The National Wrestling Alliance has announced full details on the 2022 Crockett Cup.

The prestigious tag team tournament will take place on March 19th and March 20th from the Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee.

Set to compete are La Rebelión (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf), The Briscoe Brothers (Mark & Jay Briscoes), British Invasion (Doug Williams & Nick Aldis), and Strictly Business (Thom Latimer & Chris Adonis). More teams will be announced as 16 are needed to complete the bracket.

Check out full details below.