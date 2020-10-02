There will be no new matches on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode.

WWE just announced that tonight’s “very special episode” of 205 Live at 10pm ET on the WWE Network will feature an in-depth preview for Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: 31” title match between Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar.

It was reported on Twitter by John Pollock that no new 205 Live matches are being taped tonight at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

This means that last Friday’s 205 Live episode was the final cruiserweight show for WWE ThunderDome. It’s been reported that NXT and 205 Live are moving back to the WWE Performance Center, and that they will be filmed together each Wednesday as NXT goes live weekly. The first 205 Live show from the WWE Performance Center is planned for next Friday.

WWE noted that 205 Live announcer Vic Joseph will host tonight’s preview for Swerve vs. Escobar. Below is WWE’s full announcement for tonight’s show:

205 Live to feature inside look at title bout between Santos Escobar and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott On a very special episode of 205 Live tonight, Vic Joseph will look at the upcoming title bout between Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Santos Escobar, slated for this Sunday at NXT TakeOver 31. The championship fight will represent a monumental moment for the purple brand, as it is the first time that the NXT Cruiserweight Title will be on the line at an NXT TakeOver. Scott doesn’t think Escobar can beat him in a fair fight, and if recent bouts between the two Superstars are any indication, he may have point. In fact, “Swerve” is the only competitor to defeat Escobar since the brazen titleholder arrived in WWE. He has twice accomplished the feat, taking down Escobar in the NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament earlier this year (Escobar was wearing a mask and competing as El Hijo del Fantasma at the time) and also teaming with Breezango for a wild Six-Man Street Fight against Legado del Fantasma and once again pinning the champion. Despite losing to Scott during the round robin portion of the eight-Superstar tournament, however, Escobar rallied to emerge as the overall winner and new NXT Cruiserweight Champion. As a result of twice beating Escobar and picking up several other impressive victories on 205 Live and NXT, Scott was awarded a title fight against the leader of Legado del Fantasma on the Aug. 26 edition of NXT, though Escobar had a trick up his sleeve. After retreating to ringside, Escobar donned a mask that appeared to contain a heavy object and headbutted Scott to retain his title. Given the disappointing and controversial outcome, Scott pressed forward in his quest to dethrone Escobar, and on Sunday at NXT TakeOver 31, the acrobatic Superstar will have the opportunity to finally accomplish his goal when he once again challenges “The Leader of Leaders.” Don’t miss a special preview tonight on 205 Live, streaming at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network, and tune in to WWE Network on Sunday at 7 ET/4 PT to catch NXT TakeOver 31 for what is sure to be a thrilling NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match!

Tonight's #205Live will dive into the heated rivalry between @EscobarWWE and @swerveconfident ahead of their NXT Cruiserweight Title bout this Sunday at #NXTTakeOver: 31! ➡️ https://t.co/i6Krbkipnz 📺 10/9c on @WWENetwork — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) October 2, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.