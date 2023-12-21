The day has finally come.

WWE superstars who were released this past September have officially entered the free agency market as their non-compete clauses have come to an end. This includes Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Elias, Mace, Mansoor, Matt Riddle, Shelton Benjamin, Top Dolla, Rick Boogs, Dana Brooke, Aliyah, Dabbo-Kato/Commander Azeez, Riddick Moss, Emma, and Shanky.

Speaking of Riddle, the Bro will be working the MLW Kings of Colosseum event in Philadelphia next month. You can read about that here.