A Triple Threat tag team match has been added to the upcoming NWA Alwayz Ready pay-per-view.

The match will see WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton of The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express team with his son, Kerry Morton, to face The Fixers and the team of AJ Cazana and a mystery partner to be announced later.

On a related note, it was previously indicated that the stipulation for the main event between Nick Aldis and NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona would be revealed on last night’s NWA Power episode, but that did not happen. It was noted on the show that NWA owner Billy Corgan and company officials are deliberating and will announce the stipulation soon. Cardona is hoping for a Deathmatch, while Aldis is campaigning for a Steel Cage match.

NWA Alwayz Ready will air live on Sunday, June 11 from the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, TN. It will air live on pay-per-view and FITE. Below is the current card:

Steel Cage Match or Deathmatch for the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title

Nick Aldis vs. Matt Cardona (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

KiLynn King vs. Kamille (c)

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match

Doug Williams and Harry Smith vs. Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450 (c)

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Kenzie Paige and Ella Envy vs. Allysin Kay and Marti Belle (c)

NWA World Television Title Match

Matthew Mims vs. Tyrus (c)

NWA National Title Match

Chris Adonis vs. Jax Dane (c)

Taya Valkyrie vs. Natalia Markova

Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton vs. The Fixers vs. AJ Cazana and a mystery partner

The #ALWAYZREADY card keeps stacking up as a triple threat tag team match has been announced! Father and son @RealRickyMorton & @RealKerryMorton team up to take on The Fixers and the team of @AjCazana & a Mystery Partner! Who could it be?! 🎟https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N! pic.twitter.com/cN1C2kZ225 — NWA (@nwa) May 16, 2022

