The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here is the synopsis for the show:

After weeks of butting heads, journalist May Valentine finally gets her hands on Natalia Markova in her professional wrestling debut! Wrestling legend Ricky Morton takes on NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship finalist Austin Aries in singles competition! Plus, we’ll hear from Colby Corino and the Fixers ahead of their respective matches at the Crockett Cup!