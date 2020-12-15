The National Wrestling Alliance has announced three matches for tonight’s episode of their latest series, Shockwave.

NWA Shockwave will air at 6pm ET on the NWA YouTube account. They are as follows:

*NWA National Champion Aron Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch.

*Allysin Kay vs Nicole Savoy.

*Watts & The Pope Elijah Burke vs. Zicky Dice & Mystery Partner

The matches were taped at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California. As a reminder, for those who want early access, the show is available on Mondays for the NWA Patreon supporters.