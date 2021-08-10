The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:

Sal Rinauro vs. Colby Corino

Jax Dane vs. Mims

Thom Latimer vs. Trevor Murdoch

Nick Aldis and Chris Adonis in action

Team Kamille/Idol vs. Team Pope/Velvet in the Champions Series finals