Grayson Waller has major goals for 2024.

The WWE star spoke on this topic during a recent chat with the Daily Ticket, where he explained how big the gap is between just making it on the main roster and being one of the top competitors in the wrestling industry.

I don’t think there is any point in having goals if they are not lofty. If you say, ‘I want to go to the gym today,’ great. I’m a WWE superstar, I can’t have simple goals. If I have simple goals as a WWE superstar, I’m just another guy. Do you want to be a WWE superstar or do you want to be a great one? There is a huge gap between that.

One place Waller has never performed is on a WrestleMania. He recalls watching WrestleMania 39 earlier this year next to NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, where both men looked at each other and promised that they would be on the card for Mania 40.

With WrestleMania, I’ve never performed (there). Last year, after (NXT) Stand & Deliver, myself and Carmelo Hayes got to sit and watch in the skybox and watch WrestleMania. We looked at each other and it wasn’t a situation of ‘wow, this is so cool.’ It was, ‘that’s where we are going to be next year.’ We told each other that. That’s my goal.

In a separate interview, Waller spoke about his online spat with The Rock and how he’s moved on from the Great One after he fell short of his expectations. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)