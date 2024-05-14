The NWA has apparently signed another television deal.

NWA President Billy Corgan recently spoke with TV Insider, where he revealed to the publication that he just inked his promotion’s third television deal. He does not reveal which network it is.

I just signed another TV deal, which I haven’t announced yet. I saw someone in wrestling media wave off the NWA’s success, but I don’t know a lot of companies out there that have three television deals as an independent solely funded by me.

Corgan later speaks on the two programs he has on the CW app: NWA Powerrr and his ‘Adventures in Carnyland’ reality series.