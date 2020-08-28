Here are some notes from tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT broadcast courtesy of Fightful Select and FLWrestlingFan, who attended the show from Daily’s Place in Florida.

-AEW DARK taped immediately after Dynamite, but the 600 fans in attendance were asked to leave. DARK was a closed-set, with only essential personnel and a select few friends and family.

-All the fans received temperature checks upon entry into the building. AEW left rows of seats empty in front and behind those in attendance.

-Merchandise sales still occurred, with all orders being handled via contactless pickup.

-Excalibur did return to call commentary for AEW DARK.