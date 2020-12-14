Noam Dar recently did an interview with TalkSPORT to talk about a wide range of topics.
During the chat, he spoke about NXT officials Shawn Michaels and Triple H’s grasp of British wrestling. Here is what he had to say:
Shawn and Triple H have so successfully assimilated their perspectives of wrestling through the lens of what we do, which is so difficult. It doesn’t matter if you’re the greatest in your industry, if you’re unable to find a point to relate and understand the differences in anything; not even just the wrestling industry, take music for example. If you’re not able to tune your eat to what ever the current sound is and be able to make small, little changes there and allow it to become even bigger than it is, then it doesn’t matter what your credentials are. But, Shawn Michaels and Triple H not only have those credentials above and beyond, they also know how to coach us and that’s been so, so rewarding.