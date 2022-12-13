The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:

Champions Series: Dak Draper and Mims vs. Trevor Murdoch and Rhettt Titus

Champions Series: Chris Adonis vs. Jax Dane

Champions Series: Alex Taylor vs. Luke Hawx

Champions Series: Colby Corino vs. AJ Cazana