The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.
NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:
Champions Series: Dak Draper and Mims vs. Trevor Murdoch and Rhettt Titus
Champions Series: Chris Adonis vs. Jax Dane
Champions Series: Alex Taylor vs. Luke Hawx
Champions Series: Colby Corino vs. AJ Cazana
