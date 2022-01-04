New Japan Pro Wrestling will hold the first two nights of Wrestle Kingdom 16 on January 4 and 5 from the Tokyo Dome.

Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:

Night 1

SHO (-150) vs Yoh (+108)

Horoshi Tanahashi / Mega Coaches (-190) vs Bullet Club (+134)

United Empire (-177) vs Los Ingobernables de Japon (+125)

NEVER Openweight Championship: EVIL (-155) vs Tomohiro Ishii (+110)

IWGP Tag Team titles: Chaos (-155) vs Dangerous Tekkers (+110)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight title: Hiromu Takahashi (-190) vs El Desperado (+134)

IWGP World Heavyweight title: Kazuchika Okada (-155) vs Shingo Takagi (+110)

Night 2