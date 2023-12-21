Swerve Strickland addresses Keith Lee coming after him in AEW.

The top company superstar, who just earned a spot in the Gold League Finals of the first-ever Continental Classic tournament, spoke about his old tag partner during a recent interview with News Jax 4. Swerve was asked about Lee calling him out following their tag team’s ugly breakup.

From what I’m seeing, how he’s talking, who he’s talking to on Collision, I don’t feel like he’s done with me. Interesting timing that he’s choosing to rekindle this whole thing. That’s what I see. I’m focused on gold. He’s focused on me.

Swerve was then asked whether he thought he had surpassed Lee in AEW.

I believe so.

The duo, better known as Swerve In Your Glory, held the AEW tag team titles in 2022 before eventually dropping them to The Acclaimed. This led to the pair feuding with one another and now emerging as singles stars. Swerve’s full interview can be found here.