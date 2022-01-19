NWA Powerrr Results 1/18/22

GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Austin Idol, and Velvet Sky)

Cyon Promo

Professional wrestling to me is a sport. It’s a competition between two individuals that are looking to find something out about themselves. Through violence. Through aggression. Sal Rinauro, when I look at you, every bit of a professional wrestler. Make no mistake, we will meet in our ring. And you will find out what it’s like to compete with someone who has dedicated their life to this. That feels alive when they’re in that ring. I’m looking to find something out about you, Sal, that only you and I are gonna know the answer to.

Trevor Murdoch, Matt Cardona and Mike Knox Segment

Kyle Davis: Thank you, Joe. Joining me at this time, Mike Knox, Matt Cardona, who is apparently checking his twitter right now. Gentlemen, I never thought I’d say this, but even though you say you had no intention of becoming a part of the NWA when this all started, I guess congrats for making waves and becoming a part of the National Wrestling Alliance.

Matt Cardona: I’ll get your dumb questions, your dumb statements in a second, just close your eyes for a second, okay. Can you imagine if this place actually played entrance music, with a big screen, the likes of pyro coming down the aisle. Mike Knox and “Always Ready” Matt Cardona. You hear that? You feel that? The product would be so much better. The product is so stale here. Listen, we are not invaders. We’re not invaders. We’re not outsiders. We’re here to help. You call us the saviors of the NWA. And myself, Dr. Matt and Dr. Knox, we’re going to inject the NWA with a dose of relevancy. That’s right, because nobody was talking about The Pope until we beat him up. And the people have totally forgot about Trevor Murdoch until we got here. It doesn’t matter. You people should not boo us, you shouldn’t boo us, you should thank us. We’re not bad guys. You know what a bad guy is? Trevor Murdoch is a bad guy. We know the real Trevor Murdoch. Mike, you know the real Trevor Murdoch.

Kyle Davis: That’s Trevor Murdoch. That’s the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

Trevor Murdoch: Since you’ve been here, Matt, you said you’re here to help me. You’re here to help the NWA. To you, those are just three letters, but you don’t understand, you don’t care about the NWA. You sure as hell don’t care about me. You see, when I see the NWA, I see Harley Race, I see Ric Flair, I see Starrcade, I see Crockett Cup, I see 73 years of blood, sweat and tears. You come out here and say that we need pyro, we need music. We don’t need none of your shit, that’s for sure. So I’m going to tell you exactly what we do here. All you need is a ring and two grown ass men that’s got a set of balls. And obviously one of the two doesn’t. I’ve done nothing but stand here and represent this company and every tom, dick and harry has tried to slide in and take my spot, including you two knuckleheads. Matt Cardona, I want you in the ring. I want to fight you. And if you got a hair on it sunshine, you’ll put your tights on and step into the ring and fight me like a grown ass man.

Matt Cardona: First of all, it’s Matt Cardona, I know you grew up on a farm, you’re a hillbilly, you can’t pronounce it, I understand. I won’t blame you for that. But if you want to get your hands on me, you got to go through Big Mike, first. Listen, last time, it was the Atlanta Screwjob, right? So why don’t we have you versus Big Mike and put that title on the line? How about that?

Trevor Murdoch: If that’s what I’ve gotta to do to get to you, then I’ll go through you again.

First Match: Allysin Kay vs. Kylie Rae

Kay refuses to shake Rae’s hand. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rae applies a hammerlock. Kay grabs a side headlock. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Kay denies the school girl up for a one count. Rae ducks a clothesline from Kay. Rae goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Kay counters with a BackBreaker for a two count. Kay slams Rae’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kay with heavy bodyshots. Kay repeatedly stomps on Rae’s chest. Rae is building momentum. Rae thrust kicks the midsection of Kay. Kay with The Wheelbarrow FaceBuster for a two count.

Kay whips Rae into the turnbuckles. Kay levels Rae with The Body Avalanche for a two count. Kay works on the left shoulder of Rae. Kay applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Kay shoots the half for a two count. Kay with the irish whip. Rae decks Kay with a back elbow smash. Rae kicks Kay in the face. Rae dives over Kay. Rae ducks a clothesline from Kay. Rae with The Roll Through SuperKick for a two count. Rae is fired up. Rae drops Kay with The La Mistica. Kay denies The Crossface. Kay hits The Samoan Drop. Kay with The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Kay goes for The AK-47, but Rae counters with The Sunset Flip to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kylie Rae via Pinfall

Second Match: Melina vs. Madi Wrenkowski

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Melina brings Wrenkowski down to the mat. Melina applies a front face lock. Wrenkowski transitions into The Rings Of Saturn. Wrenkowski rolls Melina over for a two count. Melina applies a side headlock. Wrenkowski whips Melina across the ring. Wrenkowski drives her knee into the midsection of Melina. Following a snap mare takeover, Wrenkowski with a FaceBuster. Wrenkowski with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Melina avoids The Reality Check. Melina drops Wrenkowsk with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Melina with clubbing blows to Wrenkowski’s back. Melina pulls Wrenkowski down to the mat for a two count. Wrenkowski with a gut punch. Melina applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch.

Melina sends Wrenkowski face first into the canvas for a one count. Melina repeatedly slams Wrenkowski’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Wrenkowski gives Melina a turnbuckle receipt. Wrenkowski with an inside cradle for a two count. Wrenkowski with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Wrenkowski tells Melina to stay down. Wrenkowski with forearm shivers. Palm Strike Exchange. Melina tees off on Wrenkowski. Wrenkowski reverses out of the irish whip from Melina. Wrenkowski with a running shoulder block. Wrenkowski hits The Reality Check in the ropes. Melina clings onto the middle rope. Wrenkowski applies a side headlock. Wrenkowski with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Melina hammers down on the left knee of Wrenkowski. Melina with The Cravate Slam for a two count. Melina ducks a clothesline from Wrenkowski. Melina connects with The Primal Scream to pickup the victory.

Winner: Melina via Pinfall

Third Match: The Dirty Sexy Boys vs. The Fixers & Rush Freeman w/The Ill Begotten In A Three On Two Handicap Match

The Fixers attacks Dirty Sexy Boys before the bell rings. Bradley bodyslams Dango. Legursky repeatedly stomps on JTG’s chest. Legursky sends JTG face first into the nether regions of Dango. Bradley punches JTG in the back. JTG with heavy bodyshots. Bradley with Two HeadButts. Bradley repeatedly whips JTG into the turnbuckles. Bradley with The Helluva Kick. Bradley tags in Legursky. Bradley sweeps out the legs of JTG. Legursky with The Rolling Cannonball Strike. Legursky with the elbow drop for a two count. Legursky rakes the eyes of JTG. Legursky is picking JTG apart. Legursky tags in Bradley. Legursky bodyslams JTG. Double Falling HeaButt for a two count.

Bradley applies a rear chin lock. JTG with elbows into the midsection of Bradley. Bradley punches JTG in the back. Bradley is throwing haymakers at JTG. JTG ducks a clothesline from Bradley. JTG clotheslines Bradley. JTG tags in Dango. Dango ducks a clothesline from Bradley. Dango with a running forearm smash to Legursky. Dango unloads three knife edge chops. Dango with two uppercuts. Dango side steps Legursky into Bradely. Dango with a Dropkick/Tornado DDT Combination. Legursky knocks Dango off the top turnbuckle. The Fixers connects with The Fix Is In. Bradley tags in Freeman. The Fixers receive their check from The Ill Begotten. Freeman hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Fixers & Rush Freeman via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Marshe Rockett & Jordan Clearwater w/Tyrus & BLK Jeez vs. Hawx Aerie

Jordan Clearwater and Luke Hawx will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Luke backs Clearwater into the turnbuckles. Clearwater talks smack to Luke. Strong lockup. Luke applies a wrist lock. Clearwater shoves Luke. Luke with forearm shivers. Luke whips Clearwater across the ring. Clearwater ducks a clothesline from Luke. Luke with a Back Body Drop. Luke talks smack to Tyrus. Rockett and PJ are tagged in. PJ grabs the left leg of Rockett. Rockett punches PJ in the back. Rockett is throwing haymakers at PJ. Rockett whips PJ across the ring. PJ ducks a clothesline from Rockett. PJ denies The Hip Toss. Rockett denies the deep arm-drag. PJ with a straight right hand. PJ dropkicks Rockett. PJ tags in Luke. PJ applies a front face lock. Luke punches Rockett in the ribs. Luke applies a wrist lock. Luke whips Rockett across the ring. Luke kicks Rockett in the gut. Rockett dropkicks Luke to the floor.

Jeez drives Luke back first into the ring apron behind the referee’s back. Clearwater does the same thing. Rockett transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rockett bodyslams Luke. Rockett with a Running Lariat. Rockett tells the crowd to shut up. Rockett tags in Clearwater. Clearwater punches Luke in the ribs. Clearwater with a forearm smash. Clearwater with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Clearwater slams Luke’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Clearwater tags in Rockett. Clearwater with a shoulder block. Following a snap mare takeover, Rockett applies a rear chin lock. Luke with heavy bodyshots. Luke dives over Rockett. The referee didn’t see Luke tag out to PJ because he was distracted by Jeez.

Rockett is raining down haymakers. Rockett hooks the outside leg for a one count. Rockett whips Luke into the turnbuckles. Rockett stomps on Luke’s chest. Rockett tags in Clearwater. Rockett goes for a PowerBomb, but Luke lands back on his feet. Luke tags in PJ. PJ with a forearm smash. PJ clotheslines Clearwater. PJ scores the elbow knockdown. PJ with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tyrus trips PJ from the outside. The referee has ejected Tyrus and Jeez from the ringside area. All hell starts breaking loose in the ring. Rockett with The GourdBuster. Luke applies a wrist lock. NeckBreaker Exchange. PJ hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Rockett avoids The Leg Lariat. Rockett SuperKicks PJ. Luke avoids The Rockett Kick. Luke with The Spinning Heel Kick. Clearwater with clubbing blows to Luke’s back. Clearwater with a forearm smash. Hawx Aerie connects with The Pop Up Powerslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hawx Aerie via Pinfall

