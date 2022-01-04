New Japan Pro Wrestling will hold the first two nights of Wrestle Kingdom 16 on January 4 and 5 from the Tokyo Dome.
Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:
Night 1
- SHO (-150) vs Yoh (+108)
- Horoshi Tanahashi / Mega Coaches (-190) vs Bullet Club (+134)
- United Empire (-177) vs Los Ingobernables de Japon (+125)
- NEVER Openweight Championship: EVIL (-155) vs Tomohiro Ishii (+110)
- IWGP Tag Team titles: Chaos (-155) vs Dangerous Tekkers (+110)
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight title: Hiromu Takahashi (-190) vs El Desperado (+134)
- IWGP World Heavyweight title: Kazuchika Okada (-155) vs Shingo Takagi (+110)
Night 2
- IWGP Junior Tag Team titles: Bullet Club (+100) vs Flying Tiger (+150) vs The Mega Coaches (+260)
- NEVER Openweight Six-Man tag titles: House of Torture (-177) vs Chaos (+125)
- SANADA (-118) vs Great-O-Khan (-118)
- Tetsuya Naito (-155) vs Jeff Cobb (+110)
- IWGP United States title: KENTA (-230) vs Hiroshi Tanahashi (+160)
- Title Holder at End of Event: Kazuchika Okada (+134) vs Will Ospreay (+134) vs Shingo Takagi (+210)