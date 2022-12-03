Pro Wrestling Wave’s Regina di Wave Title (Wave Single Title) is set to be defended on AEW programming again.

Next Friday’s AEW Rampage will see Hikaru Shida defend her Regina di Wave Title against The Bunny. The match was announced during last night’s AEW Rampage.

Rampage featured a pre-recorded video segment, seen below, where Shida and The Bunny went back & forth over next week’s title match. The match was made after Penelope Ford and The Bunny taunted Shida during her win over Queen Aminata during the recent Black Friday Rampage on November 25. In last night’s promo, Shida addressed the recent Rampage run-in and offered to put the Wave title on the line. The Bunny said she spent the past six months rehabbing her neck, watching others receive the opportunities she deserves. She then declared that not only is she coming for Shida’s title, she will make her feel the way she felt while watching Shida take what was hers.

Shida previously defended the Regina di Wave Title on the August 29 edition of Elevation, retaining over Emi Sakura. She became a two-time champion by defeating Suzu Suzuki on August 14 at the Wave 15th Anniversary Carnival Wave show in Tokyo, Japan. Shida’s second title defense came with a win over Yuki Miyazaki on November 6 at the Wave Let’s Enjoy event in Tokyo. Next Friday’s match against The Bunny will be her third title defense.

Shida also currently holds Ice Ribbon’s International Ribbon Tag Team Titles with Ibuki Hoshi. Shida became a five-time champion when she and Hoshi defeated Makoto and Hamuko Hoshi on September 24 at New Ice Ribbon #1230 in Tokyo.

The Bunny recently returned to the ring after being on the shelf for six months with a neck injury. Her return bout was a Trios match with Marina Shafir, and Nyla Rose at the November 4 AEW Dark tapings in Atlantic City, NJ, where they defeated Gabby Ortiz, Miranda Vionette, and Christina Marie. She then returned to singles action with a win over Blair Onyx at the November 23 Elevation tapings in Chicago.

Shida and The Bunny have worked a few tag team matches since 2021, but this will be their first-ever singles bout.

Bunny vs. Shida is the only match announced for the December 9 Rampage as of this writing. AEW promised more matches will be announced during Wednesday’s Dynamite. You can find the loaded, updated Dynamite line-up at this link.

Below is the full Bunny vs. Shida promo from Rampage:

#TheBunny @AllieWrestling is tired of watching other people get what she deserves and calls out @shidahikaru for the Regina Di Wave Championship! It’s #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/IE4ejOzqaH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2022

