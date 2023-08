The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for this week’s episode of their Power series.

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on YouTube. Here are the matches:

Ruthie Jay vs. Samantha Starr

The Fixers LLC vs. The Spectaculars

Psycho Boy Fodder and Eric Jackson vs. The Outrunners

KNox and Murdoch vs. Thomas Latimer and Chris Adonis