The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..
NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:
Sal Rinauro vs. Colby Corino
Jax Dane vs. Mims
Thom Latimer vs. Trevor Murdoch
Nick Aldis and Chris Adonis in action
Team Kamille/Idol vs. Team Pope/Velvet in the Champions Series finals
BIG night of action on #NWAPowerrr as we get closer to #Empowerrr and #NWA73. The #RaceToTheChase is heating up. Don't miss a minute of the action tonight on @FiteTV and preorder the PPV bundle now! https://t.co/T8OG09vNQg pic.twitter.com/BIRXcvSUsx
— Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) August 10, 2021
The show is so jam packed with action it requires 2 Tweets! This match is going to be 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@SalRinauro vs @ColbyCorino in the #ChampionsSeries on #NWAPowerrr!
Watch on @FiteTV https://t.co/0pdLvIXQGy#EMPOWERRR / #NWA73 / #RaceToTheChase / #WrestlingAtTheChase pic.twitter.com/pEWPJjfLa4
— Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) August 10, 2021