WWE adds another Finlay to its roster.

According to PW Insider, the company officially signed Brogan Finlay to its NXT roster. Brogan is the son of Dave Finlay (Fit) and brother to David Finlay, who is the current leader of NJPW’s Bullet Club faction.

Brogan, who turned 21 in August, began training in 2020 as a student of the WWA4 Pro Wrestling School in Atlanta, which is ran by AR Fox. He made his pro wrestling in-ring debut in early 2021, and then lost to WWA4 rival Bobby Flaco in his debut at ACTION Wrestling’s third anniversary show on April 16 of that year. Video can be seen below. That same year saw Brogan work two dates for NJPW Strong and one for Beyond Wrestling. Brogan continued working for NJPW Strong, GCW, IWTV and others in 2022, and this year he has worked several dates for GCW, JCW, and Black Label Pro, among others.