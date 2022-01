The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:

Madi Wrenkowski vs. Kylie Rae

NWA Junior Heavyweight Title Qualifying Match: Austin Aries vs. Rhett Titus

Rodney Mack in action

The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) vs. Miguel Robles vs. Fable Jake