanada dropkicks Sabre. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Belly to Back Suplex/Jackknife Hold Combination for a two count. LIJ slams Sabre’s knees on the canvas. Naito applies The Knee Bar. Sanada gets Taichi trapped in The Figure Four Leg Lock. Sabre grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito stomps on Sabre’s chest. Naito ascends to the top turnbuckle. Naito rakes the eyes of Taichi. Sanada dropkicks Taichi off the apron. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Naito drops Sabre with The Esperanza for a two count.

Naito repeatedly stomps on Sabre’s chest. Naito puts Sabre on the top turnbuckle. Naito hammers down on the left knee of Sabre. Naito with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Sabre applies The Triangle Choke. Sanada repeatedly stomps on Sabre’s chest. Sabre refuses to let go of the hold. Taichi applies The Stretch Plum. Naito refuses to quit. Taichi goes for The Chokeslam, but Sanada counters with a Dropkick. Sanada lands The Muto MoonSault. Taichi with The Black Mephisto. Naito responds with The Destino. Naito goes for The Destino, but Sabre counters with The Zack Driver. Sabre toys around with Naito. Naito and Sabre are trading back and forth kicks. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Naito with an overhand chop. Sabre uppercuts Naito. Naito kicks the left knee of Taichi. Big Boot Exchange. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Taichi hits The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Taichi rocks Naito with a forearm smash. Sabre connects with The PK for a two count. Naito drills Sabre with The Valentia. Naito goes for The Destino, but Sabre counters with The European Clutch to pickup the victory. After the match, Hirooki Goto and Yoshi Hashi declares themselves as the next challengers for Dangerous Tekkers.

Winner: New IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi For The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi backs Takagi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Test Of Strength. Takagi applies a wrist lock. Tanahashi with a drop toe hold. Tanahashi grapevines the legs of Takagi. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Takagi drop steps into a side headlock takeover. Tanahashi answers with the headscissors escape. Strong lockup. Takagi grabs a side headlock. Tanahashi whips Takagi across the ring. Tanahashi with a drop toe hold. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Takagi whips Tanahashi across the ring. Tanahashi runs into Takagi. Takagi drops Tanahashi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi walks over Tanahashi’s body. Takagi with two elbow drops. Takagi goes for a Senton Splash, but Tanahashi ducks out of the way. Tanahashi with a leaping elbow drop. Tanahashi with a gut punch. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi decks Takagi with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Takagi counters with The Pop Up Death Valley Driver.

Takagi clotheslines Tanahashi over the top rope. Takagi stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Takagi stands on Tanahashi’s chest. Takagi repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s back. Takagi repeatedly slams Tanahashi’s head on the apron. Takagi dumps Tanahashi face first on the apron. Tanahashi gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Takagi with a Double Foot Stomp. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. Takagi with a running shoulder block. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi applies a rear chin lock. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Takagi decks Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Takagi goes back to the side headlock. Tanahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi denies The Noshigami. Tanahashi with three sharp elbow strikes. Takagi drops Tanahashi with The DDT. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Tanahashi avoids The Sliding Lariat. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Takagi. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Takagi. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip.

Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Tanahashi kicks the left knee of Takagi. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi bodyslams Takagi. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Takagi. Takagi prevents The Texas Cloverleaf. Takagi side steps Tanahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Takagi blocks a boot from Tanahashi. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi with a chop/forearm combination. Takagi unloads a flurry of right jabs. Tanahashi with a Corner Dropkick. Tanahashi delivers The Ace’s High to the outside. Tanahashi rolls Takagi back into the ring. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi with The Shibata Dropkick. Tanahashi follows that with Three Twist and Shouts. Takagi avoids The SlingBlade. Takagi drops Tanahashi with The Noshigami. Takagi with a Wheelbarrow Suplex. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Takagi toys around with Tanahashi. Tanahashi wisely dropkicks the left knee of Takagi. Tanahashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Tanahashi with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Takagi. Tanahashi with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips, one off the top turnbuckle. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Takagi refuses to quit.

Tanahashi repeatedly stomps on Takagi’s back. Takagi hammers down on the back of Tanahashi’s neck. Takagi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Takagi hyperextends the right leg of Tanahashi. Takagi stands on the right knee of Tanahashi. Takagi dodges The SlingBlade. Takagi hits The Draping GTR on the floor. Tanahashi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Takagi with a Sliding Forearm Smash. Takagi with Made In Japan for a two count. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takagi plays to the crowd. Tanahashi denies Last Of The Dragon. Takagi with a short-arm lariat. Takagi with combination forearms. Takagi HeadButts Tanahashi. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Tanahashi counters with The SlingBlade.

Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Tanahashi with The Bridging Straight Jacket German Suplex for a two count. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade for a two count. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi with clubbing blows to Takagi’s back. Tanahashi follows that with The Kamigoye. Tanahashi lands The High Fly Flow for a two count. Tanahashi goes for The Dragon Suplex, but Takagi counters with Last Of The Dragon. Third Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi HeadButts Takagi. Takagi decks Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Tanahashi with Two Snap Dragon Suplex’s for a two count. Tanahashi ascends to the top turnbuckle. Fourth Forearm Exchange. HeadButt Exchange. Takagi with an Avalanche Last Of The Dragon for a two count. Tanahashi with three palm strikes. Takagi answers with a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Tanahashi. Takagi plants Tanahashi with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory. After the match, the lights go out in the building. EVIL declares himself the next challenger for Takagi. EVIL drops Takagi with Everything Is EVIL. EVIL stands tall with the IWPG World Heavyweight Title to close the show.

Winner: Still IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

